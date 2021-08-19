Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Le Creuset’s cast-iron Dutch ovens have sat atop kitchen ranges as de facto I know how to cook status symbols for decades. The first gift added to wedding registries and the only pot whose looks and performance demand it never leave the stovetop, its versatility enables it to cook everything from deep-fried chicken and coq au vin. Right now, you can pick from any number of Dutch ovens and cocottes at a discount thanks to Le Creuset's Factory-to-Table Sale.

Though the pots come in many shapes and sizes, it’s the Signature Dutch Oven that cooks lust over. If you'd prefer a Staub, those happen to be on sale right now as well.

