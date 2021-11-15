A Bunch of Gerber Multi-Tools Are a Steal Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

For 80 years, Gerber has been designing and making knives, multi-tools, and various other outdoor and everyday carry products in Portland, Oregon. In that span, the company has approached toolmaking creatively, producing innovative things like a multi-tool that prioritizes the screwdriver, and a camping utensil unlike any other. The tools that the brand makes are capable enough for hunters and soldiers but are perfect for the everyday user too.

Gerber Armbar Cork Multi-Tool Gerber gerbergear.com SAVE NOW

Right now, a bunch of Gerber's best devices, both classic and novel, are up to 30 percent off during the brand's online-only multi-tool sale. The sale includes some favorites like the Dime keychain multi-tool, the Suspension-NXT and the ever-iconic Shard. If you're looking for a new multi-t00l, now is a good time to save on one you'll have for a lifetime.

