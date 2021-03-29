Today's Top Stories
Is Working Out From Home Here to Stay?
This G-SHOCK Is One of the Brand’s Finest Watches
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
Enter for a Chance to Win $1,000

Save Big on One of the Best Internet Sofas You Can Buy

Sick of Ikea? Burrow's Spring Sale can save you up to $750.

By Will Price
best new home products gear patrol burrow all seaters
Burrow

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

There is no “best” couch. The best is up to what a person needs in any given living room. But Burrow’s well-priced, sturdy, comfortable, quick-shipping sofas are about as close to best as you can get.

Available upholstered and in leather, Burrow’s sofas ship in pieces that can be assembled or disassembled in about 15 minutes, making it the perfect renter’s sofa. The frame is birch wood, the legs are oak and there’s a nifty charging cable built into the base. While not as low as Ikea, its prices are fair (full-size couches start at $1,395). Not looking for a couch? Since the inception of its flagship sofa, Burrow has spread into more living room products such as shelving and storage, tables and benches and rugs.

The brand is offering a tiered Spring Sale where you can save up to $750. Here's how it works: get 10 percent off up to $1,999; $250 off $2,000+; get $300 off $2,500+; get $400 off $3,000+; and get $500 off $4,000+; get $750 off $5,000+. The deal requires using the code TULIP at checkout and runs through 4/11.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Beats amazon.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up. 

Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
skimresources.com
$896 $995

$99 OFF (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.

Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox
$630 $900

$270 OFF (30%)

This Swiss-made Luminox is tough-as-nails and ready for anything you can throw at it. Its unassisted lume will work for 25 years and quartz movement requires little attention and is deadly accurate. 

Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
skimresources.com
$129 $165

$36 OFF (22%)

This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.

The North Face Campshire Hooded Pullover Hoodie
The North Face Campshire Hooded Pullover Hoodie
$74 $149

$75 OFF (50%)

This soft pile hoodie from The North Face not only looks great but is tough enough to take out on camping trips. Plus it has a kangaroo pocket for all your bits and woven elbow patches for reinforcement. 

Coleman Steel Belted Cooler
Coleman Steel Belted Cooler
Coleman skimresources.com
$97 $130

$33 OFF (25%)

Coleman is an iconic maker of camping equipment — everyone knows its green color when they see it. This cooler may be better for at-home hangs or car camping, but the legacy still remains. 

Lululemon At Ease Hoodie
Lululemon At Ease Hoodie
Lululemon
$89 $148

$59 OFF (40%)

One of the most important things about fitness is recovery. When you've wrapped up the day's WOD or run, you need something to throw on that will feel good and keep you comfortable. This is that piece. 

Away Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition
Away Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition
skimresources.com
$346 $495

$149 OFF (30%)

This is a GP Reader favorite. The aluminum sides give the bag add even more durability to what was already a tough suitcase, plus the shine of the gold means you'll never confuse your bag with someone else on the carousel. 

TriggerPoint Charge Vibe Three-Speed Ridged Vibrating Foam Roller
TriggerPoint Charge Vibe Three-Speed Ridged Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Performance amazon.com
$69 $100

$31 OFF (31%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller. 

Away Weekender
Away Weekender
skimresources.com
$136 $195

$59 OFF (30%)

Weekend trips will never be the same once you pick up an Away Weekender. This thoughtful bag has a 15" laptop sleeve and a shoe compartment to ensure that all of your things have their place. 

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button. 

Coway Airmega 400S Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400S Air Purifier
skimresources.com
$637 $749

$112 OFF (15%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony
$278 $350

$72 OFF (21%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.

