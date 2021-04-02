Today's Top Stories
A Truckload of Cast-Iron Cookware Is on Sale Right Now

Sur La Table’s cookware sale includes markdowns on celebrated brands like Staub, Le Creuset, Finex and All-Clad.

By Tyler Chin
sur la table cast iron sale lead
Courtesy

Sur La Table is holding a huge sale on cookware, but the deals won’t last long. Save on a variety of renowned cast iron brands and their signature goods like a Staub round cocotte or a Le Creuset pot. Or a Finex Cast-Iron Skillet. If you’re not in the market for cast iron, you can still save on essentials like an All-Clad nonstick skillet set or a Scanpan wok. As a bonus, your new favorite cookware piece ships free with purchases over $59.

SHOP NOW

Sur La Table
d5 Weeknight Pan, 4 qt.
All-Clad
$179.96
SHOP NOW
Sur La Table
Buffet Casserole with Glass Lid, 3.5 qt.
Le Creuset
$169.96
SHOP NOW
Sur La Table
Round Cocotte, 5.5 qt.
Staub
$339.95
SHOP NOW
Sur La Table
Finex Cast-Iron Skillet
Finex Sur La Table
$120.00
SHOP NOW
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Levi's Trucker Jacket
Levi's Trucker Jacket
skimresources.com
$50 $90

$40 OFF (44%)

A classic, versatile silhouette from the brand that started it all. Wear it all spring over a tee, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DENIM JACKETS

Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
$140 $150

$10 OFF (7%)

This is the only non-Apple MagSafe charger that is endorsed by Apple themselves. One device that lets you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro? Say less — we're in. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE CHARGERS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$199 $249

$50 OFF (20%) 

Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex skimresources.com
$79 $138

$59 OFF (42%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

Jabra Elite Active 65t Wireless Earbuds
Jabra Elite Active 65t Wireless Earbuds
Jabra skimresources.com
$50 $100

$50 OFF (50%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Zip Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Zip Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$248 $498

$250 OFF (50%)

This jacket from New York-based Todd Snyder follows the silhouette of vintage guide jackets and is upgraded with an Italian cotton/rayon viscose material that has an ultra-soft hand feel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SPRING FRAGRANCES

Nike Killshot 2
Nike Killshot 2
nike
$81 $90

$9 OFF (10%)

Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks.  They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE STYLE DEALS RIGHT NOW

Seiko Automatic Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 40mm
Seiko Automatic Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 40mm
Seiko
$199 $295

$96 OFF W/ CODE VIP (33%)

A bright orange dial is the perfect dive watch addition to your wrist for summer. This automatic 40mm Seiko comes on a stainless steel bracelet, offers 100 meters of water resistance and features a day/date window.

READ ABOUT THE 20 WATCH BRANDS TO KNOW

Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
eufy amazon.com
$120 $160

$40 OFF (25%)

This wireless doorbell system from Eufy comes with a 1080p camera that can detect human presence, ensuring that you're only notified when it matters. It also has two-way audio so you can chat with whoever is at the door.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EMAIL APPS TO USE WITH GMAIL

Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
BARBOUR
$291 $415

$124 OFF (30%)

Few brands in the world of outdoor gear are as recognizable as Barbour. Odds are, you can picture Prince Philip rocking one of these waterproof waxed jackets right now, whether it's him or his character in the Crown. 

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Beats amazon.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox
$630 $900

$270 OFF (30%)

This Swiss-made Luminox is tough-as-nails and ready for anything you can throw at it. Its unassisted lume will work for 25 years and quartz movement requires little attention and is deadly accurate. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST RECENT WATCH RELEASES



