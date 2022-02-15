Today's Top Stories
Spring Is Coming Soon, so Save Up to 60% on Outdoor Furniture

Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale also includes deep deals on bedroom gear, living room furniture and much more.

By Ryan Brower
wayfair
Wayfair

While Black Friday holds the crown when it comes to scoring a deep discount on some of the best technology — like TVs, video game consoles, computers and more — Presidents' Day has sneakily taken over when it comes to furniture, home goods and everything else related to your living space. Need proof? Check out Wayfair's massive selection of discounts during its Presidents' Day Clearance event, which offers as much as 70 percent off outdoor furniture (perfect for the upcoming spring and summer months), bedroom gear, living room seating and so much more.

Black Mirabel Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set
Etta Avenue wayfair.com
$210.00
SAVE NOW

Let's say, for instance, that you are hoping to host some backyard hangs when the weather starts warming up. Well, this sale includes this poolside seating set for 25 percent off (a whopping $800 off). For something a touch more intimate and relaxing, however, these reclining chaise lounges are 80 percent off, down to as little as $410 for a set. There's even this six-person dining set for those summer evening dinner parties.

As mentioned, this is only a tiny sampling of everything available at this sale. You can also score up to 70 percent off area rugs, 70 percent off wall art, 60 percent off lighting and so much more. Honestly, if you can't find something in this gargantuan sale for your home, you're probably not really looking for it.

SAVE NOW

Leesa Original Mattress
Leesa Original Mattress
Leesa leesa.com
SAVE NOW

$1,199 $999 (17% OFF)

Made from a premium foam that cools and contours, comforts and supports, Leesa's Original Mattress is still the brand's best-selling offering. And it is discounted for every size from twin to California king.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESS DEALS

Fjallraven Expedition Pack Down Hoodie
Fjallraven Expedition Pack Down Hoodie
Fjallraven rei.com
SAVE NOW

$275 $206 (25% OFF)

Warm enough for winter weather but light and collapsible enough to pack down to about the size of a water bottle, this recycled nylon and synthetic polyester-insulated jacket is adventure-ready.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Hamilton Khaki Field Watch 42mm
Hamilton Khaki Field Watch 42mm
Hamilton nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$795 $420 (47% OFF)

A dressed-up version of one of Hamilton's most lauded and sought-after watches, this Khaki boasts an automatic movement, a stainless steel case with a matching link band and a price that's almost laughably low for what you get.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $1,000

Knoll Generation Chair
Knoll Generation Chair
Knoll dwr.com
SAVE NOW

$995 $846 (15% OFF)

Made in the USA from as much as 54 percent recycled materials, Knoll's award-winning Generation Chair is an ergonomic work-from-home office solution you can feel good about physically and mentally.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Coleman Powersports CT200U-B Gas Powered Trail Mini-Bike
Coleman Powersports CT200U-B Gas Powered Trail Mini-Bike
Coleman Powersports amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$750 $675 (10% OFF)

Great for scooting around the backyard, campsite and everywhere in-between, this 6.5-horsepower mini bike can hit up to 20 mph, making for a super fun ride for all ages.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MOTORCYCLES FOR SHORT RIDERS

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Beats amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $180 (28% OFF)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get, especially with Apple's H1 chip included. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven
Le Creuset williamssonoma.com
SAVE NOW

$300 $180 (40% OFF)

Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.

READ ABOUT LE CREUSET'S DUTCH OVENS

DJI FPV Drone
DJI FPV Drone
DJI amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$1,299 $999 (23% OFF)

With an acceleration quick enough to best an F1 race car, DJI's FPV Drone is one of the most thrilling UAVs you can buy. It also has a 4k onboard camera rig, a 6.2-mile transmission distance and so much more.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUY A DRONE

Outerknown Sur Sweatshirt
Outerknown Sur Sweatshirt
Outerknown outerknown.com
SAVE NOW

$98 $59 (40% OFF)

One of the most popular Outerknown products among Gear Patrol readers, the Sur Sweatshirt is made from a comfy, hard-wearing cotton/hemp blend French terry that will get better with age.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS FOR MEN

Floyd Bed Frame
Floyd Bed Frame
Floyd floydhome.com
SAVE NOW

$1,145 $973 (15% OFF W/ CODE VOTEFLOYD)

This modular bed frame from Floyd assembles with no tools, has a handful of add-on options and can grow with you thanks to its handy expansion kits.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BED FRAMES

Lululemon ABC Jogger
Lululemon ABC Jogger
Lululemon huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

There are many reasons that the ABC Joggers are one of Lululemon's bestselling products; extreme comfort, durability, versatility and stylishness are all amongst them. Truly, you can't go wrong with these bottoms.

READ ABOUT THE BEST JOGGERS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $175 (30% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR AIRPODS PRO REVIEW

