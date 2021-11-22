BioLite’s Big Black Friday Sale Is Finally Here

Find all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.

BioLite is one of those rare brands that somehow offers a wide variety of loosely related items — and makes them all rock. Some of its best-known products include fire pits and headlamps that are beloved for their user-friendly performance. Considering that our activities have been largely limited to our own backyards and careful fitness excursions over the past couple of years, that gear is still especially relevant right now.

So naturally, we’re stoked to report this news: thanks to a big Black Friday sale, all of BioLite's exceptional adventure-focused products are at least 25-percent off for Black Friday. Check out a few of our favorites below, and click the main link below to see everything else you can get deeply discounted through December 6th.

SAVE NOW

New for 2021, the FirePit+ gets an upgraded body design with the X-ray mesh design. This also helps improve the airflow which makes the FirePit so good at keeping your fire smokeless and efficient.

AlpenGlow 500 BioLite BioLite SAVE NOW

Incredibly handy for camping and emergency usage, the AlpenGlow 500 is a small portable lantern that can put out up to 500 lumens of light for up to 200 hours per charge. It's also splash-resistant, meaning it can survive a trip to the beach and/or a campsite drizzle, and this is the first time it has ever been on sale.

BioLite HeadLamp 330 BioLite bioliteenergy.com SAVE NOW

BioLite's headlamps rethought the way a headlamp fits on your head for both comfort and stability. Building the lamp into the strap means the 330 lumens it spits out stay steady the whole time. Add in the fact that it's rechargeable and under $50 and you've got yourself a good camping gear addition for this summer.

BioLite CampStove 2+ BioLite bioliteenergy.com SAVE NOW

Another product that’s handy in any situation, this clever stove converts fire made from burning sticks, wood scraps and/or pellets into electricity to power your devices. It also packs down to the size of a wide-mouth 32-ounce water bottle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io