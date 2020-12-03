REI's Massive Cyber Week Gear Sale Is One Not to Miss

Looking for more Cyber Week deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.
REI continued its Black Friday tradition of shuttering its stores and placing a halt on online orders for the sixth year in a row, encouraging shoppers to #OptOutside instead. That was Friday though; this is Cyber Week and the outdoor gear retailer is holding a mega sale on everything for camping, hiking, skiing, running and anything else you might do outdoors. Here's a selection of some of our favorite gear included in the sale.
$275 $206 (25% off)
Another down jacket deal to have on your radar is on Mountain Hardwear's stretchy Super/DS, which is one of our favorites.
$50 $37 (25% off)
Hydro Flask's latest insulated water bottle features new insulation tech that makes it smaller and lighter but fully capable of keeping contents cold or hot for hours.
$22 $17 (23% off)
For hiking, you can't beat merino wool socks.
$120 $90 (25% off)
That Talon is the right size and has all the features for day hikes, but is ideal for use around town too.
$349 $299 (14% off)
Customizable settings and power make for improved circulation and pain relief in a tiny package.
$130 $97 (25% off)
Merrell's take on the Chelsea boot comes with waterproofing, a grippy sole and insulation that'll make them cozy through winter.
$6 $4 (33% off)
Sometimes the best piece of gear is a bag to carry the rest of it in.
$120 $84 (30% off)
A merino blend wicks sweat and regulates temperature to make this one of the best base layers for any winter activity.
$65 $49 (25% off)
This massive growler features double-walled vacuum insulation that keeps beverages cold for over 24 hours.
$200 $150 (25% off)
Up your picnic game with this cooler that makes packing in and packing out much easier.
$45 $34 (25% off)
This headlamp is light, comfortable, and is perfect for just about any time you find yourself in the dark.
$180 $135 (25% off)
Whether you're at the campsite or just spending the day at the park, a good chair is essential.
The above is just a taste of the discounts on offer, which range from 25 to 50 percent off on gear from awesome brands like Mountain Hardwear, Nemo Equipment and many more (shop the full sale here). Many of these deals expire at on 12/7.
Editor's Picks: Best Cyber Week Deals
Presented by Lo & Sons
50% Off
Right now, Lo & Sons is offering 50 percent off its must-have weekender duffel, the Catalina Deluxe. It features a brilliant bottom pocket that separates dirty shoes and clothes from your clean goods. And a luggage sleeve attaches easily to most wheelie luggage, with adjustable zippers to ensure a close fit.
$737.00 $353 (52% off)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.
$70 $50 (29% off)
Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.
$180.00 $126.00 (30% off w/code CELEBRATE)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
$50 $40 ($10 off)
Chances are you're still working from home. And video-calling, content-streaming, etc. Which is why you need this Mac-compatible laptop stand.
$160 $96 (40% off w/code EXTRA40)
A classic, versatile boot that are basically pillows for your feet, now for under $100.
$500 $400 ($100 off)
The Bambino Plus pulls useful tech from Breville’s larger, pricier options — a three-second heat-up time, shot pre-infusion and its fairly incredible milk wand — while maintaining a consistent, reliable flavor profile.
$495 $395 ($100 off)
Ditch the chemicals with Caraway’s ceramic-coated cookware. This complete set comes equipped with pan & lid storage units and works on all energy sources.
$140 $96 (31% off)
This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.
$12.50 $9 (28% off)
You can just get a 5-pack of basic, affordable patterned masks from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.
$199.95 $149.96 ($49.54 off)
The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.
$19.00 $16.99 ($2.01 off)
Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities.
$230 $187 (18% off)
One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.
$289 $144 (50% off)
Now's the time to grab travel gear at great prices. Half off a rugged duffel with oversized wheels that can handle almost any terrain? Yes please. Grab one now before they sell out.
$45 $20 (56% off)
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
$50 $37 (25% off)
Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.
$259.00 $220 (15% off)
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
$60 $30 (50% off)
Pick up a classic pair of sneakers for a throwback price.
$80 $60 (25% off)
Keep your IPA at the perfect temperature for 24 hours and do social-distancing right with this growler and set of stainless steel tumblers.
$146.90 $125.99 ($20.91 off)
With an adjustable headrest and a tilt tension adjustment knob, this is the best office chair under $150 we've found. While adjustable armrests would be nice, saving even more on this commendable seating option is too good to pass up.
$850 $570 (33% off)
This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection
$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)
These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find.
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)
It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.
$68.00 $34.00 (50% off)
Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.
$79 $63 (20% off)
Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.
$168.00 $138 (18% off)
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 18% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment. Special funding pricing ends 12/5.