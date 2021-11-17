Today's Top Stories
The Best Robot Vacuums You Can Buy Are on Sale Right Now

Now's your chance to save over $250 on iRobot's Roomba robot vacuums.

By Will Price
roomba i7 review gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

When we reviewed iRobot’s i7+ robo-vacuum, we called it the best robo-vacuum you could buy. But we did so with one caveat: price. The full setup — which includes the vacuum and its charging and trash-dumping base — starts at $1,000. Today on Amazon, the cost is much more wallet-friendly.

Amazon
iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal
iRobot amazon.com
$749.00
SAVE NOW

Marked down $251, bringing the total to just $749, the i7+ is the first robo-vac to empty its dust contents for you. Once it senses its dustbin is full, it locks itself into its home base and deposits the trash inside (the base can hold around 30 Roombas worth of trash). It also retains “mission” data every time you send it out to clean, and it uses that data to more quickly clean your home on future missions. It’s all controlled through iRobot’s smartphone app. For what it's worth, some of Roombas other robo-vacs are also on sale right now on Amazon, including the high-end iRobot Roomba s9+ and the budget-friendly iRobot Roomba 694.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Rad Power RadRover 5
Rad Power RadRover 5
Rad Power Bikes
SAVE NOW

$1,699 $1,599 (6% OFF)

This is a modest discount, but getting $100 off what is already a super fairly priced e-bike is a deal that doesn't come often. 

READ MORE ABOUT RAD POWER

CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife Black G-10
CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife Black G-10
Blade HQ
SAVE NOW

$80 $52 (35% OFF)

A favorite of Gear Patrol editors and readers alike, the CRKT Pilar's third iteration is a sturdy, easy-to-use knife that is built to last. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Eddie Bauer BC EverTherm Down Jacket
Eddie Bauer BC EverTherm Down Jacket
Eddie Bauer
SAVE NOW

$499 $374 (25% OFF)

This lightweight down jacket is waterproof and filled with 45g EverTherm Down Insulation—Thindown, one of the most innovative insulations around. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
SAVE NOW

$98 $59 (40% OFF)

This is one of the best deals you'll see on a quintessential wardrobe piece that will never go out of style, no matter where trends take us. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHERPA JACKETS

Reebok Nano X1 Grit Men's Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X1 Grit Men's Training Shoes
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $90 (31% OFF)

The Nano X1 is the best workout shoe you can buy. The Grit model takes it up a notch with a tough Flexweave upper that withstands anything your toughest HIIT throws at you. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
REI
SAVE NOW

$250 $175 (30% OFF)

Cotopaxi makes gear and apparel that has all the tech specs you want from a performance brand but also incorporates an easy-going attitude that you don't always get from other outdoor brands. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269 $215 (20% OFF)

Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano
SAVE NOW

$129 $90 (30% OFF)

One of the best sous vide cookers you can buy, the Anova Precision Cooker features Bluetooth connectivity and comes with a handy companion app.

READ HOW TO SOUS VIDE LIKE A PRO

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl
SAVE NOW

$100 $75 (25% OFF)

Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. Stay cozy indoors and out all fall and winter with this awesome gear. 

READ OUR CAMPING BLANKETS GUIDE

All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Non-Stick Pan Set
All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Non-Stick Pan Set
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$105 $70 (33% OFF)

These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally burning yourself.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES OF 2021

Industry West Larsen Lounge Chair
Industry West Larsen Lounge Chair
Industry West
SAVE NOW

$840 $672 (20% OFF)

This generously sized accent chair is ideal for not only making a statement but also for settling in with a good book all winter long. Plus, if you buy this chair you get the deal plus a $200 gift card. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
REI
SAVE NOW

$38 $25 (34% OFF)

Ideal for camp cooking and all-around cutting needs, this folding cleaver knife is easy to open, has a comfortable handle and uses a reverse-fold on the blade to keep your knuckles safe when chopping. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR DEALS

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
saatva.com
SAVE NOW

$1,595 $1,436 (10% OFF)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$440 $300 (32% OFF)

Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.

READ OUR FAVORITE DUTCH OVEN RECIPES 

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
REI
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR

Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

$849 $629 (26% OFF)

Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS & SMOKERS

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $399 (27% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Competitive Cyclist
SAVE NOW

$299 $239 (20% OFF)

One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGERS

