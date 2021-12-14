Today's Top Stories
Gerber's Entire Site Is 20% Off, Perfect for EDC and Outdoor Gifting

Your last, best chance to get great discounted knives, multi-tools and more before the holidays end.

gerber
Gerber

For 80 years, Gerber has been designing and making knives, multi-tools, and various other outdoor and everyday carry products in Portland, Oregon. In that span, the company has approached toolmaking creatively, producing innovative things like a multi-tool that prioritizes the screwdriver, and a camping utensil unlike any other. The tools that the brand makes are capable enough for hunters and soldiers but are perfect for the everyday user too.

Gerber
Fastball Folding Knife
Gerber gerbergear.com
$88.00
SAVE NOW

Right now, everything Gerber has on offer, both classic and novel, is 2o percent off with code HOLIDAYS20 during the brand's sitewide sale. That includes some favorites, old and new, like the Dime keychain multi-tool, the Fastball folding knife and even the intimidating Doubledown folding Machete. If you're looking for a new multi-tool, knife and/or some other related gear and equipment, now is a good time to save on one you'll have for a lifetime.

SAVE NOW

Today's Best Outdoor Deals

Naglev Unico Hiker
Naglev Unico Hiker
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$230 $196 (15% OFF)

These marvelous hiking sneakers boast a one-piece Kevlar upper, integrated speed cable laces, an ultra-grippy outsole, and 100% water-resistant uppers for all sorts of adventure.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Gerber Armbar Cork Multi-Tool
Gerber Armbar Cork Multi-Tool
Gerber
SAVE NOW

$39 $31 (20% OFF)

Formatted like a traditional, pocketable folding knife but loaded with 8+ built-in functions, this handy tool is the everyday carry definition of "tiny but mighty."

READ ABOUT THE BEST MULTI-TOOLS

Cotopaxi Allpa 35 L Travel Pack
Cotopaxi Allpa 35 L Travel Pack
REI
SAVE NOW

$200 $140 (30% OFF)

This travel-inspired pack is made with TPU-coated 1000D polyester and durable 840D ballistic nylon paneling, making it tough as nails. It also has plenty of other comfort- and organization-focused features.

READ ABOUT TRAVEL BACKPACKS

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl
SAVE NOW

$99 $75 (25% OFF)

Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. This recycled version is made with 100% post-consumer recycled materials.

READ OUR BEST CAMPING BLANKETS GUIDE

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket
REI
SAVE NOW

$360 $270 (25% OFF)

Waterproof outside, warm and cozy inside, and with the ability to shed layers on the fly, this versatile jacket will get you from fall to spring and back again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$800 $550 (31% OFF)

One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR WATCHES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$350 $225 (36% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FIRE PITS

Backcountry All Around 60L Duffel
Backcountry All Around 60L Duffel
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$130 $104 (20% OFF)

Perfect for the gym, weekend trips and even longer travel, this durable, spacious, weatherproof duffel is the perfect way to haul all your gear and has some surprising organizational options.

READ ABOUT DUFFEL BAGS FOR MEN

Gerber Pocket Square Knife
Gerber Pocket Square Knife
REI
SAVE NOW

$32 $24 (25% OFF)

A touch more refined than many of Gerber's offerings, this minimalist knife is great for everyday carry with its drop-point blade, machined aluminum handle and reliable liner lock.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EDC POCKET KNIVES

J.Crew Utility Tote Bag
J.Crew Utility Tote Bag
J.Crew
SAVE NOW

$118 $94 (20% OFF)

Far more feature-rich than those cheap cotton farmer's market totes, this one is tougher, offers far better organization and security, and you won't be embarrassed to haul it around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TOTE BAGS

EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
REI
SAVE NOW

$349 $300 (14% OFF)

With its 10,000 mAh battery and ability to charge ten devices at once, this portable power station is perfect for both overnight outdoor adventures and as an emergency backup system.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POWER BANKS

Granite GearCrown 2 Limited Edition 60L Backpack
Granite GearCrown 2 Limited Edition 60L Backpack
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$200 $130 (35% OFF)

Designed to haul enough gear to survive a multi-day of-the-grid outing without weighing you down, this spacious hiking bag is every ounce-counting backpacker's best friend.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BACKPACKS

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$300 $200 (33% OFF)

Bridging the gap between EDC smartwatch and fully-featured fitness tracker, this GPS- and AI assistant-equipped wearable will get you from the office to the gym to the trails and back again.

READ ABOUT FITNESS TRACKERS & SMARTWATCHES

Osprey Archeon 25 Pack
Osprey Archeon 25 Pack
REI
SAVE NOW

$190 $123 (35% OFF)

With a rucksack-inspired rolltop closure and a minimalist silhouette, this Osprey backpack transitions perfectly from the office to the trails and back again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS FOR EVERYDAY USE

Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
REI
SAVE NOW

$200 $140 (30% OFF)

Stay warm and toasty in the most frostbitten conditions with this synthetic-insulated puffer, which also has Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective technology to help regulate body temperature.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
REI
SAVE NOW

$110 $85 (22% OFF)

These approach shoes from Merrell are made for the outdoors but fit the current trend of bringing gear into the city to a T. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

