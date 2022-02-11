Some of the World's Best Survival Packs Are Deeply Discounted Right Now

Uncharted Supply Co’s game is making fully equipped bags to help you survive pretty much any situation. The company thinks of everything. Its Seventy2 Survival System, for instance, contains a radio, flashlight, portable charger, goggles, emergency food, a water filter, waterproof matches, a full first aid kit, a multi-tool, duct tape and a whole lot more that we won’t list out here (you get the picture). The kit’s makers organized and labeled everything efficiently, so it’s all easy to find in a pinch, and the bag itself is made of super-durable, lightweight tarpaulin. And that's just one of the many kits and other pieces of Uncharted Supply Co. gear currently being offered for 25 percent off right now.
Head on over to either Bespoke Post or Huckberry and you'll find the Seventy2 alongside a ton of other survival-focused offerings for prices that are practically a steal. That includes things like the Athena emergency jump starter battery for $105 (down from $139), the First Aid Pro kit (perfect for adventurers) for just $49 and even the Rapid Raft for emergency water crossings at a $360 price point (down from $479). If you and your value the idea of prepping and readying yourselves for the worst-case scenario, this is a sale you won't want to miss.
Need hot coffee all day? We don't blame you. The Ember mug will keep your coffee at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for 80 minutes on a single charge, or you can have unlimited warmth with the charging coaster.
The mattress that started Casper down the path to the direct-to-consumer Hall of Fame turns out to also still be the brand's bestselling offer available. If you need an upgrade, you can't go wrong here.
There are many reasons that the ABC Joggers are one of Lululemon's bestselling products; extreme comfort, durability, versatility and stylishness are all amongst them. Truly, you can't go wrong with these bottoms.
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Perfect for setting the mood and creating a cozy vibe indoors, outdoors, or anywhere you can find a small, level surface, this clean-burning fireplace will quickly become on of your favorite go-to pieces of gear.
This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's top products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io