Today's Top Stories
1
Black Friday 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals
2
Should You Buy Hoka's Strange New Hiking Boot?
3
The Best Watches to Gift Yourself
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Best Apple Watch Bands You Can Buy Right Now

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

REI Is Closed on Black Friday but Is Having an Awesome Sale Now

Score a deal now so that you can go outside next Friday.

By Tanner Bowden
two people walking in a forest with large trees
REI

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

REI is continuing its Black Friday tradition of shuttering its stores and placing a halt on online orders for the sixth year in a row. Instead, the outdoor gear retailer encourages shoppers to #OptOutside — to forego the shopping holiday entirely and do something fun outdoors. However, there is still a way to get a discount on outdoor gear from REI, thanks to a massive sale going on now until November 23. Here's a selection of some of our favorite gear included in the sale.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia rei.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $139 (30% off)

Now's your chance to snag Patagonia's most versatile jacket.

Patagonia R1 Pullover
Patagonia R1 Pullover
Patagonia rei.com
SHOP NOW

$129 $90 (Save 30%)

You know Patagonia's fuzzy, casual Synchilla fleece. Now meet it's technical sibling, which is perfect for layering up in for hikes, camping and winter adventures.

REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie 2.0
REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie 2.0
REI Co-op rei.com
SHOP NOW

$219 $109 (Save 50%)

Down jackets stuffed with premium 850-fill down insulation can go for as much as $400, so if you need a new warm layer for winter, this deal is for you.

Smartwool Merino 150 Bottoms
Smartwool Merino 150 Bottoms
Smartwool rei.com
SHOP NOW

$85 $59 (30% off)

A baselayer is the foundation of any cold-weather kit. Smartwool's 150 bottoms are 87 percent merino wool, so they're warm and won't stink.

REI Force of Nature Tote
REI Force of Nature Tote
REI Co-op rei.com
SHOP NOW

$6 $4 (33% off)

Sometimes the best piece of gear is a bag to carry the rest of it in.

Nemo Equipment Switchback Sleeping Pad
Nemo Equipment Switchback Sleeping Pad
Nemo Equipment rei.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $37 (25% off)

Closed-cell foam sleeping bags are old school, but Nemo recently revamped the design to make one that's both thicker and packs down smaller.

Nemo Equipment Flyer Sleeping Pad
Nemo Equipment Flyer Sleeping Pad
Nemo Equipment rei.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $97 (25% off)

Looking for a little extra comfort in the tent? The Flyer is two inches thick, and has enough insulation for cold weather camping too. Plus, it inflates by itself.

Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 Tent
Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 Tent
Big Agnes rei.com
SHOP NOW

$400 $300 (25% off)

Big Agnes' Tiger Wall UL backpacking tent is surprisingly spacious given that it weighs under two and a half pounds.

Garmin inReach Mini
Garmin inReach Mini
Garmin rei.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $250 (28% off)

Garmin's little satellite communicator is one of the best ways to send texts when you're off the grid.

READ OUR GUIDE TO SATELLITE MESSENGERS

Solo Stove Campfire Stove
Solo Stove Campfire Stove
Solo Stove rei.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $82 (25% off)

You don't need a ring of stones to have a campfire.

Osprey Levity 60
Osprey Levity 60
Osprey rei.com
SHOP NOW

$270 $202 (25% off)

Curious about ultralight backpacking? Osprey's Levity is a great place to start, weighing less than two pounds while maintaining enough durability to handle time on the trail.

HydraPak Shape-Shift Hydration Reservoir
HydraPak Shape-Shift Hydration Reservoir
HydraPak rei.com
SHOP NOW

$36 $27 (25% off)

The easiest way to upgrade your hiking backpack without spending a bundle is to equip it with a high-quality hydration reservoir. You'll never go back to a bottle.

The above is just a taste of the discounts on offer, which range from 25 to 50 percent off on gear from awesome brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Danner and many more (shop the full sale here). Don't forget: this sale ends on November 23.

Early Black Friday Deals

Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry
SHOP NOW

PRESENTED BY BACKCOUNTRY

Right now, Backcountry is offering 25 percent off must-have jackets like the Arc'teryx Cerium LT, Macai and Alpha SV in addition to hard-wearing pants like the Sabre AR. But act fast, the sale won't last for long.

READ MORE

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $126.00 ($54 off) w/ code GETSHOES

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
SHOP NOW

$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Rhodes Huxley Boot
Rhodes Huxley Boot
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$220.00 $132.00 ($88 off)

The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. At close to $100, these are a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.

READ OUR BEST BOOTS GUIDE

Western Rise AT Slim Pant
Western Rise AT Slim Pant
westernrise.com
SHOP NOW

$128.00 $96.00 ($32 off)

One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough, well-fitting chinos that rarely go on sale. Sturdy, functional and ready to go anywhere, they make for a technical alternative to chinos or jeans.

READ OUR CHINOS GUIDE 

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $78 ($20 off)

Who doesn't need a great robe these days? Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie.
READ OUR GUIDE TO BROOKLINEN

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
Bonavita 1.0L Gooseneck Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$105.00 $61.00 ($44 off)

With temperature adjustability in one-degree increments, temperature hold and a gooseneck spout, this electric kettle from a trusted brand has you covered from your morning pour-over to afternoon tea.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR POUR OVER COFFEE

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

Autonomous Kinn Chair
Autonomous Kinn Chair
autonomous.com
SHOP NOW

$569.00 $349.00 ($220 off)

Saving over $200 off any Autonomous chair, makers of one of our favorite budget chairs, is always worth it. The Kinn is similar in concept to Herman Miller's Sayl, utilizing a suspension tower support. This equals less materials, more flexibility and optimal support.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Related Stories
The 12 Best Down Jackets of 2021
The 10 Best Rain Jackets of 2020
The Best Hiking Boots of 2020
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Black Friday 2020: The Best Deals Online Right Now
Black Friday's Best Assorted Fitness Gear Deals
The Best Technical Jacket Deals for Black Friday
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Outdoor Odds and Ends Black Friday Deals
The Best Home Fitness Deals of Black Friday
Black Friday Deals on Camping and Hiking Gear
The Best Workout Clothing Black Friday Deals
The Best Black Friday Deals on New Balance Shoes
The Best 4K and OLED TV Deals for Black Friday
The Best Deals on Sonos Speakers for Black Friday
The Best Black Friday Deals on Soundbars