Save Hundreds on the Mid-Century Furniture of Your Dreams

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Herman Miller’s contribution to mid-century modern home design is difficult to overstate. Think Charles and Ray Eames’ lounge chair, Isamu Noguchi’s coffee table, George Nelson’s platform bench and so on.

Design Within Reach is currently holding a living room sale where you can score some of the greatest mid-century modern pieces for 15 percent off with free shipping. That means 15 percent off the aforementioned iconic Herman Miller pieces (you can save nearly $1,000 on the Eames Chair and Ottoman) as well as classics such as the Jens Chair and the Womb Chair — plus savings on sofas, rugs, lighting and more. The midcentury home of your dreams is now within reach.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io