These Last-Minute Holiday Gifts Are on Sale at REI

REI is rescuing last minute shoppers with its Holiday Warm Up sale, offering up to 40% off.

By Tanner Bowden
two people walking in a forest with large trees
REI

REI continued its Black Friday tradition of shuttering its stores and placing a halt on online orders for the sixth year in a row, encouraging shoppers to #OptOutside instead. But now we're well into December and the outdoor gear retailer is holding a mega sale on everything you're looking for as you pick up some last minute gifts for friends and family (let's be honest, for yourself, too). Here's a selection of some of our favorite gear included in the sale, which goes through December 17.

SHOP NOW

Buff Lightweight Merino Wool Multifunctional Headwear
Buff Lightweight Merino Wool Multifunctional Headwear
Buff REI
SHOP NOW

$29 $22 (25% off)

With dozens of ways to wear it, a Buff instantly becomes one of the most versatile accessories you can have. 

Hydro Flask 32 oz. Tumbler
Hydro Flask 32 oz. Tumbler
SHOP NOW

$40 $28 (Save 30%)

This tumbler has all the insulation tech you expect from Hydro Flask in a size and shape that makes it perfect for daily use. 

Salomon Supercross Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
Salomon Supercross Trail-Running Shoes - Men's
Salomon rei.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $83 (Save 24%)

For weekday laps around your local trails or your long weekend run, these shoes will help you perform your best. 

Hyperice Hypersphere Mini
Hyperice Hypersphere Mini
hypersphere rei.com
SHOP NOW

$99 $79 (Save 20%)

This portable massage ball will sooth sore muscles and enhance flexibility on the go. 

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear rei.com
SHOP NOW

$275 $190 (31% off)

Another down jacket deal to have on your radar is on Mountain Hardwear's stretchy Super/DS, which is one of our favorites.

Totepack No. 4
Totepack No. 4
Fjallraven rei.com
SHOP NOW

$145 $94 (Save 35%)

Whether you're heading to the farmers market or taking a trip to the park, this bag is one that can be put to use every single day. 

REI Co-op Teton Fleece Pants
REI Co-op Teton Fleece Pants
REI Co-op REI
SHOP NOW

$60 $40 (32% off)

These pants are a subtle winter upgrade to the sweatpants you've been living in for the past few months. 

REI Co-op Guide Insulated Mittens
REI Co-op Guide Insulated Mittens
REI Co-op REI
SHOP NOW

$50 $35 (Save 30%)

Perfect for chopping wood (warm yourself twice) or hitting the slopes, these insulated mittens are great for any winter activity. 

Icebreaker Hike+ Medium Crew Socks
Icebreaker Hike+ Medium Crew Socks
Icebreaker rei.com
SHOP NOW

$22 $17 (23% off)

For hiking, you can't beat merino wool socks.

Osprey Talon 22 Pack
Osprey Talon 22 Pack
Osprey rei.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $90 (25% off)

That Talon is the right size and has all the features for day hikes, but is ideal for use around town too.

REI Co-op Farlands Earflap Hat
REI Co-op Farlands Earflap Hat
REI Co-op REI
SHOP NOW

$40 $28 (Save 30%)

These hats will always be in style — they're perfect for keeping your ears warm, blocking the sun, and keeping it cool on the mountain. 

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice rei.com
SHOP NOW

$349 $299 (14% off)

Customizable settings and power make for improved circulation and pain relief in a tiny package. 

ThermoBall Eco Insulated Jacket - Men's
ThermoBall Eco Insulated Jacket - Men's
The North Face rei.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $150 (Save 24%)

This lightweight jacket utilizes The North Face's eco-conscious ThermoBall technology, which uses post-consumer recycled material as insulation. 

Duer Live Free Field Pants
Duer Live Free Field Pants
DUER rei.com
SHOP NOW

$142 $71 (50% off)

Inspired by military apparel, these pants are made of comfortably stretchy fabric that repels dirt and water.

Saxx Quest Loose Cannon Boxer Briefs
Saxx Quest Loose Cannon Boxer Briefs
Saxx rei.com
SHOP NOW

$34 $23 (32% off)

With loose, breathable fabric, these boxers are perfect for life on the move but so comfy you'll want to wear them at home too.

MPOWERD Luci Color Essence Inflatable Solar Lantern
MPOWERD Luci Color Essence Inflatable Solar Lantern
MPOWERD rei.com
SHOP NOW

$25 $18 (28% off)

This affordable little lantern draws its power from the sun and can change color to set any mood.

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Watch
Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Watch
Garmin rei.com
SHOP NOW

$300 $250 (17% off)

Track your mileage, pace, heart rate and more during your next run.

Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD Power Bank
Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD Power Bank
Goal Zero rei.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $160 (20% off)

This portable power bank has multiple ports, a wireless Qi pad, and enough juice to refill all your devices.

Merrell Moab Adventure Chelsea Polar Waterproof Boots
Merrell Moab Adventure Chelsea Polar Waterproof Boots
Merrell rei.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $97 (25% off)

Merrell's take on the Chelsea boot comes with waterproofing, a grippy sole and insulation that'll make them cozy through winter.

Helinox Chair Two Rocker
Helinox Chair Two Rocker
Helinox
SHOP NOW

$180 $135 (25% off)

Whether you're at the campsite or just spending the day at the park, a good chair is essential. 

The above is just a taste of the discounts on offer, with up to 40 percent off on gear from awesome brands like Mountain Hardwear, Hydro Flask and many more (shop the full sale here). Many of these deals expire at on 12/17.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

gravity sleeping mask
Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask Sale

Presented by Gravity

SHOP NOW

25% Off

If weighted sleep aids are so helpful, why not use more than a blanket? Gravity, maker of one of the best weighted blankets, answers that question with its Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask. Right now, you can save 25 percent on a Weighted Sleep Mask of your own.

READ MORE

Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear Super/DS StretchDown Hooded Jacket
$190 $275

$85 OFF (31%)

For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, with winter on the horizon, it’s on sale for 31 percent off.

READ OUR BEST DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Sonos One Smart Speaker
Sonos One Smart Speaker
$159 $199

$40 OFF (25%)

This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.

READ OUR SONOS BUYING GUIDE

Hyperice Hypersphere Massage Ball
Hyperice Hypersphere Massage Ball
$149 $199

$30 OFF (20%)

Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.

READ OUR FITNESS GIFT GUIDE

Instant Pot Duo Plus
Instant Pot Duo Plus
$100 $160

$60 (37% off)

If you're not on the Instant Pot train yet, now's a great time to get onboard with 37% off this 9-in-1 cooking tool that can do it all. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO INSTAPOT COOKING

Apple Watch SE Smart Watch
Apple Watch SE Smart Watch
$270 $309

$39 OFF (13%)

Save 13% on Apple's entry level smartwatch, our budget pick for the best smartwatches of the year, and get a head start on your 2021 fitness goals. 

READ OUR SMARTWATCH GUIDE

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Travel Mug
Zojirushi Stainless Steel Travel Mug
$20 $45

$25 OFF (56%)

Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.

READ OUR BEST TRAVEL MUGS GUIDE

Hill City Rain Shell
Hill City Rain Shell
$80 $198

$188 OFF (59%)

This is our Editor's Just Get This Pick for Best Rain Jacket and it's now at steal of a price. Better yet, everything on the site is 50% off, including sale items.

READ OUR BEST RAIN JACKETS GUIDE 

Everlane Court Sneaker
Everlane Court Sneaker
$49 $98

$50 OFF (50%)

This versatile leather sneaker is the lowest impact of its kind, which means it uses less waste, less energy, and less virgin plastic. Grab these for half off for a limited time.

READ OUR GUIDE TO SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
$353 $737

$384 OFF (52%)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
$126 $180

$54 OFF w/code CELEBRATE (30%)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Coffee Maker
Technivorm Moccamaster KBG Coffee Maker
$247 $360

$113 OFF (31%)

The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.

READ OUR GIFT GUIDE FOR COFFEE LOVERS

Levi's Trucker Jacket
Levi's Trucker Jacket
$63 $89.50

$26.50 OFF w/ code YESPLS (30%)

A classic, versatile silhouette  from the brand that started it all. Wear it in the spring over a tee, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather.  

READ OUR GUIDE TO DENIM JACKETS

Sennheiser HD 450BT
Sennheiser HD 450BT
$150 $200

$50 OFF (25%)

The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.

READ OUR BEST HEADPHONES GUIDE

Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
Philips Norelco Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver
$50 $70

$20 OFF (29%) 

Save on this well-reviewed, versatile grooming tool. With dual sides, five adjustable settings and self-sharpening blades, you can up your grooming game in the shower.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi
$186 $290

$104 OFF (36%)

One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems. 

READ MORE ABOUT AUGUST SMART HOME

Clarks Wallabee Boot
Clarks Wallabee Boot
$96 $160

$64 OFF w/ code EXTRA40 (40%)

A classic, versatile boot that are basically pillows for your feet, now for under $100.

READ OUR BEST BOOTS GUIDE

Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
Mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
$96 $140

$44 OFF (31%)

This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

SHOP MORE CYBER MONDAY TECH DEALS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
$220 $259

$39 OFF (15%)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
$17 $19

$2 OFF (11%)

Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities. 

READ OUR MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES GUIDE

