Save 30% Off Sitewide at Levi's

If you're dreaming of adding some new denim to your wardrobe, you’re in luck. Levi’s is offering up to 30 percent off sitewide. The 30 percent off discount is applied at checkout on everything from clothing, shoes and more.
So if you want to get a classic western shirt, a denim trucker jacket or even just a great pair of jeans, you won’t have to break the bank to do it.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
UP TO 57% OFF
Casamera’s new, wildly popular bath towel is rugged, airy and dries like its job depends on it. Get up to 57 percent off Casamera’s bath sets and upgrade your bathroom routine.
$250 OFF (50%)
This jacket from New York-based Todd Snyder follows the silhouette of vintage guide jackets and is upgraded with an Italian cotton/rayon viscose material that has an ultra-soft hand feel.
$40 OFF (25%)
This wireless doorbell system from Eufy comes with a 1080p camera that can detect human presence, ensuring that you're only notified when it matters. It also has two-way audio so you can chat with whoever is at the door.
$21 OFF (15%)
This heirloom-quality blade from WESN is an everyday workhorse. Made from S35vn stainless steel, it features a sturdy grip, a safe liner-lock design and comes with a lifetime guarantee.
$124 OFF (30%)
Few brands in the world of outdoor gear are as recognizable as Barbour. Odds are, you can picture Prince Philip rocking one of these waterproof waxed jackets right now, whether it's him or his character in the Crown.
$149 OFF (30%)
This is a GP Reader favorite. The aluminum sides give the bag add even more durability to what was already a tough suitcase, plus the shine of the gold means you'll never confuse your bag with someone else on the carousel.
$30 OFF (15%)
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
$100 OFF (18%)
Patio season is here, so it is probably time to upgrade the outdoor setup. A three-piece conversation set is an excellent cornerstone for any outdoor setup, whether you have a lot of space or hardly any at all.
$99 OFF (10%)
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.
$270 OFF (30%)
This Swiss-made Luminox is tough-as-nails and ready for anything you can throw at it. Its unassisted lume will work for 25 years and quartz movement requires little attention and is deadly accurate.
$36 OFF (22%)
This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.
$59 OFF (30%)
Weekend trips will never be the same once you pick up an Away Weekender. This thoughtful bag has a 15" laptop sleeve and a shoe compartment to ensure that all of your things have their place.