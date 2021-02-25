Thermapen Is Having a Sale on One of Its Best Thermometers, But There's a Catch

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Ask anyone who knows their way around an oven or grill and the answer will be the same: the meat thermometer is among the most essential cooking accessories there is. And if you ask anyone who makes the best ones, it’s ThermoWorks.
The company’s business is the monitoring and regulation of heat in grills and ovens. It makes humidity trackers, pH monitors, infrared heat-sensing guns and four-channel meat probes, but its marquee product has always been the humble Thermapen. It’s accurate and comes with helpful features like a rotating display, auto-enabled backlight and a category-leading IP67 waterproof rating.
Today on Thermoworks site, cop the upgraded Thermapen Mk4 for 30 percent off. The catch is that only the grey color is on sale, and it's on sale until it's gone. Thermapen just ran a similar sale on the white colorway and it sold out fast. So if you want to prep for grilling season, jump on this deal sooner rather than later.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$150 OFF (15%)
This is your first chance to get a refurbished MacBook Pro or MacBook Air with an M1 chip directly from Apple. The M1 chip marks Apple's departure from the Intel chips it used for the previous decade, a change that leads to huge improvements in battery life and performance.
$70 OFF (35%)
Casio's legendary G-Shock line is not only a utilitarian achievement but is also just super stylish. You can find G-Shocks everywhere, from space to the street. This one is a bit pared back compared to others, which makes it an excellent addition to any fit any time.
$200 OFF (26%)
Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going.
$5 OFF (25%)
If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles.
$60 OFF (20%)
Huckberry teamed up with the squad at GORUCK to make a pared-back version of GORUCK's flagship GR1 backpack that still packs a solid punch. Made with 500D Cordura, it is tough but not overdoing it with super thick fabric. One of its coolest features is the laptop compartment, which sits higher against your back so that it is protected if the bag gets dropped.
$35 OFF W/ CODE WINTERSALE (45%)
With a not-too-short-but-not-too-long 8-inch inseam, these versatile shorts are excellent for going out for a run but won't show too much skin when you head to the gym. Plus, they have four pockets. Who doesn't love pockets?
$55 OFF (21%)
TRX, designed by a Navy SEAL squadron commander, still stands out as one of the best home workout systems, which is saying something considering the competition in that category. This bundle includes everything you need to work out from home, plus TRX's Rocker, a foam roller that is borderline sadistic (in a good way).
$234+ OFF W/ CODE WFH20 (20%)
This chair from Humanscale is our pick for the best leather office chair you can buy. Marking the transition from manual adjusting chairs to self-adjusting chairs, this one does everything for you, handling all recline tension and tilt functionality itself.
$14 OFF (31%)
Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 31 percent off, you do it.
$40 OFF W/ CODE SALETIME (50%)
J.Crew knows how to make a wardrobe staple as well as anyone. These pants go with anything and come in a bunch of sizes and colors, so you can make them your go-to for everyday wear.
$16 OFF (40%)
Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee.
$9 OFF 3 OR MORE W/ CODE FAST25 (25%)
You really can't have too many masks around, so jump on this deal from Vistaprint and stock up. If you buy three or more masks, you can use the promo code to get 25 percent off. They come in a range of colors and patterns and also have an insert for a filter.
$150 OFF (37%)
Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V7 Animal captures dust, animal hair, allergens and deep cleans carpets. It is also super rare to see this price on a brand new V7, as opposed to the refurbished ones we tend to see these days.
$10 OFF (20%)
Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal.
$50 OFF (17%)
This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul.
$88 OFF (40%)
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
$24 OFF (31%)
Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.
$290 OFF (34%)
This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity.
$20 OFF (20%)
If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display.
$88 OFF (40%)
This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready.
$603 OFF (30%)
This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
$30 OFF (23%)
You may be skeptical about bidets, but it is the best thing you can do for your bum. Seriously, once you start using it, you'll never go back to wiping with plain old toilet paper.
$5 OFF (13%)
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.