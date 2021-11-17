The Best Robot Vacuums You Can Buy Are on Sale Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
When we reviewed iRobot’s i7+ robo-vacuum, we called it the best robo-vacuum you could buy. But we did so with one caveat: price. The full setup — which includes the vacuum and its charging and trash-dumping base — starts at $1,000. Today on Amazon, the cost is much more wallet-friendly.
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal
Marked down $251, bringing the total to just $749, the i7+ is the first robo-vac to empty its dust contents for you. Once it senses its dustbin is full, it locks itself into its home base and deposits the trash inside (the base can hold around 30 Roombas worth of trash). It also retains “mission” data every time you send it out to clean, and it uses that data to more quickly clean your home on future missions. It’s all controlled through iRobot’s smartphone app. For what it's worth, some of Roombas other robo-vacs are also on sale right now on Amazon, including the high-end iRobot Roomba s9+ and the budget-friendly iRobot Roomba 694.
