The Best Robot Vacuum You Can Buy Is on Sale Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
When we reviewed iRobot’s i7+ robo-vacuum, we called it the best robo-vacuum you could buy. But we did so with one caveat: price. The full setup — which includes the vacuum and its charging and trash-dumping base — starts at $1,000. Today on Amazon, the cost is slightly more wallet-friendly.
Marked down $201, the i7+ is the first robo-vac to empty its dust contents for you. Once it senses its dustbin is full, it locks itself into its home base and deposits the trash inside (the base can hold around 30 Roombas worth of trash). It also retains “mission” data every time you send it out to clean, and it uses that data to more quickly clean your home on future missions. It’s all controlled through iRobot’s smartphone app. For what it's worth, most of Roombas other robo-vacs are also on sale right now on Amazon.
The MultiBev is one of the most versatile pieces in your cupboard — it is both a water bottle and a travel cup, giving you multiple options for beverages all at once. Plus, the cap has a spot to stash a tea bag or a snack.
If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display.
Rhone makes some of our favorite workout clothes out there thanks to its innovative fabric technologies and quality construction. This raglan tee is in our top 10 workout shirts — our tester said it is "light, comfortable and always fresh no matter how many times I wear it without washing it."
This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.
After outfitting pioneers during the Gold Rush, Filson remained one of the Pacific Northwest's go-to brands for all things outdoor. The brand has carried on nicely into its second century of business with pieces like this tough-as-nails vest that will get you through winter and shoulder season with ease.
The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io