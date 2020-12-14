One of the Most Durable Coolers Out There Is 25% Off Today

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
Otterbox made a name for itself protecting your phone from drops. Then the brand launched coolers that are just as intense as its dry boxes and phone cases. The brand introduced its first cooler, the Venture, in 2018 and proved its background in tech protection carries over well to cooler making.
Each Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies. The anti-slip rubber feet stay put on long car rides and rickety platforms. Inside, separators create compartments for wet and dry goods, and you can add on a cutting board or side table so anyone who’s with you can become your sous chef.
For today only, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything for the last day of shipping before Christmas. This includes all the hard coolers, soft coolers, drinkware and more.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$12 OFF (44%)
Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron.
$53 OFF w/code ELF30 (30%)
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
$25 OFF (25%)
Named one of our top outdoor products of 2020, we've also previously called BioLite's HeadLamp 750 the best headlamp ever made. The 750 allows for the full 750 lumens to be run at a stable brightness for an extended time. The predecessor to the 750, the 330, is also on sale.
$85 OFF (31%)
For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, with winter on the horizon, it’s on sale for 31 percent off.
$90 OFF (40%)
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
$31 OFF (34%)
The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, it's under 60 bucks.
$5 OFF (28%)
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
$384 OFF (52%)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$54 OFF w/code CELEBRATE (30%)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$30 OFF (20%)
Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.
$39 OFF (15%)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$39 OFF (13%)
Save 13% on Apple's entry level smartwatch, our budget pick for the best smartwatches of the year, and get a head start on your 2021 fitness goals.
$188 OFF (59%)
This is our Editor's Just Get This pick for Best Rain Jacket and it's now at steal of a price. Better yet, everything on the site is 50% off, including sale items.
$50 OFF (50%)
This versatile leather sneaker is the lowest impact of its kind, which means it uses less waste, less energy, and less virgin plastic. Grab these for half off for a limited time.
$113 OFF (31%)
The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.
$50 OFF (25%)
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
$20 OFF (29%)
Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.
$104 OFF (36%)
One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems.
$44 OFF (31%)
This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.
$22 OFF (25%)
The Recycled Plaid shirt is cut from 100% recycled fibers, finished with real corozo nut buttons, a point collar, rounded hem and a handy print matched patch pocket. Your new WFH shirt.
$2 OFF (11%)
Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities.