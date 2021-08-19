Today's Top Stories
1
The Countach Is Making a Comeback..but Why Now?
2
Upgrade Your Trailside Coffee Routine
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Unwind This Summer with These Lord Jones Gumdrops

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Cast-Iron Dutch Oven of Your Dreams Is on Sale at the Perfect Moment

There isn’t a kitchen in the world that couldn’t make use of a Dutch oven, just as there isn’t a home cook in the world who doesn’t wish they had a Le Creuset.

By Will Price
le creuset dutch oven
Le Creuset

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Le Creuset’s cast-iron Dutch ovens have sat atop kitchen ranges as de facto I know how to cook status symbols for decades. The first gift added to wedding registries and the only pot whose looks and performance demand it never leave the stovetop, its versatility enables it to cook everything from deep-fried chicken and coq au vin. Right now, you can pick from any number of Dutch ovens and cocottes at a discount thanks to Le Creuset's Factory-to-Table Sale.

Though the pots come in many shapes and sizes, it’s the Signature Dutch Oven that cooks lust over. If you'd prefer a Staub, those happen to be on sale right now as well.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Best Dutch Oven Is $140 off
What's the Best Dutch Oven? Staub vs. Le Creuset
Lodge Makes the Best Dutch Oven for the Money

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Rhone Commuter Shorts
Rhone Commuter Shorts
Rhone
SAVE NOW

$88 $62 (30% OFF)

These might be the perfect commuter shorts — a 7-inch inseam hits the sweet spot and Rhone's Flex-Knit material looks great while keeping you comfortable. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER SHORTS

Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole 30L Duffel Bag
Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole 30L Duffel Bag
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$69 $52 (25% OFF)

When it comes to a duffel that fits all of the criteria for the perfect bag, look no further than the Black Hole line from Patagonia.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM BAGS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Pro Set of Two Fry Pans
Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Pro Set of Two Fry Pans
Kaufmann Mercantile
SAVE NOW

$215 $160 (25% OFF)

Le Creuset makes some of the finest cookware you can buy, including this non-stick set made with a textured triple-reinforced PFOA-free surface that is harder than previous iterations. 

READ MORE ABOUT NON-STICK PANS

Under Armour Sportsmask
Under Armour Sportsmask
Under Armour
SAVE NOW

$25 $15 (40% OFF)

With cases on the rise and restrictions starting to be put back into place, adding a couple of masks to your collection doesn't hurt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$570 $450 (21% OFF)

If you need to give your AC a much-needed breather, this tower fan from Dyson fits the bill — plus it keeps the air in your house clean. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Timex 1979 Dive Watch Reissue
Timex 1979 Dive Watch Reissue
END Clothing
SAVE NOW

$189 $99 (48% OFF)

This reimagination of the Timex watches of the 70s has all the features known for the time but with an updated twist. 

READ HOW TO BUY A TIMEX

Ray-Ban Retro Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Retro Wayfarer
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$140 $80 (42% OFF) 

These slimmed-down Ray-Ban Wayfarers are made in Italy and perfect for the dog days of summer.

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST STATEMENT SUNGLASSES

Patagonia Baggies Short
Patagonia Baggies Short
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$55 $46 (16% OFF) 

Probably the unofficial short of summer 2021, Patagonia Baggies are stylish, quick-drying and durable. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MESH SHORTS

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (42% OFF)

It isn't common that Patagonia marks down its marquee products, so hop on this deal while you can. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$158 $99 (37% OFF)

Adorn your wrist with one of our favorite collaborations going right now, Todd Snyder and Timex.

READ MORE ABOUT TIMEX

Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather
SAVE NOW

$769 $615 (20% OFF W/ CODE WFHLIFE)

This desk from Inside Weather is fully customizable and can be assembled at home in just five minutes. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE ONLINE FURNITURE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Sony's Best ANC Headphones Are Cheaper Than Ever
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Deals on Mattresses You Can Shop Online
Bloomscape Is Having a Sale Just in Time for Fall
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
Get Disney+ and Amazon Music for just $9.99
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Get 20% off Customizable, Mid-Century Furniture
Need Some New Boots? These Danners Are on Sale
Patagonia's Summer Sale Is Christmas in August