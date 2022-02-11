Today's Top Stories
Some of the World's Best Survival Packs Are Deeply Discounted Right Now

Uncharted Supply Co. makes fully-equipped survival kits for when disaster strikes, and these are 25 percent off.

By Tanner Bowden and Sean Tirman
uncharted supply co
Uncharted Supply Co.

Uncharted Supply Co’s game is making fully equipped bags to help you survive pretty much any situation. The company thinks of everything. Its Seventy2 Survival System, for instance, contains a radio, flashlight, portable charger, goggles, emergency food, a water filter, waterproof matches, a full first aid kit, a multi-tool, duct tape and a whole lot more that we won’t list out here (you get the picture). The kit’s makers organized and labeled everything efficiently, so it’s all easy to find in a pinch, and the bag itself is made of super-durable, lightweight tarpaulin. And that's just one of the many kits and other pieces of Uncharted Supply Co. gear currently being offered for 25 percent off right now.

Seventy2 Two Person Survival System Backpack
Uncharted Supply Co. bespokepost.com
SAVE NOW

Head on over to either Bespoke Post or Huckberry and you'll find the Seventy2 alongside a ton of other survival-focused offerings for prices that are practically a steal. That includes things like the Athena emergency jump starter battery for $105 (down from $139), the First Aid Pro kit (perfect for adventurers) for just $49 and even the Rapid Raft for emergency water crossings at a $360 price point (down from $479). If you and your value the idea of prepping and readying yourselves for the worst-case scenario, this is a sale you won't want to miss.

SAVE NOW: Bespoke Post SAVE NOW: Huckberry

