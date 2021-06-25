Today's Top Stories
1
The Questions You Should Be Asking Your Barber
2
This Pocket Flashlight Is a Must-Have for a Summer
3
Prime Day 2021: The Best Fitness Deals (So Far)
4
You Need to Check Out These Huckberry Deals
5
Refresh Your Watch with This Sailcloth Strap

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save up to $375 on Made-in-USA Furniture from Floyd

Floyd’s made-in-America furniture is up to $375 off for Memorial Day and delivered straight to your doorstep.

By Tyler Chin
the floyd sofa gear patrol lead full
Floyd

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Floyd, the Detroit-based online furniture brand, is currently marking down some of its most popular furniture options for its Summer Sale. You can save up to $375 off nearly everything when using the code SUMMER21. The discounts apply to all Floyd's furniture including sofas, mattresses, bed frames, outdoor furniture, shelving, tables, and more. The sale ends May 31, and Floyd offers free 30-day returns so you can shop with confidence.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
All the Best Online Patio Furniture Sales
The Best Deals on Mattresses You Can Shop Online
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

man walking through rocky terrain wearing backcountry gear accompanied by a dog
Backcountry's Fourth of July Sale

SHOP NOW

UP TO 50% OFF

Right now, Backcountry is offering killer deals on adventure gear as part of its Fourth of July Sale.

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $489 (11% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Made In Non Stick Set
Made In Non Stick Set
Made In
SAVE NOW

$357 $286 (20% OFF)

It isn't often that you can get this good of a deal on some of the best cookware you can buy. Made In's sale is must-shop. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF SUMMER

Exclusive Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Exclusive Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$150 $125 (17% OFF)

This iconic cast-iron skillet is highlighted by its speed cool handles for easy maneuvering and patented octagonal shape. This ranks as one of our favorite cast-iron skillets you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON SKILLETS

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban
SAVE NOW

$161 $113 (30% OFF)

These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Save your irises.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

Thermoworks is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$70 $59 (16% OFF)

Adidas Sambas have been gracing the pitch for decades and, as most things do, they've come around and captured the eye of stylish guys everywhere, from Jonah Hill to A$AP Rocky. 

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$88 $68 (23% OFF)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

SEE MORE TAYLOR STITCH LAST CALL ITEMS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Apple's AirPods Max Are at Their Lowest Price Ever
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
These Are The Best Deals on Grills
All the Best Online Patio Furniture Sales
8 Things You Need From the Gigantic END Sale
Save Big During this Levi's Sale
Inside Weather Is Having a Huge Summer Sale
Made In's Industry Sale Has Your Kitchen Upgrades
The Best Robo-Vac You Can Buy Is on Sale Right Now
Birkenstocks Rarely Go on Sale but They’re 25% Off