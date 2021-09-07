Our Favorite Cast-Iron Skillets Never Go on Sale (Except Right Now)

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
While knives dull and non-stick pans lose their coating after a while, one kitchen staple only gets better with time: the cast-iron skillet. One of the most versatile pieces of cookware you can have, a cast-iron skillet can do everything from searing the perfect steak to baking that holiday pie you make every year. Right now, our favorite cast-iron brand is having a sale, making for a deal you can't miss.
Field Company’s machined-smooth skillets are some of the best all-around pans money can buy. The surface is exceptional, allowing for more even cooking than the pebbly surface of a less-expensive option. They’re lighter than most cast iron, meaning you won't need Hulk-level forearm strength to give your veggies a simple toss. And unlike many of the new cast-iron skillets you can buy, the pre-seasoning is second to none, utilizing a multi-layer grapeseed seasoning that makes them nearly non-stick right out of the box.
As part of the sale, each skillet purchase gets you a selection of Field Company's cast-iron accessories for free. If you buy the No. 8 skillet you get free seasoning and if you go big with the No. 12 skillet and lid you get five free accessories, including a care kit, a wood-handled turner and a leather handle cover. Each skillet has a different set of accessories and the bigger you go, the more you get.
