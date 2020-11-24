The Perfect Everyday Overshirt Is Now 40% Off

Outerknown Blanket Shirt, $148 $89

This is Kind of Obsessed, a column about all the stuff our team is really, really into right now.

When I’m working from home, my wardrobe is pretty laid-back. Typically, I wear a pair of relaxed drawstring pants or cutoff shorts paired with a slouchy tee (sometimes hemp, sometimes linen, always comfortable). And while I rotate through different faded T-shirts, I always reach for the same overshirt. Made by California-based Outerknown, the appropriately-named Blanket Shirt is a staple of my casual outfits for good reason.

It feels incredible. Woven from thick organic cotton, the shirt has a bit of weight, yet it’s super soft and breathable, and it hangs and drapes like no other overshirt — this is not a cardboard-y wool layer. Because it’s made from hefty cotton fabric, it’s ideal for a range of temperatures and it will stand up to years of continuous wear. I’ve had mine for almost four years and it doesn’t look worse for wear. If anything, it’s better: the texture is softer, the colors more muted.

Available in a range of different plaids, the Blanket Shirt retails for $148. And while that’s more than some overshirts from other brands, the value of mine — in terms of cost-per-wear — is unreal. It gets regular wear every season and is perfect for the house, the beach, the office, the grocery store… you see what I’m getting at. It’s a pillar of my wardrobe, and I’m sure if you get one, it won’t take you long to see why.



Now, the Blanket shirt is on sale for 40 percent off — pick it up for $89 while supplies last.

