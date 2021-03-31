Save Big on Seiko Dive Watches Today

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

You’re probably land-locked right now like the rest of us — we get it. But as more people get vaccinated and things start to open up again (fingers crossed), you’ll eventually want to hit the beach. When that happens, you’re gonna need a solid dive watch — thankfully, you don’t have to drop a ton of money to nab a serious diver.

Right now, Macy’s is holding a huge VIP sale which includes an extra 25% off on select Seiko watches — just make sure to use the code VIP at checkout. Mostly made up of automatic Seiko 5 models, everything’s well under $500, and some are closer to $200. Beach days can't come soon enough.

