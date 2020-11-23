Our Favorite Cast-Iron Skillets Never Go on Sale (Except Right Now)

Want only the best Black Friday discounts? Sign up for the Gear Patrol Deals newsletter to get our editors’ favorite deals delivered straight to your inbox.

While knives dull and non-stick pans lose their coating after a while, one kitchen staple only gets better with time: the cast-iron skillet. One of the most versatile pieces of cookware you can have, a cast-iron skillet can do everything from searing the perfect steak to baking that holiday pie you make every year. Right now, our favorite cast iron is on sale, making for a deal you can't miss.

Field Company’s machined-smooth skillets are some of the best all-around pans money can buy. The surface is exceptional, allowing for more even cooking than the pebbly surface of a less-expensive option. They’re lighter than most cast iron, meaning you won't need Hulk-level forearm strength to give your veggies a simple toss. And unlike many of the new cast-iron skillets you can buy, the pre-seasoning is second to none, utilizing a multi-layer grapeseed seasoning that makes them nearly non-stick right out of the box.

Code BOGOHO gets you half-off your second skillet (of equal or less value), BUY2GET1 gets you a free skillet when you buy two and BUY3GET2, you guessed it, nets you two free Field skillets when you buy three.

SHOP NOW



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io