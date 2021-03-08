Some of the Best Workout Shoes Are Nearly 50 Percent Off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Ever since I got to test the Reebok Nano 9s in 2019, I’ve been obsessed. Its combo of features — including a breathable Flexweave upper, a bifurcated sole for easier running and a beefy midsole wrap for stability during big lifts — make it perfect for high-intensity routines, and I’ve been loving it for kettlebell-heavy home workouts lately. No wonder we named it one of the 10 best fitness products of 2019.

Since then, Reebok has followed up with the Nano X, featuring an even more breathable upper and run-friendly construction. And now, to make room for the upcoming Nano X1, the Nano X is nearly 50 percent off at JackRabbit.

The deal is on the vector navy/white/chartreuse colorway of the Nano X, which isn't all that bad. They're marked down to $70 from $130. The size run is still ok, but we'd imagine that will continue to get more limited. If you're looking for a new gym shoe, you could do worse than snapping these up.

