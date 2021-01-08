Save Big on One of the Best Internet Sofas You Can Buy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
There is no “best” couch. The best is up to what a person needs in any given living room. But Burrow’s well-priced, sturdy, comfortable, quick-shipping sofas are about as close to best as you can get.
Available upholstered and in leather, Burrow’s sofas ship in pieces that can be assembled or disassembled in about 15 minutes, making it the perfect renter’s sofa. The frame is birch wood, the legs are oak and there’s a nifty charging cable built into the base. While not as low as Ikea, its prices are fair (full-size couches start at $1,395). Not looking for a couch? Since the inception of its flagship sofa, Burrow has spread into more living room products such as shelving and storage, tables and benches and rugs.
The brand is offering a tiered sale where you can save up to $700. Here's how it works: get $200 off $2,000+; get $350 off $3,000+; get $500 off $4,000+; and get $700 off $5,000+. The deal requires using the code RENEW3 at checkout and runs through 1/10.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$82 OFF (15%)
Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually-striking and a great value.
$21 OFF (15%)
These cotton percale sheets boast a 270 thread count and always stay cool — perfect for hot sleepers. Brooklinen is one of our go-to's for linens, especially at 15 percent off.
$546 OFF (58%)
An elegant addition to your office, lounge, or bedroom, this watch winder keeps your automatic watches powered with up to 1,200 turns per day and three different rotational directions.
$29 OFF W/ CODE BYE2020 (20%)
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.
$138 OFF (14%)
This chair changed the game when it comes to doing office furniture right, marking a shift from stuffy, stiff pieces to comfortable furniture a human would actually want to use.
$28 OFF (22%)
Levi's Premium line takes some of the brand's most classic silhouettes and re-ups them with some of the best materials and updated fits. We love this dark take on the type III sherpa.
$62 OFF (40%)
Ray-Ban is never out of style, and these hexagonal frames add a bit of chic to any fit without breaking the bank.
$300 OFF W/ CODE RENEW3 (9%)
Top-grain leather and three seats plus a chaise lounge make this couch very hard to get up from. In a time where leaving your house is rare, a Burrow couch will make spending time at home that much better.
$6 OFF (24%)
Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This mug might be perfect.
$34 OFF (40%)
These Stan Smiths are made without animal products, melding the iconic shoe with the materials and principles of sustainability.
$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
$45 OFF W/ CODE CLEARANCE (10%)
This turntable hones in on enhanced basics rather than expensive features, making a product that is simple and effective, allowing you to get the most out of your modern and vinyl records.
$10 OFF (29%)
The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need.
$109 OFF (31%)
Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work.
$12 OFF (30%)
Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets.
$20 OFF (40%)
Uniqlo always brings the hits and this vest is no exception. Made with ultra-light down, it is the perfect layering piece from fall through spring.
READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021
$8 OFF (35%)
It pays to have a flashlight on hand, trust us. Better yet, keep two around.
$30 OFF (16%)
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
$89 OFF (15%)
Fit for any room in the house, this durable version of the classic Eames Shell Chair adds class and modern styling to any living space.
$25 OFF (45%)
This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution.
$12 OFF (44%)
Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron.
$60 OFF (17%)
Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office.
$9 OFF (26%)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.
$46 OFF (33%)
A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.