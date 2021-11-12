Today's Top Stories
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe with These Picks
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
Two Creatives on Their Journeys to Sustainability

REI's Anti-Black Friday Sale Has Landed

The REI Gear Up Get Out Sale traditionally launches ahead of Black Friday when the outdoor retailer promotes customers to #OptOutside instead of shopping.

By Tanner Bowden and Hayley Helms
we've made it all this way, i am proud
pixdeluxeGetty Images

REI is continuing its Black Friday tradition of shuttering its stores and placing a halt on online orders for the seventh year in a row, encouraging shoppers to #OptOutside instead. That has usually meant an REI sale leading up to Black Friday. Today, the Gear Up Get Out Sale has officially launched and lasts until November 22.

REI 650 Down Jacket 2.0
REI 650 Down Jacket 2.0
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $69.89 (30% off)

REI is known for its retail, but don't sleep on its selection of puffys. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
SHOP NOW

$350 $249.99 (29% off)

Run with ease, and let this Garmin do the music streaming and GPS for you.  

Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
SHOP NOW

$37.95 $24.93 (34% off)

This built-for-utility knife features a robust cleaver blade, aluminum handle and convenient folding design. 

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit and Stand
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit and Stand
SHOP NOW

$350 $262.49 (25% off)

Keep things merry and bright this season with this sleek and efficient fire pit. 

Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Hooded Half-Zip Pullover
Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Hooded Half-Zip Pullover
SHOP NOW

$120 $83.99 (30% off)

Stay cozy in the zip pullover-style fleece, made with 100 percent recycled polyester and repurposed taffeta. Sustainable, and stylish. 

MPOWERD Luci Solar String Lights + Charger
MPOWERD Luci Solar String Lights + Charger
SHOP NOW

$49.95 $37.39 (25% off)

Brighten things up at camp (or in the backyard) with these USB-powered string lights. 

REI Co-op Nalgene Sustain Wide-Mouth Water Bottle
REI Co-op Nalgene Sustain Wide-Mouth Water Bottle
rei.com
SHOP NOW

$15.95 $7.89 (51% off)

Hydrate in style with this limited-edition 32 ounce Nalgene x REI Co-Op water bottle. 

$200.00
$149.99 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Everyday customers can get up to 30 percent off a ton of great gear while REI Co-op members can save up to 40 percent on select goods while also getting 20 percent off one full-price item when using the code GEARUP2021. If you've been holding out for some outdoor gear purchases, now is the time to jump on these once-a-year savings.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

man exercising
Future Fitness

SHOP NOW

$19 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH

Stay on track through the holidays with Future Fitness. Future provides you hands-on personal training at a price you can stomach.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$268 $228 (15% OFF)

Rarely on sale, Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker is made from waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth from New Jersey and lined with a soft blanket lining for added warmth.

READ MORE ABOUT HUCKBERRY'S SALE

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl
SAVE NOW

$100 $75 (25% OFF)

Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. Stay cozy indoors and out all fall and winter with this awesome gear. 

READ OUR CAMPING BLANKETS GUIDE

All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Non-Stick Pan Set
All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Non-Stick Pan Set
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$105 $70 (33% OFF)

These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally burning yourself.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES OF 2021

Industry West Larsen Lounge Chair
Industry West Larsen Lounge Chair
Industry West
SAVE NOW

$840 $672 (20% OFF)

This generously sized accent chair is ideal for not only making a statement but also for settling in with a good book all winter long. Plus, if you buy this chair you get the deal plus a $200 gift card. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
REI
SAVE NOW

$38 $25 (34% OFF)

Ideal for camp cooking and all-around cutting needs, this folding cleaver knife is easy to open, has a comfortable handle and uses a reverse-fold on the blade to keep your knuckles safe when chopping. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR DEALS

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
saatva.com
SAVE NOW

$1,595 $1,436 (10% OFF)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$440 $300 (32% OFF)

Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.

READ OUR FAVORITE DUTCH OVEN RECIPES 

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
REI
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR

Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

$849 $629 (26% OFF)

Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS & SMOKERS

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $399 (27% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Competitive Cyclist
SAVE NOW

$299 $239 (20% OFF)

One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGERS

