This Deal on the Best Home Espresso Machine Looks Good, But Looks Can Be Deceiving

Making decent espresso at home requires a lot. You need a scale to weigh out a proper shot, a burr grinder to ensure you’re using fresh grounds and an espresso maker to pull everything together. The alternative is to get an espresso maker with all that built-in, and then some. Something like Breville’s Barista Express.

Among Breville’s line of espresso makers, the Barista Express stands out — it features all the additive performance features of its higher-priced siblings, but it’s the only all-in-one maker that’s not $1,000 or more. It’s got a built-in grinder and dose control, plus it’s operable in automatic and manual modes. The machine also employs an impressive milk wand and comes with all the ancillary parts needed to make it all go (tamper, milk jug, razor trim and so on).

Today on Amazon, Breville’s Barista Express is available for $600, $100 off its $700 street price.

We do want to say: be wary of the MSRP price when you come across deals on bigger ticket items. Upon researching the price, we noticed that while the sale price was the same, the deal appeared much juicier at Sur La Table, owing to a listed MSRP of $1000. Jump over to Breville and Amazon and you'll see that the MSRP is only $700. You can see what we're talking about below.

