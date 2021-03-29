This Deal on the Best Home Espresso Machine Looks Good, But Looks Can Be Deceiving

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Making decent espresso at home requires a lot. You need a scale to weigh out a proper shot, a burr grinder to ensure you’re using fresh grounds and an espresso maker to pull everything together. The alternative is to get an espresso maker with all that built-in, and then some. Something like Breville’s Barista Express.
Among Breville’s line of espresso makers, the Barista Express stands out — it features all the additive performance features of its higher-priced siblings, but it’s the only all-in-one maker that’s not $1,000 or more. It’s got a built-in grinder and dose control, plus it’s operable in automatic and manual modes. The machine also employs an impressive milk wand and comes with all the ancillary parts needed to make it all go (tamper, milk jug, razor trim and so on).
We do want to say: be wary of the MSRP price when you come across deals on bigger ticket items. Upon researching the price, we noticed that while the sale price was the same, the deal appeared much juicier at Sur La Table, owing to a listed MSRP of $1000. Jump over to Breville and Amazon and you'll see that the MSRP is only $700. You can see what we're talking about below.
Few brands in the world of outdoor gear are as recognizable as Barbour. Odds are, you can picture Prince Philip rocking one of these waterproof waxed jackets right now, whether it's him or his character in the Crown.
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.
This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.
This soft pile hoodie from The North Face not only looks great but is tough enough to take out on camping trips. Plus it has a kangaroo pocket for all your bits and woven elbow patches for reinforcement.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
This is a GP Reader favorite. The aluminum sides give the bag add even more durability to what was already a tough suitcase, plus the shine of the gold means you'll never confuse your bag with someone else on the carousel.
This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button.
