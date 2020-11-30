Gerber Pocket Knives and Multi-Tools Are a Steal Right Now

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

For 80 years, Gerber has been designing and making knives in Portland, Oregon. In that span, the company has approached toolmaking creatively, producing innovative things like a multi-tool that prioritizes the screwdriver, and a camping utensil unlike any other. The knives it makes are capable enough for hunters and soldiers but are perfect for the everyday user too.

Right now, all of Gerber's pocket knives and multi-tools are 20 percent off for Cyber Monday when using code BESTGIFT. The sale includes some of our favorites like the Flatiron, the Fastball and the Center Drive. Act fast though, as some standouts are already out of stock. The sale runs through the end of 11/30.

SHOP NOW





This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io