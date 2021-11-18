Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

The Wayfarer. The Aviator. Each of these iconic sunglasses silhouettes has earned its rightful place in the eyewear hall of fame, and they’re both made by none other than Ray-Ban. And while anytime is a great time to snag a pair of shades from the brand, you can get any and all of Ray-Ban's offerings for 30 percent off during this early Black Friday sale.

Starting today, Ray-Ban has put its entire catalog of iconic sunglasses and stylish eyeglasses on sale for up to 30 percent off. Better still, the holiday discounts even apply to the brand's online customizer — meaning you could build and buy your dream pair and still get that 30-percent discount. And while the discount should apply at checkout, you may need to sign up for the brand's "The Ones" newsletter and, if that still doesn't get the job done, your email confirmation to the newsletter will include an exclusive emergency code to apply the discount. But don’t drag your feet; the sale is not going to last with discounts this deep.

