BioLite’s Big Fourth of July Sale Is Back Again

The only thing more robust than the variety — from stoves to solar kits to headlamps — is the savings on gear that’s especially relevant right now.

By Steve Mazzucchi
biolite memorial day sale
BioLite

BioLite is one of those rare brands that somehow offers a wide variety of loosely related items — and makes them all rock. Some of its best-known products include fire pits and headlamps that are beloved for their user-friendly performance. Considering that our activities have been largely limited to our own backyards and careful fitness excursions over the past year, that gear is still especially relevant right now.

So naturally, we’re stoked to report this news: thanks to a big Fourth of July sale, a bunch of BioLite products are as much as 20 percent off through July 5. Check out a few of our favorites below, and click the main link to see literally dozens of other awesome discounted items sure to be a big hit around the ol’ firepit.

SAVE NOW

BioLite
BioLite FirePit+
Firepit+ bioliteenergy.com
SAVE NOW

New for 2021, the FirePit+ gets an upgraded body design with the X-ray mesh design. This also helps improve the airflow which makes the FirePit so good as keeping your fire smokeless.

BioLite
Solar Starter Pack
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
SAVE NOW

This limited-edition emergency kit combines two of BioLite’s bestsellers: the SolarHome 620 charges phones and powers three hanging lights, while the four-pack of self-charging SunLights can be used all over the house. The control box not only stores power and displays battery life but also boasts a radio.

BioLite
HeadLamp 330
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
SAVE NOW

BioLite's headlamps rethought the way a headlamp fits on your head for both comfort and stability. Building the lamp into the strap means the 330 lumens it spits out stay steady the whole time. Add in the fact that it's rechargeable and under $50 and you've got yourself a good camping gear addition for this summer.

BioLite
CampStove 2+
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
SAVE NOW

Another product that’s handy in any situation, this clever stove converts fire made from burning sticks, wood scraps or pellets into electricity to power your devices. It also packs down to the size of wide-mouth 32-ounce water bottle.

Today's Best Outdoor Deals

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$40 $30 (25% OFF)

This is our pick for the best headlamp you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Alps Mountaineering Dreamland Double Air Mat
Alps Mountaineering Dreamland Double Air Mat
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$131 $98 (25% OFF)

If you are camping with a partner or just like to have your space, this is the perfect sleeping pad for you. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING AIR MATTRESSES

BioLite FirePit+
BioLite FirePit+
BioLite
SAVE NOW

$250 $225 (10% OFF)

New in 2021, the FirePit+ is perfect for backyard hangs or car camping. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE BIOLITE SALE

Stoic Fireside Lounger
Stoic Fireside Lounger
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$53 $37 (30% OFF)

Get a camping chair with a tall enough back to actually provide relaxing support.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Stoic Hard Anodized Camping Cook Set
Stoic Hard Anodized Camping Cook Set
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$60 $39 (35% OFF)

Stoic made this two-pot, one pan set with hard-anodized aluminum so it won't weigh down your backpack.

READ WHY YOU SHOULD DITCH THE SPORK

Stoic Hybrid Cooler
Stoic Hybrid Cooler
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$125 $75 (40% OFF)

You don't need to spend the big bucks to get a legit cooler that looks awesome and functions exactly how you want it. Stoic, a Backcountry brand, makes exceptional outdoor gear with great value.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Kershaw Cryo II Pocket Knife
Kershaw Cryo II Pocket Knife
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$60 $37 (38% OFF)

A knife can be good for a multitude of things, so we'd advise keeping one on hand when headed outdoors. This one from Kershaw is lightweight and strong yet slim and ergonomic for easy carrying.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KNIVES

The North Face Venture 2 Rain Jacket
The North Face Venture 2 Rain Jacket
REI
SAVE NOW

$99 $59 (40% OFF)

Everyone needs a solid rain jacket for summer — those torrential downpours are guaranteed to come, so keep yourself protected from the precipitation. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

VSSL Mini Cache Lite - LED Flashlight and Emergency Survival Kit
VSSL Mini Cache Lite - LED Flashlight and Emergency Survival Kit
REI
SAVE NOW

$60 $35 (41% OFF)

VSSL's clever emergency supplies are a quality addition to any bag, no matter where you're headed. Equipped with a ton of features, this little cache packs a punch.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Alps Mountaineering Lightweight Series Air Pad
Alps Mountaineering Lightweight Series Air Pad
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$65 $52 (20% OFF)

This lightweight sleeping pad from Alps Mountaineering is affordable and perfect for adding to your backpacking pack when headed out for a multi-day trip. 

READ ABOUT EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR CAR CAMPING

Otter Box Venture 25 Cooler
Otter Box Venture 25 Cooler
Otter Box
SAVE NOW

$280 $196 (30% OFF)

Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Gerber Contrast AO Knife
Gerber Contrast AO Knife
REI
SAVE NOW

$53 $40 (25% OFF)

It is never a bad idea to keep a simple, sharp pocket knife around, whether you're just opening your latest online shopping spree or headed out on a camping trip. 

READ OUR KNIFE BLADE GUIDE

Mountain Hardwear Crag Wagon 45 Backpack
Mountain Hardwear Crag Wagon 45 Backpack
Mountain Hardwear
SAVE NOW

$230 $161 (30% OFF)

Whether you're headed to the local climbing spot or going on your biggest mountaineering adventure yet, you need a sturdy pack that keeps things organized on and off the wall. 

READ ABOUT THE USA CLIMBING UNIFORMS

Hydro Flask Unbound Series Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask Unbound Series Soft Cooler Pack
Moosejaw
SAVE NOW

$175 $149 (15% OFF)

We can think of a hundred ways that a soft-sided cooler like this one from Hydro Flask could be used, so pick one up while you can get it on sale.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Klymit KSB 20 Hybrid Sleeping Bag
Klymit KSB 20 Hybrid Sleeping Bag
REI
SAVE NOW

$230 $172 (25% OFF)

This three-season pack combines the power of down and versatility of synthetic filling to stay warm but also tough and has an adjustable length to ensure you're cocooned in. 

READ ABOUT EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR CAR CAMPING

Teva Cross Strap Trail
Teva Cross Strap Trail
Teva
SAVE NOW

$100 $80 (20% OFF)

If you're looking for a versatile sandal for summer that isn't too techy but can still get the job done outdoors, this is it. It has extra padding in the heel and straps but still looks good for daily wear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS FOR HIKING

