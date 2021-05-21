Save up to $375 on Made-in-USA Furniture from Floyd

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Floyd, the Detroit-based online furniture brand, is currently marking down some of its most popular furniture options for its Memorial Day Sale. You can save up to $375 off nearly everything when using the code SUNNYDAYS21. The discounts apply to all Floyd's furniture including sofas, mattresses, bed frames, outdoor furniture, shelving, tables, and more. The sale ends May 31, and Floyd offers free 30-day returns so you can shop with confidence.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
UP TO 50% OFF
Score big on Backcountry's Memorial Day sale with top brands including Arc'teryx, Black Diamond and Hydro Flask
$10 OFF W/ CODE BESTBUDS (20%)
Chill just like your parents used to — that is the promise of Dad Grass. Right now you can get 20 percent off any flower, so take the offer and have a nice casual toke.
$59 OFF (24%)
These sneakers from Salomon may have made it from the trail running world into the fashion world, but they are still over-engineered to be perfect for hard running on heavy trails.
$91 OFF (57%)
If you're looking for a total upgrade to your gaming desk setup, this is absolutely the best time to do it. Get an elite new headset, keyboard and mouse all at once for over half off.
$100 OFF (56%)
All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen.
$157 OFF (15%)
APT2B is having a big Memorial Day sale and this writing desk is one of our favorite pieces on sale. It is a gorgeous walnut color and is made from Acacia wood that brightens up any space.
$70 OFF (41%)
In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great.
$101 OFF (27%)
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-canceling headphones of the past year, owing to their excellent design and top-notch sound quality.
$67 OFF (30%)
The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true.
$40 OFF (42%)
The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.
$109 OFF (15%)
This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love. Perfect for any outdoor style and activity.
$16 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (20%)
Steak knives are a must-have in the kitchen, whether you actually eat steak or not. These ones from Misen feature sharp serrated edges for easy cooking and are made from premium stainless steel.