Today's Top Stories
1
Say Goodbye to These Beers before Its Too Late
2
Score Top Gear Up to 50 Percent Off at Backcountry
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
G-SHOCK's GBD200 Fitness Watch Is Feature-Rich

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Levi’s Is Now Offering 30% off Orders Over $100 and 40% off Sale Styles

Jeans, jackets, tees and more.

By John Zientek
levis warehouse event
Levi's

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to stock up on some solid wardrobe basics, head over to Levi’s. Currently, you can save 30 percent on orders over $100 and up to 40 percent off a bunch of sale styles with the code FLASH40. You'll have to give your email address for access to the deals, but you'd be doing that with anything you'd order anyways. Choose from jeans, jackets, tees and more for big savings.

SAVE NOW

Related article
The 12 Best Jeans for Men
The Complete Buying Guide to Levi’s Jeans
Levi’s Will Pay You for Your Old Jeans

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Adidas Samba Vegan
Adidas Samba Vegan
Adidas
SAVE NOW

$90 $72 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVENOW)

One of the most stylish shoes of 2021, Sambas have been paired with everything from wide-legged trousers to your favorite pair of shorts.

READ MORE ABOUT GENERAL RELEASE SNEAKERS

Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather
SAVE NOW

$769 $615 (20% OFF W/ CODE WFHLIFE)

This desk from Inside Weather is fully customizable and can be assembled at home in just five minutes. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE ONLINE FURNITURE

Hamilton Khaki Field Leather Strap Watch, 44mm
Hamilton Khaki Field Leather Strap Watch, 44mm
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$795 $430 (45% OFF)

One of our favorite field watches, the Khaki Field has an automatic movement and a handsome leather strap. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST FIELD WATCHES

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450 $380 (16% OFF)

Dyson's vacuums lead the way for a reason — they have some of the best innovations and technology you can buy.

READ THE COMPLETE DYSON GUIDE

Reebok Nano X1
Reebok Nano X1
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $100 (23% OFF)

This is the first time we've seen these Reebok's follow up to the excellent Nano X workout shoes on sale

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

East Fork 7-Piece You're-All-Set Set
East Fork 7-Piece You're-All-Set Set
East Fork
SAVE NOW

$210 $179 (15% OFF)

This handmade clay dining set comes in a handful of gorgeous colors that match any home. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST HOME RELEASES

Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$88 $59 (33% OFF)

Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$88 $57 (35% OFF)

The second you buy this crewneck sweatshirt it becomes one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This is one of the best insulated jackets you can buy and is hardly ever found at this price. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN THE SUMMER

Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$178 $152 (14% OFF)

This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (18% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
This Awesome Mask Is Deeply Discounted Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Get the 2021 iPad Pro for $100 off at Amazon
These Hamilton Watches Are on Sale
This Highly Touted Sous Vide Cooker Is on Sale
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
Need Some New Boots? These Danners Are on Sale
Save Hundreds on Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair
A Bunch of Premium Cookware Is on Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss