Score a Discount on the Peloton of Rowing Machines Right Now

This Hydrow Rower Package is $230 off (plus free shipping) thanks to the brand's Fourth of July sale.

By Steve Mazzucchi
a water rower
Hydrow

With working out at home looking like it is here to stay, staying active has us looking for new options. That’s where indoor fitness equipment can make a huge difference, especially if you can score it at a discount. Case in point: the Hydrow Rower. Right now, the rower is coming in a discounted package that includes free shipping, a free machine mat ($80 value) and free Jaybird Vista Headphones ($150 value).

This rower just happens to pack a lot of futuristic features too. Its computer-controlled resistance tech can match the feel of traditional rowing machines, a weight stack and even different types of actual boats. When you combine that functionality with audio and visuals on the 22-inch HD monitor, you just might forget you are rowing indoors.

The Hydrow Rower lets you track data and interact with others through leaderboards, daily rows and live classes, plus tips and inspiration from US National Team rowers. You can also jump right into more than 2,000 pre-recorded river and studio rowing sessions. Suffice it to say, rowers have come a long way since back in the day, and now’s the best time to get a great one.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet
Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet
Huckberry
$140 $91 (35% OFF)

Traveling again? It is just as important as ever to keep your passport and your wallet safe, so get something to keep them close. 

Dyson Cyclone V10 Allergy
Dyson Cyclone V10 Allergy
Dyson
$480 $400 (20% OFF)

This Dyson comes with all the features you expect from one of the best stick vacuums you can buy, including 60 minutes of power and a number of clever attachments. 

Aeron Chair
Aeron Chair
Herman Miller Herman Miller
$1445 $1228 (15% OFF)  

Snag one of the best office chairs EVER during this rare sale. 

Ode Brew Grinder
Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow Fellow
$299 $236 (20% OFF with GEARPATROL21)

A beautifully designed, award winning coffee grinder, now 20% off for a limited time. 

Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towels
Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towels
Brooklinen
$65 $55 (15% OFF)

Waffle towels are quick drying and super comfortable — they are the perfect shower towel refresh. 

Viberg Service Boot
Viberg Service Boot
Viberg
$710 $604 (15% OFF)

Viberg makes some of the best boots you can buy and they hardly ever go on sale, so act fast if you want to get a deal. 

Timex Marlin Blackout 34mm
Timex Marlin Blackout 34mm
Todd Snyder
$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This mid-century throwback from Timex is one of our favorite silhouettes you can buy. Its simple hand-winding action and dial make for a classy, easy-going watch you can wear with anything. 

G Pen Dash Vaporizer
G Pen Dash Vaporizer
Vapor.com
$70 $56 (2o% OFF)

This is our pick for the best budget weed vape you can buy.

Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow
$995 $896 (10% OFF)

Burrow not only makes great couches, but it took the middle man out of the equation to make getting one easier than ever. 

Food52 x Staub Turmeric Cookware Collection Traditional Skillet
Food52 x Staub Turmeric Cookware Collection Traditional Skillet
Food52
$286 $149 (48% OFF)

A colorful enamel coating and pre-seasoned cooking surface highlight this exceptional skillet from Staub and Food52.

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
$549 $489 (11% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

