REI's Anti-Black Friday Sale Has Landed

REI is continuing its Black Friday tradition of shuttering its stores and placing a halt on online orders for the seventh year in a row, encouraging shoppers to #OptOutside instead. That has usually meant an REI sale leading up to Black Friday. Today, the Gear Up Get Out Sale has officially launched and lasts until November 22.



Everyday customers can get up to 30 percent off a ton of great gear while REI Co-op members can save up to 40 percent on select goods while also getting 20 percent off one full-price item when using the code GEARUP2021. If you've been holding out for some outdoor gear purchases, now is the time to jump on these once-a-year savings.



