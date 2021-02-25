Awesome Workout Clothing Is Insanely Cheap Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

We’re now nearly a whole year of living through this pandemic. At last year's start, Strava, the popular fitness app with a user base of more than 49 million, crunched the numbers, and identified January 19th as the day most people would give up on those ambitious get-fit New Year's resolution (it even dubbed the date Quitter’s Day, a sad holiday indeed). But Strava also used its data to advise how to stick with it, with getting out a minimum of three times per week topping the list. We’ll add another motivating factor: good workout clothes.

Running, cycling and hitting the home gym are purposeful practices in seeking discomfort. Sure, you can do all of these in an old cotton tee, but why not manage your physical unease as much as possible with something that fits, breathes and wicks away sweat? Right now, you can snag some of the best out there from Rhone, which is currently offering up to 50 percent off a ton of items as part of its Winter Sale when you use the codes WinterSale or WinterSale30.

Granted, a number of sale items — like dress shirts and polos and pants — aren’t workout-friendly. But scroll down a bit and you’ll find active gear aplenty. Need a place to start? Try the Reign Long Sleeve ( $78 $54), Swift Short Sleeve ( $68 $48) or 8-inch Guru Short ( $78 $54 ) — and prove to Strava that you aren’t a datapoint.

