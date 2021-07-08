Score a Discount on the Peloton of Rowing Machines Right Now

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

With working out at home looking like it is here to stay, staying active has us looking for new options. That’s where indoor fitness equipment can make a huge difference, especially if you can score it at a discount. Case in point: the Hydrow Rower. Right now, the rower is coming in a discounted package that includes free shipping, a free machine mat ($80 value) and free Jaybird Vista Headphones ($150 value).

This rower just happens to pack a lot of futuristic features too. Its computer-controlled resistance tech can match the feel of traditional rowing machines, a weight stack and even different types of actual boats. When you combine that functionality with audio and visuals on the 22-inch HD monitor, you just might forget you are rowing indoors.

The Hydrow Rower lets you track data and interact with others through leaderboards, daily rows and live classes, plus tips and inspiration from US National Team rowers. You can also jump right into more than 2,000 pre-recorded river and studio rowing sessions. Suffice it to say, rowers have come a long way since back in the day, and now’s the best time to get a great one.

