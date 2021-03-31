Today's Top Stories
1
Is Working Out From Home Here to Stay?
2
Here's What Runners Think of HOKA's Latest Shoe
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
These Sunglasses Are Perfect for Summer

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save Big on Seiko Dive Watches Today

Get a Seiko dive watch for an extra 25% off today from Macy’s.

By Oren Hartov
macy's seiko 5
Macy's

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

You’re probably land-locked right now like the rest of us — we get it. But as more people get vaccinated and things start to open up again (fingers crossed), you’ll eventually want to hit the beach. When that happens, you’re gonna need a solid dive watch — thankfully, you don’t have to drop a ton of money to nab a serious diver.

Related Story
There's a Great Seiko Dive Watch for Every Budget

Right now, Macy’s is holding a huge VIP sale which includes an extra 25% off on select Seiko watches — just make sure to use the code VIP at checkout. Mostly made up of automatic Seiko 5 models, everything’s well under $500, and some are closer to $200. Beach days can't come soon enough.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Threes Brewing Logical Conclusion 4-Pack (Hazy IPA)
Threes Brewing Logical Conclusion 4-Pack (Hazy IPA)
threesbrewing.com
$15 $17

$2 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (10%)

We landed an exclusive deal with one of our favorite, and one of the best, breweries in the country, New York-based Threes Brewing. Try a pack of its award-winning Logical Conclusion IPA or opt for any number of other exclusive brews. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE THREES DEAL

Jabra Elite Active 65t Wireless Earbuds
Jabra Elite Active 65t Wireless Earbuds
Jabra skimresources.com
$50 $100

$50 OFF (50%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Seiko Automatic Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 40mm
Seiko Automatic Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 40mm
Seiko
$199 $295

$96 OFF W/ CODE VIP (33%)

A bright orange dial is the perfect dive watch addition to your wrist for summer. This automatic 40mm Seiko comes on a stainless steel bracelet, offers 100 meters of water resistance and features a day/date window.

READ ABOUT THE 20 WATCH BRANDS TO KNOW

Nike Killshot 2
Nike Killshot 2
nike
$81 $90

$9 OFF (10%)

Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks.  They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE STYLE DEALS RIGHT NOW

Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Zip Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Zip Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$248 $498

$250 OFF (50%)

This jacket from New York-based Todd Snyder follows the silhouette of vintage guide jackets and is upgraded with an Italian cotton/rayon viscose material that has an ultra-soft hand feel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SPRING FRAGRANCES

Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
eufy amazon.com
$120 $160

$40 OFF (25%)

This wireless doorbell system from Eufy comes with a 1080p camera that can detect human presence, ensuring that you're only notified when it matters. It also has two-way audio so you can chat with whoever is at the door.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EMAIL APPS TO USE WITH GMAIL

WESN Allman
WESN Allman
WESN skimresources.com
$119 $140

$21 OFF (15%)

This heirloom-quality blade from WESN is an everyday workhorse. Made from S35vn stainless steel, it features a sturdy grip, a safe liner-lock design and comes with a lifetime guarantee. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES AND EDC

Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
BARBOUR
$291 $415

$124 OFF (30%)

Few brands in the world of outdoor gear are as recognizable as Barbour. Odds are, you can picture Prince Philip rocking one of these waterproof waxed jackets right now, whether it's him or his character in the Crown. 

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Beats amazon.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Brookside 3-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set
Brookside 3-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set
Brookside skimresources.com
$471 $571

$100 OFF (18%)

Patio season is here, so it is probably time to upgrade the outdoor setup. A three-piece conversation set is an excellent cornerstone for any outdoor setup, whether you have a lot of space or hardly any at all. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox
$630 $900

$270 OFF (30%)

This Swiss-made Luminox is tough-as-nails and ready for anything you can throw at it. Its unassisted lume will work for 25 years and quartz movement requires little attention and is deadly accurate. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST RECENT WATCH RELEASES

Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
skimresources.com
$129 $165

$36 OFF (22%)

This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE HOME RELEASES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Automatic Watches
The Top 20 Watch Brands to Know
Back in Bronze: a Popular Chronograph Returns
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Who Owns Your Favorite Swiss Watch Brand?
This Traditional Watch Has Very Untraditional Tech
If You Only Buy One Dive Watch, Buy This One
What's the Deal With All These Skull Watches?
Our Favorite Luxury Sports Watch Has Gone Green
Omega Just Revamped Its Seamaster 300 Dive Watch
Best Chronograph Watches Under $5,000
13 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week