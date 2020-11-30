REI's Massive Cyber Monday Gear Sale Is One Not to Miss

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

REI continued its Black Friday tradition of shuttering its stores and placing a halt on online orders for the sixth year in a row, encouraging shoppers to #OptOutside instead. That was Friday though; today is Monday, Cyber Monday, and the outdoor gear retailer is holding a mega sale on everything for camping, hiking, skiing, running and anything else you might do outdoors. Here's a selection of some of our favorite gear included in the sale.

The above is just a taste of the discounts on offer, which range from 25 to 50 percent off on gear from awesome brands like Arc'teryx, Mountain Hardwear, Nemo Equipment and many more (shop the full sale here). Don't forget: many of these deals expire at the stroke of midnight.





The Best Black Friday Deals on Camping Blankets Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket Rumpl rumpl.com SHOP NOW $199 $149 (Save 25%) This version of Rumpl's Nanoloft Blanket is made with a recycled exterior fabric adorned with a print by Native American artist Jordan Ann Craig. Rumpl Down Puffy Blanket Rumpl rumpl.com SHOP NOW $249 $187 (Save 25%) Unlike the Nanoloft Blanket, Rumpl's Down Puffy blanket is stuffed with 600-fill down, just like the stuff in your favorite winter jacket. Stoic Basecamp Bivy Quilt Stoic backcountry.com SHOP NOW $75 $45 (Save 40%) An already-affordable camp blanket that includes a water-repellant finish and loops for drying is now cheaper than ever. Stoic Basecamp Bivy Quilt Double Stoic backcountry.com SHOP NOW $95 $71 (Save 25%) Blankets are best when they're big enough to share. Rab Neutrino Quilt 200 Rab backcountry.com SHOP NOW $275 $206 (25% off) Long-distance backpackers will call it a trail quilt, and they know that it packs down smaller than a sleeping bag but still provides plenty of warmth.

