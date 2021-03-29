Save Big on One of the Best Internet Sofas You Can Buy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
There is no “best” couch. The best is up to what a person needs in any given living room. But Burrow’s well-priced, sturdy, comfortable, quick-shipping sofas are about as close to best as you can get.
Available upholstered and in leather, Burrow’s sofas ship in pieces that can be assembled or disassembled in about 15 minutes, making it the perfect renter’s sofa. The frame is birch wood, the legs are oak and there’s a nifty charging cable built into the base. While not as low as Ikea, its prices are fair (full-size couches start at $1,395). Not looking for a couch? Since the inception of its flagship sofa, Burrow has spread into more living room products such as shelving and storage, tables and benches and rugs.
The brand is offering a tiered Spring Sale where you can save up to $750. Here's how it works: get 10 percent off up to $1,999; $250 off $2,000+; get $300 off $2,500+; get $400 off $3,000+; and get $500 off $4,000+; get $750 off $5,000+. The deal requires using the code TULIP at checkout and runs through 4/11.
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.
This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.
This soft pile hoodie from The North Face not only looks great but is tough enough to take out on camping trips. Plus it has a kangaroo pocket for all your bits and woven elbow patches for reinforcement.
One of the most important things about fitness is recovery. When you've wrapped up the day's WOD or run, you need something to throw on that will feel good and keep you comfortable. This is that piece.
This is a GP Reader favorite. The aluminum sides give the bag add even more durability to what was already a tough suitcase, plus the shine of the gold means you'll never confuse your bag with someone else on the carousel.
This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
