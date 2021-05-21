Today's Top Stories
Save up to $375 on Made-in-USA Furniture from Floyd

Floyd’s made-in-America furniture is up to $375 off for Memorial Day and delivered straight to your doorstep.

By Tyler Chin
the floyd sofa gear patrol lead full
Floyd

Floyd, the Detroit-based online furniture brand, is currently marking down some of its most popular furniture options for its Memorial Day Sale. You can save up to $375 off nearly everything when using the code SUNNYDAYS21. The discounts apply to all Floyd's furniture including sofas, mattresses, bed frames, outdoor furniture, shelving, tables, and more. The sale ends May 31, and Floyd offers free 30-day returns so you can shop with confidence.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

backcountry hiking
Backcountry

UP TO 50% OFF

Score big on Backcountry's Memorial Day sale with top brands including Arc'teryx, Black Diamond and Hydro Flask

Dad Grass Hemp CBD Flower Quarter Ounce
Dad Grass Hemp CBD Flower Quarter Ounce
$38 $48

$10 OFF W/ CODE BESTBUDS (20%)

Chill just like your parents used to — that is the promise of Dad Grass. Right now you can get 20 percent off any flower, so take the offer and have a nice casual toke. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon skimresources.com
$186 $245

$59 OFF (24%)

These sneakers from Salomon may have made it from the trail running world into the fashion world, but they are still over-engineered to be perfect for hard running on heavy trails. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Razer Power Up Bundle
Razer Power Up Bundle
Razer skimresources.com
$69 $160

$91 OFF (57%)

If you're looking for a total upgrade to your gaming desk setup, this is absolutely the best time to do it. Get an elite new headset, keyboard and mouse all at once for over half off. 

READ ABOUT WHY GAMING CHAIRS SUCK

All-Clad 10-Inch Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
All-Clad 10-Inch Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
skimresources.com
$80 $180

$100 OFF (56%)

All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen.

READ WHAT MAKES ALL-CLAD COOKWARE BETTER

APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
skimresources.com
$891 $1,048

$157 OFF (15%)

APT2B is having a big Memorial Day sale and this writing desk is one of our favorite pieces on sale. It is a gorgeous walnut color and is made from Acacia wood that brightens up any space. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE DESKS

Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
skimresources.com
$100 $170

$70 OFF (41%)

In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MOISTURIZERS

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
skimresources.com
$279 $380

$101 OFF (27%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-canceling headphones of the past year, owing to their excellent design and top-notch sound quality. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

A.P.C. Indigo Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C. Indigo Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C. skimresources.com
$158 $225

$67 OFF (30%)

The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST JEANS

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
nike skimresources.com
$55 $95

$40 OFF (42%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Loll Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Adirondack Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love. Perfect for any outdoor style and activity.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE DEALS 

Misen Steak Knives
Misen Steak Knives
knives skimresources.com
$64 $80

$16 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (20%)

Steak knives are a must-have in the kitchen, whether you actually eat steak or not. These ones from Misen feature sharp serrated edges for easy cooking and are made from premium stainless steel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES

