One of the Most Durable Coolers Out There Is 25% Off Today

Otterbox made a name for itself protecting your phone from drops. Then the brand launched coolers that are just as intense as its dry boxes and phone cases. The brand introduced its first cooler, the Venture, in 2018 and proved its background in tech protection carries over well to cooler making.

Each Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies. The anti-slip rubber feet stay put on long car rides and rickety platforms. Inside, separators create compartments for wet and dry goods, and you can add on a cutting board or side table so anyone who’s with you can become your sous chef.

For today only, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything for the last day of shipping before Christmas. This includes all the hard coolers, soft coolers, drinkware and more.

