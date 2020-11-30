Adidas Ultraboosts Are Deeply Discounted for Cyber Monday

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

OK, we admit it: as running sneaker fiends, we are prone to getting overly excited about such products. And there’s no question that sending shoe materials to space is a rather over-the-top flex by Adidas. But all hype aside, the brand’s Ultraboost line is a wonder — the perfect blend of socklike fit, ample support and responsive cushioning truly brings joy back to the act of running.

Now the latest iteration, the Ultraboost 20, is 30 percent off for Cyber Monday with the code BRINGJOY. And unlike with some past sales, a huge selection is available. We are talking literally dozens of colorways, plus other types of Ultraboosts like DNAs, LTDs, PBs, SBs and 19s. Click below to shop the full sale, and score a sweet deal before the turkey's even out of the oven.

