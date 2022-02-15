Spring Is Coming Soon, so Save Up to 60% on Outdoor Furniture

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

While Black Friday holds the crown when it comes to scoring a deep discount on some of the best technology — like TVs, video game consoles, computers and more — Presidents' Day has sneakily taken over when it comes to furniture, home goods and everything else related to your living space. Need proof? Check out Wayfair's massive selection of discounts during its Presidents' Day Clearance event, which offers as much as 70 percent off outdoor furniture (perfect for the upcoming spring and summer months), bedroom gear, living room seating and so much more.

Black Mirabel Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set Etta Avenue wayfair.com $210.00 SAVE NOW

Let's say, for instance, that you are hoping to host some backyard hangs when the weather starts warming up. Well, this sale includes this poolside seating set for 25 percent off (a whopping $800 off). For something a touch more intimate and relaxing, however, these reclining chaise lounges are 80 percent off, down to as little as $410 for a set. There's even this six-person dining set for those summer evening dinner parties.

As mentioned, this is only a tiny sampling of everything available at this sale. You can also score up to 70 percent off area rugs, 70 percent off wall art, 60 percent off lighting and so much more. Honestly, if you can't find something in this gargantuan sale for your home, you're probably not really looking for it.

