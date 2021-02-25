Thermapen Is Having a Sale on One of Its Best Thermometers, But There's a Catch

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Ask anyone who knows their way around an oven or grill and the answer will be the same: the meat thermometer is among the most essential cooking accessories there is. And if you ask anyone who makes the best ones, it’s ThermoWorks.

The company’s business is the monitoring and regulation of heat in grills and ovens. It makes humidity trackers, pH monitors, infrared heat-sensing guns and four-channel meat probes, but its marquee product has always been the humble Thermapen. It’s accurate and comes with helpful features like a rotating display, auto-enabled backlight and a category-leading IP67 waterproof rating.

Today on Thermoworks site, cop the upgraded Thermapen Mk4 for 30 percent off. The catch is that only the grey color is on sale, and it's on sale until it's gone. Thermapen just ran a similar sale on the white colorway and it sold out fast. So if you want to prep for grilling season, jump on this deal sooner rather than later.

