Spring Is Coming and Cheap Outdoor Furniture Is Getting Discounted

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you don’t need the most luxe patio furniture, but you do need somewhere to sit on a patio or deck come summer, you should probably check out Wayfair’s huge closeout on outdoor furniture and its open box deals on patio furniture.

The site is offering all sorts of savings on chaise lounges, umbrella bases, patio sofas, and more. In preparation for the coming months, this seems to be the first of the big promotions that will be happening around outdoor furniture. This is just the beginning of these sales, so if you don't see anything you like just yet it's probably worth holding out for the coming weeks when a lot more patio furniture will really start getting put on sale.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io