There's No Better Time to Buy a Pair of Everlane Jeans

Made in the greenest denim factory in the world, nearly all of Everlane’s denim is up to 70% off.

By Gerald Ortiz
model wearing white sneakers, blue jeans and tan sweatshirt
Courtesy Everlane

Everlane’s lineup of blue jeans is one of the greenest out there. They’re made of an organic cotton blend that boasts four-way stretch and are made using 55 percent less water in the indigo-dyeing process compared to traditional denim. It’s not just the fabric that’s Earth-conscious, either.

The jeans are made in the LEED-certified Saitex factory in Vietnam which recycles 98 percent of its water, drastically reducing water consumption even further. The icing on the cake is that the jeans are literally air-dried to cut power usage. The cherry on top of said cake is that the power they use comes from solar panels.

Now that Everlane's got a well-stocked spring sale going, its jeans have dropped from $68 down to $20 in some instances. The deal spans a full range of silhouettes from skinny to relaxed and even includes Everlane's Summer Jean, a lightweight denim that's loosely woven for full breathability. But don’t sit around for long because the denim deal won't be around for long.

Everlane
The Relaxed Summer Jean - Vintage Blue Wash
Everlane everlane.com
Everlane
The Slim Fit Jean - Worn-In Indigo
Everlane everlane.com
Everlane
The Slim Fit Performance Jean - Pacific Blue
everlane everlane.com
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$144 $248

$104 OFF (42%)

This is a perfect layer for spring. Just about everything NYC-based Todd Snyder makes is quality and damn good looking, but this definitely takes it up a notch. If you want to use it as a liner underneath a topcoat, it is an excellent choice, but it also pairs exceptionally well with a sweater or t-shirt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SPRING FRAGRANCES

Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird skimresources.com
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson amazon.com
$356 $399

$43 OFF (11%)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Animal captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Get your house in order.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike skimresources.com
$56 $90

$34 OFF (37%)

Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.

READ ABOUT THE NEWEST NIKE RUNNING SHOES

Filson Tote Bag
Filson Tote Bag
Filson skimresources.com
$130 $195

$65 OFF (33%)

Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Big Agnes Insulated AXL Trail Boss Air Pad
Big Agnes Insulated AXL Trail Boss Air Pad
Big Agnes skimresources.com
$159 $200

$41 OFF (20%)

Spring is coming and we're thinking hard about our next trips out into the wilderness. When it comes to backpacking gear, a good sleeping pad is one of the more important pieces you can have in your pack, so it is best to get a good one. This insulated pad keeps you warm and cozy when the ground gets cold. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING GEAR OF 2020

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
$199 $249

$50 OFF (20%)

Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Timex skimresources.com
$132 $189

$57 OFF (30%)

Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $100

Nike Windrunner Jacket
Nike Windrunner Jacket
Nike skimresources.com
$64 $120

$56 OFF (46%)

As we head into spring, you may not need the heavier layers you've been donning all winter, but you still need something. This light jacket from Nike is perfect for breezy days and will even help if you encounter a drizzly April shower. 

READ ABOUT RUNNING WHEN IT'S COLD

Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug
Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug
skimresources.com
$17 $23

$6 OFF (26%)

When looking back on life and thinking hard about every travel mug and thermos you've seen, odds are high that most of them are made by Stanley. This classic brand has made some of the best insulated mugs for years, so picking one up is a no-brainer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch
Citizen amazon.com
$211 $350

$139 OFF (40%)

The Eco-Drive from Citizen is powered by light, so you never need a battery. This diver is highlighted by a date display at 4 o'clock, a luminous dial, and a dual-tone bezel. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO AFFORDABLE WATCHES

Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$375 $536

$161 OFF (30%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender
TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender
$27 $35

$8 OFF (23%)

Now that many of us are working exclusively from home, Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

TaoTronics 6-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier
TaoTronics 6-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier
TaoTronics amazon.com
$60 $90

$30 OFF (33%)

Being at home more often is a blessing to many of us, but only if our home is prepared for our presence. If the air is getting a little stale and dry, pick up a humidifier to bring your space back to life and give you some fresh breathing room just in time for allergy season. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST HOME RELEASES OF FEBRUARY

United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue unitedbyblue.com
$160 $198

$38 OFF (19%)

Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. 

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$575 $775

$200 OFF (26%)

Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going. 

READ ABOUT THE GRILL ACCESSORIES YOU NEED

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
$31 $45

$14 OFF (31%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 31 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Bodum Chambord French Press
Bodum Chambord French Press
bodum skimresources.com
$24 $40

$16 OFF (40%)

Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEES OF 2021

Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher amazon.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal. 

READ ABOUT KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

