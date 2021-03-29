Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Deal on the Best Home Espresso Machine Looks Good, But Looks Can Be Deceiving

Breville’s machine makes espresso simple and is on sale today. However, it's not as steep of a discount as some would have you think.

By Gear Patrol
breville barista express gear patrol lead full
Breville

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Making decent espresso at home requires a lot. You need a scale to weigh out a proper shot, a burr grinder to ensure you’re using fresh grounds and an espresso maker to pull everything together. The alternative is to get an espresso maker with all that built-in, and then some. Something like Breville’s Barista Express.

Among Breville’s line of espresso makers, the Barista Express stands out — it features all the additive performance features of its higher-priced siblings, but it’s the only all-in-one maker that’s not $1,000 or more. It’s got a built-in grinder and dose control, plus it’s operable in automatic and manual modes. The machine also employs an impressive milk wand and comes with all the ancillary parts needed to make it all go (tamper, milk jug, razor trim and so on).

Today on Amazon, Breville’s Barista Express is available for $600, $100 off its $700 street price.

We do want to say: be wary of the MSRP price when you come across deals on bigger ticket items. Upon researching the price, we noticed that while the sale price was the same, the deal appeared much juicier at Sur La Table, owing to a listed MSRP of $1000. Jump over to Breville and Amazon and you'll see that the MSRP is only $700. You can see what we're talking about below.

SHOP NOW: Amazon SHOP NOW: Sur La Table

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
BARBOUR
$291 $415

$124 OFF (30%)

Few brands in the world of outdoor gear are as recognizable as Barbour. Odds are, you can picture Prince Philip rocking one of these waterproof waxed jackets right now, whether it's him or his character in the Crown. 

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Beats amazon.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
skimresources.com
$896 $995

$99 OFF (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME OFFICE ACCESORIES

Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox
$630 $900

$270 OFF (30%)

This Swiss-made Luminox is tough-as-nails and ready for anything you can throw at it. Its unassisted lume will work for 25 years and quartz movement requires little attention and is deadly accurate. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST RECENT WATCH RELEASES

Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
skimresources.com
$129 $165

$36 OFF (22%)

This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE HOME RELEASES

The North Face Campshire Hooded Pullover Hoodie
The North Face Campshire Hooded Pullover Hoodie
$74 $149

$75 OFF (50%)

This soft pile hoodie from The North Face not only looks great but is tough enough to take out on camping trips. Plus it has a kangaroo pocket for all your bits and woven elbow patches for reinforcement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OVERSHIRTS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony
$278 $350

$72 OFF (21%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Coleman Steel Belted Cooler
Coleman Steel Belted Cooler
Coleman skimresources.com
$97 $130

$33 OFF (25%)

Coleman is an iconic maker of camping equipment — everyone knows its green color when they see it. This cooler may be better for at-home hangs or car camping, but the legacy still remains. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Away Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition
Away Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition
skimresources.com
$346 $495

$149 OFF (30%)

This is a GP Reader favorite. The aluminum sides give the bag add even more durability to what was already a tough suitcase, plus the shine of the gold means you'll never confuse your bag with someone else on the carousel. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE AWAY SALE

TriggerPoint Charge Vibe Three-Speed Ridged Vibrating Foam Roller
TriggerPoint Charge Vibe Three-Speed Ridged Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Performance amazon.com
$69 $100

$31 OFF (31%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS

Away Weekender
Away Weekender
skimresources.com
$136 $195

$59 OFF (30%)

Weekend trips will never be the same once you pick up an Away Weekender. This thoughtful bag has a 15" laptop sleeve and a shoe compartment to ensure that all of your things have their place. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE AWAY SALE

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS



