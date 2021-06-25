Save up to $375 on Made-in-USA Furniture from Floyd

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Floyd, the Detroit-based online furniture brand, is currently marking down some of its most popular furniture options for its Summer Sale. You can save up to $375 off nearly everything when using the code SUMMER21. The discounts apply to all Floyd's furniture including sofas, mattresses, bed frames, outdoor furniture, shelving, tables, and more. The sale ends May 31, and Floyd offers free 30-day returns so you can shop with confidence. SAVE NOW
Right now, Backcountry is offering killer deals on adventure gear as part of its Fourth of July Sale.
Made In Non Stick Set
Exclusive Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Finex Cast Iron Skillet
$150 $125 (17% OFF)
This iconic cast-iron skillet is highlighted by its speed cool handles for easy maneuvering and patented octagonal shape. This ranks as one of our favorite cast-iron skillets you can buy.
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
$161 $113 (30% OFF)
These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Save your irises.
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
$99 $69 (30% OFF)
Thermoworks is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
$70 $59 (16% OFF)
Adidas Sambas have been gracing the pitch for decades and, as most things do, they've come around and captured the eye of stylish guys everywhere, from Jonah Hill to A$AP Rocky.
Coway Airmega 400
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour.
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
$88 $68 (23% OFF)
A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office.
