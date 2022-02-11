Some of the World's Best Survival Packs Are Deeply Discounted Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

Uncharted Supply Co’s game is making fully equipped bags to help you survive pretty much any situation. The company thinks of everything. Its Seventy2 Survival System , for instance, contains a radio, flashlight, portable charger, goggles, emergency food, a water filter, waterproof matches, a full first aid kit, a multi-tool, duct tape and a whole lot more that we won’t list out here (you get the picture). The kit’s makers organized and labeled everything efficiently, so it’s all easy to find in a pinch, and the bag itself is made of super-durable, lightweight tarpaulin. And that's just one of the many kits and other pieces of Uncharted Supply Co. gear currently being offered for 25 percent off right now.

Head on over to either Bespoke Post or Huckberry and you'll find the Seventy2 alongside a ton of other survival-focused offerings for prices that are practically a steal. That includes things like the Athena emergency jump starter battery for $105 (down from $139), the First Aid Pro kit (perfect for adventurers) for just $49 and even the Rapid Raft for emergency water crossings at a $360 price point (down from $479). If you and your value the idea of prepping and readying yourselves for the worst-case scenario, this is a sale you won't want to miss.

