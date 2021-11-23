This Terrific Deal Is a Great Reason to Try Tidal

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we’ll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.



Tidal is currently running a sensational offer: you can get a three-month trial of either the Tidal HiFi plan for just $1 or the higher-end Tidal HiFi Plus plan for only $2 per month, which is a smidgeon of what they normally cost. That means you can access some of the world's absolute best audiophile-quality high fidelity streaming — whether you listen to music, podcasts, watch videos, and/or some combination therein — for a pauper's fee.

Tidal HiFi normally costs $10/month and allows users access to over 80-million tracks in hi-fi sound quality, 350,000+ videos and more — all ad-free. Tidal HiFi Plus is the more premium subscription that normally costs $20/month and allows subscribers to listen to those same tracks in true lossless hi-fi formats (like Master Quality audio, Dolby Atmos, Sony 360 Reality Audio and more), offers offline listening with unlimited skips, and even helps pay the artists you love. Whichever you choose, this is an audio streaming deal not to be missed.

