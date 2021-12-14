Gerber's Entire Site Is 20% Off, Perfect for EDC and Outdoor Gifting

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

For 80 years, Gerber has been designing and making knives, multi-tools, and various other outdoor and everyday carry products in Portland, Oregon. In that span, the company has approached toolmaking creatively, producing innovative things like a multi-tool that prioritizes the screwdriver, and a camping utensil unlike any other. The tools that the brand makes are capable enough for hunters and soldiers but are perfect for the everyday user too.

Gerber Fastball Folding Knife Gerber gerbergear.com $88.00 SAVE NOW

Right now, everything Gerber has on offer, both classic and novel, is 2o percent off with code HOLIDAYS20 during the brand's sitewide sale. That includes some favorites, old and new, like the Dime keychain multi-tool, the Fastball folding knife and even the intimidating Doubledown folding Machete. If you're looking for a new multi-tool, knife and/or some other related gear and equipment, now is a good time to save on one you'll have for a lifetime.

SAVE NOW



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io