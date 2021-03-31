Save Big on Seiko Dive Watches Today

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
You’re probably land-locked right now like the rest of us — we get it. But as more people get vaccinated and things start to open up again (fingers crossed), you’ll eventually want to hit the beach. When that happens, you’re gonna need a solid dive watch — thankfully, you don’t have to drop a ton of money to nab a serious diver.
Right now, Macy’s is holding a huge VIP sale which includes an extra 25% off on select Seiko watches — just make sure to use the code VIP at checkout. Mostly made up of automatic Seiko 5 models, everything’s well under $500, and some are closer to $200. Beach days can't come soon enough.
We landed an exclusive deal with one of our favorite, and one of the best, breweries in the country, New York-based Threes Brewing. Try a pack of its award-winning Logical Conclusion IPA or opt for any number of other exclusive brews.
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
A bright orange dial is the perfect dive watch addition to your wrist for summer. This automatic 40mm Seiko comes on a stainless steel bracelet, offers 100 meters of water resistance and features a day/date window.
This wireless doorbell system from Eufy comes with a 1080p camera that can detect human presence, ensuring that you're only notified when it matters. It also has two-way audio so you can chat with whoever is at the door.
Few brands in the world of outdoor gear are as recognizable as Barbour. Odds are, you can picture Prince Philip rocking one of these waterproof waxed jackets right now, whether it's him or his character in the Crown.
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
Patio season is here, so it is probably time to upgrade the outdoor setup. A three-piece conversation set is an excellent cornerstone for any outdoor setup, whether you have a lot of space or hardly any at all.
This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.
