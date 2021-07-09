Some Gerber Pocket Knives and Multi-Tools Are a Steal Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

For 80 years, Gerber has been designing and making knives in Portland, Oregon. In that span, the company has approached toolmaking creatively, producing innovative things like a multi-tool that prioritizes the screwdriver, and a camping utensil unlike any other. The knives it makes are capable enough for hunters and soldiers but are perfect for the everyday user too.

Right now, a bunch of Gerber's classic pocket knives and multi-tools are up to 50 percent off at REI's Outlet. The sale includes some favorites like the Fullback AO, the Evo Multi-Tool and Gator Glock Machete. If you're looking for a new pocket knife, now is a good time to save on one you'll have for a lifetime.

SAVE NOW



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io