REI's Anti-Black Friday Sale Has Landed

REI is continuing its Black Friday tradition of shuttering its stores and placing a halt on online orders for the seventh year in a row, encouraging shoppers to #OptOutside instead. That has usually meant an REI sale leading up to Black Friday. Today, the Gear Up Get Out Sale has officially launched and lasts until November 22.
$99.95 $69.89 (30% off)
REI is known for its retail, but don't sleep on its selection of puffys.
$350 $249.99 (29% off)
Run with ease, and let this Garmin do the music streaming and GPS for you.
$37.95 $24.93 (34% off)
This built-for-utility knife features a robust cleaver blade, aluminum handle and convenient folding design.
$350 $262.49 (25% off)
Keep things merry and bright this season with this sleek and efficient fire pit.
$120 $83.99 (30% off)
Stay cozy in the zip pullover-style fleece, made with 100 percent recycled polyester and repurposed taffeta. Sustainable, and stylish.
$49.95 $37.39 (25% off)
Brighten things up at camp (or in the backyard) with these USB-powered string lights.
$15.95 $7.89 (51% off)
Hydrate in style with this limited-edition 32 ounce Nalgene x REI Co-Op water bottle.
Everyday customers can get up to 30 percent off a ton of great gear while REI Co-op members can save up to 40 percent on select goods while also getting 20 percent off one full-price item when using the code GEARUP2021. If you've been holding out for some outdoor gear purchases, now is the time to jump on these once-a-year savings.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$19 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH
Stay on track through the holidays with Future Fitness. Future provides you hands-on personal training at a price you can stomach.
$268 $228 (15% OFF)
Rarely on sale, Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker is made from waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth from New Jersey and lined with a soft blanket lining for added warmth.
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. Stay cozy indoors and out all fall and winter with this awesome gear.
$105 $70 (33% OFF)
These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally burning yourself.
$840 $672 (20% OFF)
This generously sized accent chair is ideal for not only making a statement but also for settling in with a good book all winter long. Plus, if you buy this chair you get the deal plus a $200 gift card.
$38 $25 (34% OFF)
Ideal for camp cooking and all-around cutting needs, this folding cleaver knife is easy to open, has a comfortable handle and uses a reverse-fold on the blade to keep your knuckles safe when chopping.
$1,595 $1,436 (10% OFF)
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.
$440 $300 (32% OFF)
Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.
$849 $629 (26% OFF)
Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.
$549 $399 (27% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.
$299 $239 (20% OFF)
One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).