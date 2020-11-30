Today's Top Stories
1
Cyber Monday 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals
2
The Rarest and Deepest Discounts of Black Friday
3
100+ Cyber Monday Home & Furniture Deals to Shop
4
100+ Cyber Monday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
5
150+ Cyber Monday Outdoor Deals to Shop Right Now

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

REI's Massive Cyber Monday Gear Sale Is One Not to Miss

REI closed up shop on Black Friday but its bargain bin is vast and deep for Cyber Monday.

By Tanner Bowden
two people walking in a forest with large trees
REI

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

REI continued its Black Friday tradition of shuttering its stores and placing a halt on online orders for the sixth year in a row, encouraging shoppers to #OptOutside instead. That was Friday though; today is Monday, Cyber Monday, and the outdoor gear retailer is holding a mega sale on everything for camping, hiking, skiing, running and anything else you might do outdoors. Here's a selection of some of our favorite gear included in the sale.

Arc'teryx Cerium LT Down Hoodie
Arc'teryx Cerium LT Down Hoodie
Arc'teryx rei.com
SHOP NOW

$379 $284 (25% off)

One of Arc'teryx's most versatile down jackets is on sale just in time for winter.

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear rei.com
SHOP NOW

$275 $206 (25% off)

Another down jacket deal to have on your radar is on Mountain Hardwear's stretchy Super/DS, which is one of our favorites.

Goal Zero Torch 250 Flashlight
Goal Zero Torch 250 Flashlight
Goal Zero rei.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $35 (50% off)

This flashlight has a solar panel for self-sufficiency and a hand crank for extra juice. Of course, you can always use its integrated USB cable to fill it up too.

Hydro Flask Trail Series 32oz Bottle
Hydro Flask Trail Series 32oz Bottle
Hydro Flask rei.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $37 (25% off)

Hydro Flask's latest insulated water bottle features new insulation tech that makes it smaller and lighter but fully capable of keeping contents cold or hot for hours.

Icebreaker Hike+ Medium Crew Socks
Icebreaker Hike+ Medium Crew Socks
Icebreaker rei.com
SHOP NOW

$22 $17 (23% off)

For hiking, you can't beat merino wool socks.

Osprey Talon 22 Pack
Osprey Talon 22 Pack
Osprey rei.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $90 (25% off)

That Talon is the right size and has all the features for day hikes, but is ideal for use around town too.

Hestra Fall Line 3-Finger Mittens
Hestra Fall Line 3-Finger Mittens
Hestra rei.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $132 (20% off)

Hestra's three-finger leather design gives your cold hands the best of both worlds.

Arc'teryx Fission SV Mittens
Arc'teryx Fission SV Mittens
Arc'teryx rei.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $134 (25% off)

For serious winter warmth, check out Arc'teryx's severe weather mittens, which feature a Gore-Tex waterproof insert and an extended cuff.

Merrell Moab Adventure Chelsea Polar Waterproof Boots
Merrell Moab Adventure Chelsea Polar Waterproof Boots
Merrell rei.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $97 (25% off)

Merrell's take on the Chelsea boot comes with waterproofing, a grippy sole and insulation that'll make them cozy through winter.

REI Force of Nature Tote
REI Force of Nature Tote
REI Co-op rei.com
SHOP NOW

$6 $4 (33% off)

Sometimes the best piece of gear is a bag to carry the rest of it in.

Nemo Equipment Switchback Sleeping Pad
Nemo Equipment Switchback Sleeping Pad
Nemo Equipment rei.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $37 (25% off)

Closed-cell foam sleeping bags are old school, but Nemo recently revamped the design to make one that's both thicker and packs down smaller.

Nemo Equipment Flyer Sleeping Pad
Nemo Equipment Flyer Sleeping Pad
Nemo Equipment rei.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $105 (25% off)

Looking for a little extra comfort in the tent? The Flyer is two inches thick, and has enough insulation for cold weather camping too. Plus, it inflates by itself.

Garmin inReach Mini
Garmin inReach Mini
Garmin rei.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $250 (28% off)

Garmin's little satellite communicator is one of the best ways to send texts when you're off the grid.

READ OUR GUIDE TO SATELLITE MESSENGERS

Osprey Levity 60
Osprey Levity 60
Osprey rei.com
SHOP NOW

$270 $202 (25% off)

Curious about ultralight backpacking? Osprey's Levity is a great place to start, weighing less than two pounds while maintaining enough durability to handle time on the trail.

The above is just a taste of the discounts on offer, which range from 25 to 50 percent off on gear from awesome brands like Arc'teryx, Mountain Hardwear, Nemo Equipment and many more (shop the full sale here). Don't forget: many of these deals expire at the stroke of midnight.

The Best Black Friday Camping and Hiking Deals

Yeti Rambler 18oz Bottle
Yeti Rambler 18oz Bottle
YETI mountainsteals.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $18 (40% off)

Yeti is known for its coolers, but don't shrug its awesome insulated water bottles.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Oru Kayak Inlet
Oru Kayak Inlet
Oru Kayak orukayak.com
SHOP NOW

$899 $764 (15% off)

Oru Kayak's folding boats have been in high demand since the start of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't score a rare deal on one of them like its smallest, the 9'6" Inlet. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

BioLite FirePit
BioLite FirePit
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $187 (25% off)

No firepit, no problem with BioLite's portable, smokeless hot box. It can charge your phone while it's ablaze and it makes a great grill too.

VSSL Flask
VSSL Flask
VSSL vsslgear.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $71 (25% off)

It may not look like a flask, and it may not look like it has space for nine ounces of drink plus two shot glasses, a bottle opener, a flashlight and a compass, but it is, and it does.

Danner Trailcomber
Danner Trailcomber
Danner huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $112 (20% off)

The lightweight Trailcomber is a far cry from Danner's iconic heavy hikers, but still has enough support for short trips to the trail — and sneaker appeal for the city, too.

Naglev Unico Hiker
Naglev Unico Hiker
Naglev Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$230 $161 (30% off)

A wool sock-like liner makes this one-of-a-kind hiking shoe comfortable despite its rugged Kevlar exterior.

Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent
Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent
Mountain Hardwear mountainhardwear.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $188 (25% off)

The award-winning backpacking tent is fit for two and has a rainfly that rolls up for stargazing.

Mountain Hardwear Phantom 15F/-9C Sleeping Bag
Mountain Hardwear Phantom 15F/-9C Sleeping Bag
Mountain Hardwear mountainhardwear.com
SHOP NOW

$520 $390 (25% off)

Stuffed with 850-fill down, the Phantom is super warm but still manages to pack down small.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear 2400 Southwest
Hyperlite Mountain Gear 2400 Southwest
avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$310 $248 w/ code HOLIDAY20 (20% off)

Hyperlite Mountain Gear is revered by hardcore hikers for its ultralight packs made of Dyneema, one of the strongest fibers in the world.

OtterBox Venture 45 Cooler
OtterBox Venture 45 Cooler
OtterBox otterbox.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $245 (30% off)

If you're down with camo and hunter orange then you can snag OtterBox's ice vault for a cool $105 off.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS

Salomon Sense Ride 3 GTX
Salomon Sense Ride 3 GTX
Salomon salomon.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $120 (25% off)

If you prefer to hike in trail running shoes, Salomon's Sense Ride is a great option with its quick lace system, Gore-Tex liner and plenty of support.

Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket
Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket
Rumpl rumpl.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $149 (25% off)

Rumpl's puffy blanket is made of the same stuff as a sleeping bag but won't look strange on the sofa at home after the camping trip is over.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS

Peak Design Travel Tripod
Peak Design Travel Tripod
Peak Design peakdesign.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $315 (10% off)

Photographers who hike won't find a more compact tripod than Peak Design's, which is small enough to fit in a backpack's water bottle holder.

Matador SEG42 Travel Pack
Matador SEG42 Travel Pack
avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$189.99 $151.99 ($38 off)

No travel duffel does what the SEG42 does for keeping you organized on the go. 

READ OUR REVIEW

Nemo Equipment Stargaze Luxury Recliner
Nemo Equipment Stargaze Luxury Recliner
Nemo Equipment backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $165 (25% off)

It's not small enough for backpacking, but you won't find a more comfortable camp chair.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Nemo Equipment Helio Pressure Shower
Nemo Equipment Helio Pressure Shower
Nemo Equipment backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $75 (25% off)

Living in the woods is no excuse for being dirty.

Smartwool Hike Medium Crew Sock
Smartwool Hike Medium Crew Sock
Smartwool backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$20 $14 (30% off)

Merino wool makes these hiking socks both soft and stink-resistant.

Nemo Equipment Dagger 2-Person Tent
Nemo Equipment Dagger 2-Person Tent
Nemo Equipment backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$430 $322 (25% off)

Nemo's Dagger is a mid-sized tent that's lightweight enough to take backpacking and spacious enough for more casual camping.

Black Diamond Storm 375 Headlamp
Black Diamond Storm 375 Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $40 (20% off)

The Storm 375 is waterproof and has multiple light modes for whatever adventure you take it on.

Osprey Talon 22L
Osprey Talon 22L
Osprey backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $90 (25% off)

The Talon is lightweight at roughly one and a half pounds but is packed with features including hydration reservoir compatibility, water bottle pockets and a helmet fastener.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST HIKING DAYPACKS

The North Face Chimera 24 Backpack
The North Face Chimera 24 Backpack
The North Face thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $55 (50% off)

Minimalist backpacks for day hikes don't come with as much innovative tech as the Chimera, which has a unique self-adjusting feature and pockets in all the right places. 

Black Diamond Alpine Carbon Cork Trekking Poles
Black Diamond Alpine Carbon Cork Trekking Poles
Black Diamond backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $135 (25% off)

They're lightweight thanks to a carbon fiber construction, and have comfy non-slip cork grips.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST TREKKING POLES

Black Diamond Session Approach Shoes
Black Diamond Session Approach Shoes
Black Diamond blackdiamondequipment.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $90 (25% off)

If the trails you walk frequently include sidewalks, this approach shoe and its slip-on capabilities won't let you down.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST APPROACH SHOES

CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Camp Mug
CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Camp Mug
CamelBak camelbak.com
SHOP NOW

$25 $19 (25% off)

All of CamelBak's bottles are 25 percent off right now, but the sleeper is this excellent and simple insulated camping mug. Use the code HOLIDAY25 at checkout to get the discount.

Barebones Enamel Bowl Set
Barebones Enamel Bowl Set
Barebones huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$16 $11 (31% off)

Enamel camping crockery isn't always blue with white speckles.

Hill City Waterproof Hooded Shell
Hill City Waterproof Hooded Shell
Hill City hillcity.com
SHOP NOW

$198 $64 (68% off)

You may not have heard of Gap's soon-to-be-closed activewear brand, Hill City. If any one item proves it has real apparel design chops, it's this technical rain jacket. (The full discount will show up at checkout.)

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

The North Face Thermoball Eco Traction Mule V
The North Face Thermoball Eco Traction Mule V
The North Face thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$55 $39 (30% off)

The best thing about arriving at camp is the pair of comfy shoes you get to slip into, and the Traction Mule uses the same tech as your favorite insulated jacket.

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Voyager Sleeping Pad
Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Voyager Sleeping Pad
Therm-a-Rest backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $77 (30% off)

Sleeping beneath the stars doesn't have to be uncomfortable, and it certainly isn't with a 2.5-inch thick sleeping pad.

MSR PocketRocket 2 Stove
MSR PocketRocket 2 Stove
MSR backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $34 (25% off)

Right now, one of the most popular ultralight backpacking stoves is also one of the most affordable.

MyMedic Hiker Medic
MyMedic Hiker Medic
MyMedic huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$25 $19 (24% off)

Don't forget the most essential of hiking essentials.

The Best Patagonia Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$299 $164.45 (45% off)

This warm, windproof jacket features lofty 65g PlumaFill insulation.

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $138.99 (30% off)

One of our favorite insulated jackets packs down nicely into its own zippered pocket. 

READ OUR SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$139 $97.30 (30% off)

Toasty recycled polyester fleece and handy pockets make for a perfect fall/winter garment.

Patagonia Crosstrek Fleece 1/4-Zip Jacket
Patagonia Crosstrek Fleece 1/4-Zip Jacket
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$119 $89.25 (25% off)

This lightweight pullover features technical Polartec Power Stretch and sweet thumb loops.

Patagonia Down Sweater Vest
Patagonia Down Sweater Vest
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $134.25 (25% off)

This warm, packable 800-fill down vest is discounted in a couple colorways, including the Peppergrass Green shown and the immortal Balkan Blue.

Patagonia Reversible Bivy Down Vest
Patagonia Reversible Bivy Down Vest
Patagonia patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$189 $93.99 (50% 0ff)

Feeling blue? Score this versatile water-resistant down vest at a huge discount and things will start looking up. 

Patagonia Planing Divider 30L Backpack
Patagonia Planing Divider 30L Backpack
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$119 $54.99 (54% off)

Thanks to recycled polyester with a TPU-film laminate for wet-gear organization, this pack is perfect for surfing and other beach activities. 

Patagonia Fitz Roy Bear Trucker Hat
Patagonia Fitz Roy Bear Trucker Hat
Patagonia patagonia.com
SHOP NOW

$35 $16.99 (51% off)

Just a rad breathable, adjustable hat at a great price. Get it today, rock it for decades.

The Best Technical Jacket Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS Stretchdown Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Super/DS Stretchdown Jacket
mountainhardwear.com
SHOP NOW

$275 $206.25 (25% off)

The innovative meandering baffle stitches on this jacket reduce cold spots, one of many reasons we consider it the best down jacket you can buy.

Ortovox Piz Boval Insulated Jacket
Ortovox Piz Boval Insulated Jacket
Ortovox backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$280 $210 (25% off)

This weather-resistant jacket warms you with wool insulation, while the reversible design provides different looks and pockets. 

The North Face Thermoball Eco Jacket
The North Face Thermoball Eco Jacket
The North Face backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$198.95 $99.48 (50% off)

Made from recycled content, this lightweight midlayer mimics the loft of down and easily packs into its own handy stuff sack. 

Outdoor Research Transcendent Down Jacket
Outdoor Research Transcendent Down Jacket
Outdoor Research backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$198.95 $129.32 (35% off)

This cozy jacket's box baffles secure the 650-fill down insulation to keep you warm for the long haul. 

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Arc'teryx Atom LT Hooded Jacket
Arc'teryx Atom LT Hooded Jacket
Arc'teryx backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$259 $194.25 (25% off)

One of Arcteryx's most popular jackets is renowned for its versatility, flexibility and warmth. Picky? Nine colors are available at the discounted price.

Stio Raymer Jacket
Stio Raymer Jacket
stio.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299.25 (25% off)

This light, breathable waterproof jacket claimed Powder Magazine's Skier's Choice Award. What else do you need to know? 

Mountain Hardwear Boundary Ridge Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Boundary Ridge Jacket
mountainhardwear.com
SHOP NOW

$475 $356.25 (25% off)

Premium Gore-Tex 3L fabric, an adjustable hood and pit zips are three reasons to duck ropes in this sweet shell. 

READ OUR BACKCOUNTRY SKIING GEAR GUIDE

Mammut Kento HS Hooded Jacket
Mammut Kento HS Hooded Jacket
Mammut backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$229 $147.86 (35% off)

This lightweight, packable alpine jacket features a waterproof, breathable DryTech Premium shell. Wanna save even more? The yellow colorway is 42 percent off.

Hill City Reversible Hooded Puffer Jacket
Hill City Reversible Hooded Puffer Jacket
Hill City hillcity.gap.com
SHOP NOW

$188 $54 (71% off)

Hill City's puffy jacket is reversible, so you can choose between the traditional outdoorsy baffled look or a sleeker, stitch-free appearance. (Note: sizing now limited to XL and XXL.)

Backcountry Uinta 3L Stretch Rain Jacket
Backcountry Uinta 3L Stretch Rain Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$179.95 $80.98 (55% off)

Backcountry's technical chops are bona fide, and the discount on this waterproof, breathable, hardshell is beyond belief.

READ OUR RAIN JACKETS GUIDE

The Best Black Friday Deals on Camping Blankets

Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket
Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket
Rumpl rumpl.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $149 (Save 25%)

This version of Rumpl's Nanoloft Blanket is made with a recycled exterior fabric adorned with a print by Native American artist Jordan Ann Craig.

Rumpl Down Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Down Puffy Blanket
Rumpl rumpl.com
SHOP NOW

$249 $187 (Save 25%)

Unlike the Nanoloft Blanket, Rumpl's Down Puffy blanket is stuffed with 600-fill down, just like the stuff in your favorite winter jacket.

Stoic Basecamp Bivy Quilt
Stoic Basecamp Bivy Quilt
Stoic backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$75 $45 (Save 40%)

An already-affordable camp blanket that includes a water-repellant finish and loops for drying is now cheaper than ever.

Stoic Basecamp Bivy Quilt Double
Stoic Basecamp Bivy Quilt Double
Stoic backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $71 (Save 25%)

Blankets are best when they're big enough to share.

Rab Neutrino Quilt 200
Rab Neutrino Quilt 200
Rab backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$275 $206 (25% off)

Long-distance backpackers will call it a trail quilt, and they know that it packs down smaller than a sleeping bag but still provides plenty of warmth.

The Best Outdoor Odds and Ends on Sale for Black Friday

Gerber Devour Multi-Fork 3-Pack
Gerber Devour Multi-Fork 3-Pack
Gerber rei.com
SHOP NOW

$34.99 $25.73 (26% off)

So much better than a spork, these lil' fellas pack nine implements for food prep and dining into one compact tool.

Black Diamond LiteWire Carabiner Rackpack
Black Diamond LiteWire Carabiner Rackpack
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$39.95 $29.96 (25% off)

These lightweight 'biners are renowned for their efficiency and durability, and hey, who doesn't love a six-pack?

Uncharted Supply Co. Seventy2 Pro Survival System
Uncharted Supply Co. Seventy2 Pro Survival System
Uncharted Supply Co. huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$565 $395.98 (30% off)

A radio, flashlight, charger, food, water filter, multi-tool and so much more to keep you and a friend alive come the apocalypse.

BioLite FirePit Cooking Kit
BioLite FirePit Cooking Kit
firepit bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$414.75 $311.06 (25% off)

Discounted for the first time ever, this awardw-winning smokeless firepit kit has all you need to burn standard firewood or charcoal and dine like backcountry royalty anywhere.

BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $74.96 (25% off)

Also discounted for the first time ever, this innovative GP100 pick boasts eight lighting modes, continuous charging and the ability to truly control brightness, a rarity in the headlamp biz.

BioLite CampStove 2 Bundle
BioLite CampStove 2 Bundle
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$259.95 $172.46 (34% off)

This compact and clever unit enables you to grill, boil, cook, and charge on the go and without a huge mess.

Oru Inlet Kayak Bundle
Oru Inlet Kayak Bundle
Oru Kayak orukayak.com
SHOP NOW

$1,292 $1,069 ($17% off)

This package deal includes everything you need to hit the water: a sweet packable kayak and pack, paddle, float bags and seat wedge.

Stio CFS Board Short
Stio CFS Board Short
stio.com
SHOP NOW

$89.00 $53.40 (40% off)

From SUP-ing to hiking to chilling, you can do it all in these durable, stylish, H2O-shedding 19-inch shorts.

Mountain Hardwear Boundary Ridge Glove
Mountain Hardwear Boundary Ridge Glove
mountainhardwear.com
SHOP NOW

$190 $142.50 (25% off)

Pittard goat leather, GORE-TEX waterproof-breathable tech, and PrimaLof Gold insulation add up to a ski glove that rocks all season long.

VSSL Compact Adventure Kit
VSSL Compact Adventure Kit
vsslgear.com
SHOP NOW

$129 $96.75 (25% off)

This sleek cylinder is so much more than a flashlight; the tube conceals more than 70 pieces of handy, efficiently packed outdoor gear.

Smartwool Merino 250 Bottom
Smartwool Merino 250 Bottom
Smartwool backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $70 (30% off)

This midweight baselayer from an industry leader relies upon the wonders of merino wool to keep you warm, dry and comfortable on the slopes.

Smith Vantage MIPS Helmet
Smith Vantage MIPS Helmet
Smith backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$260 $208 (20% off)

With a Boa fit system dial, adjustable air vents and multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS), this ski helmet is next-level cool, comfy and safe. 

READ OUR BACKCOUNTRY SKI GEAR GUIDE

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle
LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$49.95 $27.96 ($21.99 Off)

This BPA-free, reusable water bottle is perfect for all your outdoor needs. 

The Best Pocket Knife Deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Gerber Flatiron D2 Micarta
Gerber Flatiron D2 Micarta
Gerber drop.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $44 (27% off)

What makes a cleaver fit for everyday use? A svelte, folding construction, a D2 steel blade and a micarta handle, for starters. 

CRKT Burnley Sketch Desert Warrior
CRKT Burnley Sketch Desert Warrior
CRKT bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $45 (36% off)

This limited-edition folding knife eschews the typical silver blade, black handle look for something far more unique.

Buck 110 Ebony
Buck 110 Ebony
Buck Knives bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$82 $45 (45% off)

This classic American folding pocket knife features an ebony wood handle that's super durable and will age nicely over time.

Gerber Center Drive Plus
Gerber Center Drive Plus
Gerber drop.com
SHOP NOW

$145 $98 (32% off)

The Center Drive won awards for having fewer tools, which leaves more room for better tools, like a partially serrated knife blade and a full-size screwdriver.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST MULTI-TOOLS

Gerber Skyridge
Gerber Skyridge
Gerber rei.com
SHOP NOW

$42 $31 (26% off)

The Skyridge has a simple, button-style plunge lock that's easy to engage and disengage without getting your fingers near the blade.

Leatherman Skeletool Multi-Tool
Leatherman Skeletool Multi-Tool
Leatherman backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$65 $48 (26% off)

The Skeletool is a few sizes smaller than Leatherman's classics, but it manages to maintain a high degree of functionality with pliers, a knife, screwdrivers and more.

Kizer Vanguard Domin Mini
Kizer Vanguard Domin Mini
Kizer bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$84 $50 (40% off)

This sleek and small folder features a grippy G-10 handle and a reversible pocket clip along with its drop-point blade.

Benchmade Proper
Benchmade Proper
Benchmade bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$240 $159 (36% off)

The Proper may look plain, but it's made with premium materials like carbon fiber and CPM-S90V blade steel, which make it a cut above.

Benchmade Bugout
Benchmade Bugout
Benchmade huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $119 (15% off)

With outdoorists in mind, Benchmade sought to make a pocket knife both supremely lightweight and wildly functional. At 1.8 ounces and with a 3.24-inch blade, the Bugout is the result of that search.

Kizer Cutlery Mini Flashbang
Kizer Cutlery Mini Flashbang
Kizer bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$194 $90 (54% off)

What makes this small, simple folding pocket knife so pricey? Premium CPM-S35VN stainless steel, a titanium handle and a ball bearing pivot.

The Best Backcountry Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Patagonia Black Hole 55L Duffel Bag
Patagonia Black Hole 55L Duffel Bag
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$139 $97.30 (30% off)

Durability and versatility — note the stowable backpack straps and daisy chain loops — make this adventure-ready duffel as handy as it is iconic.

Black Diamond Icon Headlamp
Black Diamond Icon Headlamp
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$99 $85 (15% off)

Throw this on your dome, light up the night with 500 shiny lumens and never stumble on the way back to your campsite again. 

Hypersphere Vibrating Massage Therapy Ball
Hypersphere Vibrating Massage Therapy Ball
avantlink.com
$104.30
SHOP NOW

$149 $104.30 (30% off)

What's one of the top fitness products of last year doing amongst a bunch of outdoors gear? Who cares, it's a killer deal!

Nemo Equipment Stargaze Camp Chair
Nemo Equipment Stargaze Camp Chair
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $153.96 (30% off)

This instant seat lives up to its name — it's one of the most comfortable camp chairs around. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO CAMP CHAIRS

Stoic Basecamp Bivy Quilt
Stoic Basecamp Bivy Quilt
backcountry.com
$44.97
SHOP NOW

$75 $45 (Save 40%)

This camp blanket that includes a water-repellant finish and synthetic insulation that will keep you warm even if it does get wet.

Osprey Talon 22L Backpack
Osprey Talon 22L Backpack
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $90 (25% off)

A ventilated foam back panel, hydration reservoir compatibility and a hip belt are just a few of this hiking packs awesome features.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST HIKING DAYPACKS

Arc'teryx Atom LT Hooded Jacket
Arc'teryx Atom LT Hooded Jacket
Arc'teryx backcountry.com
$194.25
SHOP NOW

$259 $194.25 (25% off) 

Thanks to its versatility, flexibility and warmth, this classic Arc'teryx softshell is perfect for this time of year. 

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $138.99 (30% off)

This warm, packable jacket is a Patagonia staple, but don't be too picky; the discount is limited to two colorways.

READ OUR SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Backcountry Stretch Rain Jacket
Backcountry Stretch Rain Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$179.95 $80.98 (55% off)

Not a fan of "Spicy Orange"? Relax, this waterproof, breathable, unbelievably discounted hardshell comes in Army Green too. 

READ OUR RAIN JACKETS GUIDE

Leatherman Skeletool Multi-Tool
Leatherman Skeletool Multi-Tool
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$65 $48 (26% off)

This compact EDC champ weighs just 5 ounces yet still packs pliers and cutters combined with a knife, opener, and driver.

Salomon Speedcross 5 GTX Trail Running Shoe
Salomon Speedcross 5 GTX Trail Running Shoe
Salomon backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $112 (25% off)

Thanks to a Gore-Tex membrane and chunky outsole lugs, your feet will stay dry and balanced no matter the weather and trail conditions.

Patagonia Planing Divider 30L Backpack
Patagonia Planing Divider 30L Backpack
Patagonia backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$119 $83.30 (30% off)

Behold the perfect surf pack, with smartly designed compartments to keep any wet items safely separated from the dry goods.

Best of Black Friday

Old Navy 5-Pack of Triple Layer Pleated Face Masks
Old Navy 5-Pack of Triple Layer Pleated Face Masks
oldnavy.com
SHOP NOW

$12.50 $6.25 (50% off)

You can just get a 5-pack of basic, affordable patterned masks from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.

READ OUR GUIDE TO AFFORDABLE FACE MASKS

NEMO Equipment Inc. Stargaze Luxury Recliner Camp Chair
NEMO Equipment Inc. Stargaze Luxury Recliner Camp Chair
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $154 (30% off)

The Barcalounger of camping chairs at one of the lowest prices ever. Hello outdoor social-distancing.

READ OUT BEST CAMP CHAIR GUIDE

Sonos One
Sonos One
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $149 ($50 off)

Score $50 off one of Sonos' most popular speaker. At this price, grab two while you're at it.

READ MORE ABOUT THE SONOS ONE 

Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$299 $165 (45% off)

The Micro Puff Hoody is the lightest and most packable jacket the company has ever made, but doesn’t sacrifice warmth.

READ MORE ABOUT THE PATAGONIA MICRO PUFF JACKET

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue
Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $20 (56% off)

Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.

READ OUR BEST TRAVEL MUGS GUIDE

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
ooni.com
SHOP NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.

READ ABOUT OTHER PIZZA-MAKING OPTIONS

Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $69 (51% off)

This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

SHOP MORE CYBER MONDAY TECH DEALS

Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Watch Strap
Crown & Buckle Supreme NATO Watch Strap
crownandbuckle.com
SHOP NOW

$34 $30.60 (10% off)

One of our team’s favorite watch straps, Crown & Buckle’s Supreme NATO is incredibly comfortable and comes in multiple colors and sizes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO NATO STRAPS

Coop Home Eden Pillow
Coop Home Eden Pillow
coophomegoods.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $56 (20% off w/code SWEETDREAMS)

The best pillow for every sleepy head.

READ ABOUT MORE CYBER MONDAY BEDDING DEALS

Hydroflask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Bottle
Hydroflask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Bottle
hydroflask.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $37 (25% off)

Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $104 (30% off )

Perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… anywhere really. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE OUTERKNOWN BLANKET SHIRT

M-cro Deluxe Kickboard Scooter
M-cro Deluxe Kickboard Scooter
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$159 $128 (20% off w/coupon at checkout)

If you're feeling cooped up, you can bet your kids (or any kids you know) are too. Do them and yourself a favor and be a holiday hero with this tricked-out scooter.

READ OUR GIFT GUIDE FOR KIDS

Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
aloyoga.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $80 (20% off)

This roomy mat is moisture-wicking, antimicrobial and formaldehyde-free with excellent cushioning for joint support. Get started on your New Year's resolutions now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO YOGA MATS

VANSAuthentic Washed Sneaker
VANSAuthentic Washed Sneaker
nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$60 $30 (50% off)

Pick up a classic pair of sneakers for a throwback price.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Stanley Outdoor Growler Gift Set
Stanley Outdoor Growler Gift Set
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $60 (25% off)

Keep your IPA at the perfect temperature for 24 hours and do social-distancing right with this growler and set of stainless steel tumblers. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THIS YEAR'S FALL BEERS

Snowe Set of 4 Porcelain Mugs
Snowe Set of 4 Porcelain Mugs
snowehome.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $36 (20% off)

Snowe's elegant coffee mugs are made of Limoges porcelain, yet aren’t absurdly expensive. The shape is classic, as is the color, and the makeup is that of mugs and tableware twice its cost.

READ OUR GUIDE TO COFFEE MUGS

AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
revzilla.com
SHOP NOW

$850 $570 (33% off)

This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection

READ OUR GUIDE TO WINTER MOTORCYCLE GEAR

Taylor Stitch The Hardtack Sweater
Taylor Stitch The Hardtack Sweater
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $174 (30% off)

Lightweight, luxuriously soft, and handsome as all get-out, with its classic sheepskin elbow patches and beautifully understated donegal finish, Take 30% off for a limited time.

READ ABOUT OUR FIRST COLLABORATION WITH TAYLOR STITCH

The Mirror
The Mirror
mirror.co
SHOP NOW

$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code CYBERMONDAY20)

Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code CYBERMONDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Cyber Monday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.

READ MORE ABOUT MIRROR

Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
amazon.com
$149.99
SHOP NOW

$230 $150 (35% off)

One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.

READ MORE ABOUT THE COWAY MIGHTY AIR PURIFIER

Made In Chef Knife
Made In Chef Knife
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)

The Made In Chef Knife  easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal. 

READ OUR KITCHEN KNIVES GUIDE 

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
bowflex.com
$179.00
SHOP NOW

$179 $149 ($30 off + free shipping with code FIT2020)

With adjustments from 8-40 pounds, this can replace six of kettlebells. Get a head start on your New Year's resolutions.

READ OUR TIPS ON HOW TO USE KETTLEBELLS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $353 (52% off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
drop.com
SHOP NOW

$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

READ OUR REVIEW

Parachute Quilt
Parachute Quilt
parachutehome.com
SHOP NOW

$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)

If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back. 

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
lecreuset.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)

This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
SHOP NOW

$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $139.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. With all colors on sale, the Nano Puff at 30 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $207.20 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 (50% off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$175.00 $139.00 (21% off)

Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings. 

READ OUR CARBON STEEL PRIMER

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

Kammok Roo Double Hammock
Kammok Roo Double Hammock
kammok.com
SHOP NOW

$79 $52 (35% off)

Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.

READ MORE ABOUT KAMMOK

Garrett Leight Brooks Sunglasses
Garrett Leight Brooks Sunglasses
garrettleight.com
SHOP NOW

$360 $252 (30% off w/code THANKYOU)

Garrett Leight's shades capture the essence of California cool and they're rarely on sale, so act fast.

READ MORE ABOUT GARRETT LEIGHT

The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$168.00 $97 (30% off)

Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 30% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.

READ MORE ON THE COLLABORATION

Related Stories
The 12 Best Down Jackets of 2021
The 10 Best Rain Jackets of 2020
The Best Hiking Boots of 2020
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Black Friday 2020: The Best Deals Online Right Now
Taylor Stitch's Cyber Monday Sale Drops Prices 30%
Get 30% Off Everything at Outerknown
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Big on One of the Best Internet Sofas
The Best Cyber Monday Rooftop Tent Deals
This Sitewide Sale Will Refresh Your WFH Space
Step Up Your Coffee Game With These Deals From Oxo
Best Apple Deals for Cyber Monday
Peak Design's Everyday Backpack Is 20% off
This Le Creuset Dutch Oven Alternative Is on Sale
L.L. Bean’s Iconic Bean Boots Are 15% Off Today