Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
AETHER's Rex Jacket Sweats the Details
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
These Sunglasses Support the Environment

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Sur La Table's Huge Black Friday Cookware Sale Is Happening Now

A rare chance to get markdowns on celebrated brands like Staub, Le Creuset and All-Clad.

By Tyler Chin
sur la table cast iron sale lead
Courtesy

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we’ll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

black friday cyber monday 2021
Find all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.
Sur La Table is holding a huge Black Friday sale on cookware and home goods, but the deals won’t last long. Save on a variety of renowned kitchenware brands and their signature goods like a Staub round cocotte or a Le Creuset Dutch oven. If you’re not in the market for cast iron, you can still save on essentials like an All-Clad nonstick skillet set or a Scanpan wok. As a bonus, your new favorite cookware piece ships free with purchases over $75.

SAVE NOW

Sur La Table
d5 Weeknight Pan, 4 qt.
All-Clad
$179.96
SHOP NOW
Sur La Table
Buffet Casserole with Glass Lid, 3.5 qt.
Le Creuset
$169.96
SHOP NOW
Sur La Table
Round Cocotte, 5.5 qt.
Staub
$349.95
SHOP NOW

Related Stories
Buying Your First Cast-Iron Skillet? Just Get This
Lodge Makes the Best Dutch Oven for the Money
The 7 Best Cast-Iron Skillets You Can Buy in 2021

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

goldwin jacket
Goldwin GORE-TEX Down Jacket

SHOP NOW

30% OFF

Packed with tech, Goldwin's GORE-TEX Down Jacket will handle whatever you (and mother nature) can throw at it — plus, it's 30 percent off for Black Friday.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$298 $224 (25% OFF)

Made with British Millerain waxed canvas and lined with cozy flannel from UK's Abraham Moons woolen mills, this hunting-inspired jacket will be your new favorite. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$65 $52 (20% OFF)

The Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter is hand-blown with premium lead-free glass and can hold up to 32 oz of your favorite whiskey. 

READ ABOUT COCKTAIL GLASSES

Danner Free Spirit
Danner Free Spirit
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF)

The Danner Free Spirit is an updated take on hiking boots of the 80s, mixing vintage looks with modern features like Gore-Tex waterproofing, Vibram soles and OrthoLite insoles. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Index Knife - Blue
Index Knife - Blue
Gerber skimresources.com
$29.73
SHOP NOW

$41 $30 (27% OFF)

This pocket knife from Gerber features a textured, anodized aluminum handle for grip and a 3.3-inch stainless steel blade. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Sweatshirt
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Sweatshirt
Outdoor Voices
SAVE NOW

$138 $103 (25% OFF)

This oversized fleece from OV is reminiscent of 90s fleece jackets but is updated to stand out with fun color blocking, big buttons and a kangaroo pocket. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS

Pax 3 Vaporizer Kit
Pax 3 Vaporizer Kit
Pax
SAVE NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

Our favorite weed vaporizer, the Pax 3 offers an unparalleled 10-year warranty, is easy to use and has a variable temperature to bring out the best of your weed.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

U-Turn Orbit Plus Turntable
U-Turn Orbit Plus Turntable
Uncrate
SAVE NOW

$399 $319 (20% OFF)

This turntable from U-Turn has a built-in Pluto preamp to connect directly and an Ortofon OM5E cartridge for smooth, detailed playback. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TURNTABLES

The Sill Fiddle Leaf Fig
The Sill Fiddle Leaf Fig
The Sill
SAVE NOW

$65 $46 (29% OFF)

Whether you're looking to add to your own plant collection or want to give a plant as a gift, a Fiddle Leaf Fig is a great pick. Plus, The Sill has dozens of other options if you're looking for something else. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST INDOOR PLANTS

Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo
SAVE NOW

$178 $140 (21% OFF)

This is our favorite coffee maker of 2021 and it is rarely marked down this much. It brews an SCA-certified Gold Standard Brew and easily toggles between a single serving and a full pot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Taylor Stitch Gibson Jacket
Taylor Stitch Gibson Jacket
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$248 $150 (40% OFF)

Whether you're traveling, heading back to the office or going to a holiday party, this jacket from Taylor Stitch is the ideal piece for casual dressing.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT BLAZERS

Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$900 $800 (11% OFF)

Equipped with Wi-Fi for precise and convenient temperature control, the Traeger Pro 575 is our pick for the best wood pellet grills you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS YOU CAN BUY

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In
SAVE NOW

$79 $63 (20% OFF)

We love Made In's cookware and this Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan is the perfect blend of cast-iron and non-stick cooking, resulting in a Goldilocks pan you can use for anything. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$550 $500 (9% OFF)

Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni
SAVE NOW

$349 $279 (20% OFF)

Ooni's Frya 12 Pizza Oven makes cooking pizza in your backyard a breeze. It reaches 950 degrees in just 15 minutes and can cook pizzas up to 12 inches. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR CHEFS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
SAVE NOW

$249 $159 (36% OFF)

This is the cheapest we've ever seen Apple's top-tier AirPod earbuds. Hop on this deal before they sell out. 

READ ABOUT THE NEWEST AIRPODS

Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody
SAVE NOW

$599 $399 (33% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, so it is absolutely worth picking up, especially at this price. Recover better. 

READ MORE ABOUT THERABODY

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$200 $130 (35% OFF)

This is the cheapest we've seen our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk. 

READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269 $215 (20% OFF)

Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
REI
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR


This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Black Friday 2021: The Best Early Deals Online Now
These Are the Best Black Friday Deals Under $100
It's Time to Plan the Ultimate Road Trip
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Black Friday Means Big Deals on Radar Detectors
Get Rare Savings on Fellow Coffee Products
This Sitewide Sale Will Refresh Your WFH Space
Elevate Your Wardrobe with this Mr Porter Sale
The Best Yoga Mat Deals for Black Friday
The Best Lululemon Deals for Black Friday
This Is Your Last Chance to Save at Guitar Center
Western Rise Is Offering up to 30% off Sitewide