This Insanely Discounted Pack Highlights Lululemon's Latest Big Sale

It's a new year, and you've likely scored some new gear. Thankfully, Lululemon has a great way to stash and tote it, and it's hugely discounted right now. The 39L More Miles pack is currently 61 percent off, dropping the price from $228 all the way down to $89.

What makes this pack special? It's incredibly versatile. With a zippered outer shoe pocket, an outer padded pocket that fits a 15-inch laptop and interior organizing pockets, it's suitable for both working out and straight-up work. The backpack straps can be stashed when not in use, and there are grab handles on all four sides. A water-repellent exterior rounds out the go-anywhere, do-anything vibe.

Oh, and if you didn't get quite what you wanted over the holiday season, relax. That pack is just one item in the brand's latest We Made Too Much sale, which currently features nearly 200 items, including loads of premium workout shorts and pants and shirts and jackets.

