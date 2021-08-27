Today's Top Stories
Rhone's Commuter and Workout Gear Is Insanely Cheap Right Now

Whether you're hitting the gym, working out at home or heading to the office, there is something for you on sale.

By Tanner Bowden
rhone
Rhone

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Running, golfing, commuting and hitting the home gym are purposeful practices that require comfortable clothes. Sure, you can do all of these in an old cotton tee, but why not manage your physical unease with something that fits, breathes and wicks away sweat? Right now, you can snag some of the best out there from Rhone, which is currently offering a number of great pieces on sale in its Surplus section.

Many of the sale items are equally adept at lounging comfortably on vacation and commuting to work all week, while others are perfect for getting a good pump at the gym. Either way, there is a quality piece here to add to your wardrobe. Need a place to start? Try one of our favorites, the Swift Short Sleeve or the Commuter Short. Sizing is limited, but if you are willing to do a little hunting, you can definitely find something to add to your workout wardrobe.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Rhodes Footwear Huxley Boot
Rhodes Footwear Huxley Boot
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$220 $122 (45% OFF)

The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. With the extra 15% off at checkout that means these are nearly $100 off and a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.

READ OUR BEST BOOTS GUIDE 

Dad Grass Hemp CBD Pre Roll 10 Pack
Dad Grass Hemp CBD Pre Roll 10 Pack
Dad Grass
SAVE NOW

20% OFF SITEWIDE w/ CODE BACK2SCHOOL

If you're looking for a mellow vibe, Dad Grass Pre Roll and Flower CBDs are great at helping find some calm. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Dyson V8 Fluffy Vacuum
Dyson V8 Fluffy Vacuum
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Engineered for exceptional performance on hard floors, the Dyson V8 Fluffy offers anti-static carbon fiber that helps clean hard surfaces. Get your house in order.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Rhone Commuter Shirt
Rhone Commuter Shirt
Rhone
SAVE NOW

$118 $59 (50% OFF)

Maybe you're heading back to the office and realize the hoodies aren't going to cut it anymore. Rhone's Commuter Shirt offers moisture-wicking capability, a four-way stretch and has a natural wrinkle release.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERFORMANCE DRESS SHIRTS

BioLite FirePit+
BioLite FirePit+
BioLite Energy
SAVE NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

BioLite's exceptional fire pit got an upgrade in 2021, adding a better battery, a new enamel coating and a tweak to the body for better burning. This ultimate smokeless firepit also doubles as a grill with its included grill grate.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR SALES

Q Timex Reissue 38mm
Q Timex Reissue 38mm
Timex
SAVE NOW

$179 $143 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVE20)

This recreation of a 1979 Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Zappos
SAVE NOW

$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$200 $180 (10% OFF)

The original Vista was superb and Jaybird has stepped it up for the Vista 2. These are our pick for the best earbuds for running.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

The Thermapen Mk4 has been one of the best meat thermometers out there for a while now and thanks to the release of a new model, you can get this exceptional one for a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS

Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully
SAVE NOW

$569 $512 (10% OFF)

Our pick for the best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.

READ OUR GUIDE TO STANDING DESKS 

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
REI
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

The Adidas Terrex Free hiker is one of Adidas' most coveted kicks, thanks to its epic blend of street style and adventure capabilities. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

