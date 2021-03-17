You Can Save up to $250 on Made-in-USA Furniture from Floyd

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Floyd, the Detroit-based online furniture brand, is currently marking down some of its most popular furniture options for its Buy More, Save More event. You can save $100 on orders over $900 with code SAVE100 and $250 on orders over $2,000 with the code SAVE250. The discounts apply to all Floyd's furniture including sofas, mattresses, bed frames, shelving, tables, and more — just remember you'll have to spend at least $900 to save. The sale ends on March 22, and Floyd offers free 30-day returns so you can shop with confidence.

