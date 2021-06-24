Today's Top Stories
Save Big During this Levi's Sale

Jeans, jackets, shirts and more. Plus, some Trucker Jackets start at just $50.

By John Zientek
levi's trucker jacket
Levi's

Now that we're finally out of our sweatpants and getting back into the world, our long-forgotten jeans are practically shouting our names from their spot buried in the closet. If you've been waiting to pull out your hard pants and are dreaming of adding some new denim to your wardrobe, you’re in luck. Levi’s is offering up savings on its huge sale section by offering an extra 40 percent off items that are already marked down with code EXTRA40.

If you want to get a classic western shirt, a denim trucker jacket or even just a great pair of jeans, you won’t have to break the bank to do it.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Made In Non Stick Set
Made In Non Stick Set
Made In
SAVE NOW

$357 $286 (20% OFF)

It isn't often that you can get this good of a deal on some of the best cookware you can buy. Made In's sale is must-shop. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF SUMMER

Exclusive Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Exclusive Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$150 $125 (17% OFF)

This iconic cast-iron skillet is highlighted by its speed cool handles for easy maneuvering and patented octagonal shape. This ranks as one of our favorite cast-iron skillets you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON SKILLETS

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban
SAVE NOW

$161 $113 (30% OFF)

These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Save your irises.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

Thermoworks is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$70 $59 (16% OFF)

Adidas Sambas have been gracing the pitch for decades and, as most things do, they've come around and captured the eye of stylish guys everywhere, from Jonah Hill to A$AP Rocky. 

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$88 $68 (23% OFF)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

SEE MORE TAYLOR STITCH LAST CALL ITEMS

