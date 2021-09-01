Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Cast-Iron Dutch Oven of Your Dreams Is on Sale at the Perfect Moment

There isn’t a kitchen in the world that couldn’t make use of a Dutch oven, just as there isn’t a home cook in the world who doesn’t wish they had a Le Creuset.

By Will Price
le creuset dutch oven
Le Creuset

Le Creuset’s cast-iron Dutch ovens have sat atop kitchen ranges as de facto I know how to cook status symbols for decades. The first gift added to wedding registries and the only pot whose looks and performance demand it never leave the stovetop, its versatility enables it to cook everything from deep-fried chicken and coq au vin. Right now, you can pick from any number of Dutch ovens and other cookware at a discount thanks to Williams Sonoma's current sale.

Though the pots come in many shapes and sizes, it’s the Signature Dutch Oven that cooks lust over. If you'd prefer a Staub, those happen to be on sale right now as well.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
$269 $229 (15% OFF)

Our favorite affordable linen sheets, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen adds a touch of class and a whole lot of comfort to your bedroom setup.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Amazon
$430 $279 (35% OFF)

This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Sunglass Hut
$161 $129 (20% OFF)

It is hard to improve upon an icon, but if you want a pair of Wayfarers with a little extra style, this is the pair to go for. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST STATEMENT SUNGLASSES

Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully
$569 $512 (10% OFF)

Our pick for the best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.

READ OUR GUIDE TO STANDING DESKS 

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
$350 $240 ($110 OFF)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

SEE MORE OUTDOOR GEAR DEALS

Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earbuds
Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
$229 $100 (56% OFF)

While Klipsch updated the T5 IIs earlier this year, this predecessor is still a damn good pair of earbuds. They still sport 32 hours of battery life and a high clarity dynamic driver. And just $100? That's tough to beat. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

BioLite AlpenGlow 500
BioLite AlpenGlow 500
BioLite
$80 $64 (20% OFF)

BioLite's new lanterns offer plenty of practical features from different hues to candlelight flicker and more. Plus, they have an IPX4 rating to keep shining through rain. 

SEE MORE BIOLITE GEAR ON SALE

Rhodes Footwear Huxley Boot
Rhodes Footwear Huxley Boot
Huckberry
$220 $122 (45% OFF)

The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. With the extra 15% off at checkout that means these are nearly $100 off and a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.

READ OUR BEST BOOTS GUIDE 

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Dyson V8 Fluffy Vacuum
Dyson V8 Fluffy Vacuum
Dyson
$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Engineered for exceptional performance on hard floors, the Dyson V8 Fluffy offers anti-static carbon fiber that helps clean hard surfaces. Get your house in order.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Zappos
$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

