Spring Is Coming Soon, so Save Up to 60% on Outdoor Furniture

While Black Friday holds the crown when it comes to scoring a deep discount on some of the best technology — like TVs, video game consoles, computers and more — Presidents' Day has sneakily taken over when it comes to furniture, home goods and everything else related to your living space. Need proof? Check out Wayfair's massive selection of discounts during its Presidents' Day Clearance event, which offers as much as 70 percent off outdoor furniture (perfect for the upcoming spring and summer months), bedroom gear, living room seating and so much more.
Let's say, for instance, that you are hoping to host some backyard hangs when the weather starts warming up. Well, this sale includes this poolside seating set for 25 percent off (a whopping $800 off). For something a touch more intimate and relaxing, however, these reclining chaise lounges are 80 percent off, down to as little as $410 for a set. There's even this six-person dining set for those summer evening dinner parties.
Made from a premium foam that cools and contours, comforts and supports, Leesa's Original Mattress is still the brand's best-selling offering. And it is discounted for every size from twin to California king.
A dressed-up version of one of Hamilton's most lauded and sought-after watches, this Khaki boasts an automatic movement, a stainless steel case with a matching link band and a price that's almost laughably low for what you get.
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get, especially with Apple's H1 chip included. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
With an acceleration quick enough to best an F1 race car, DJI's FPV Drone is one of the most thrilling UAVs you can buy. It also has a 4k onboard camera rig, a 6.2-mile transmission distance and so much more.
There are many reasons that the ABC Joggers are one of Lululemon's bestselling products; extreme comfort, durability, versatility and stylishness are all amongst them. Truly, you can't go wrong with these bottoms.
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
