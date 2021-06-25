BioLite’s Big Fourth of July Sale Is Back Again

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

BioLite is one of those rare brands that somehow offers a wide variety of loosely related items — and makes them all rock. Some of its best-known products include fire pits and headlamps that are beloved for their user-friendly performance. Considering that our activities have been largely limited to our own backyards and careful fitness excursions over the past year, that gear is still especially relevant right now.

So naturally, we’re stoked to report this news: thanks to a big Fourth of July sale, a bunch of BioLite products are as much as 20 percent off through July 5. Check out a few of our favorites below, and click the main link to see literally dozens of other awesome discounted items sure to be a big hit around the ol’ firepit.

New for 2021, the FirePit+ gets an upgraded body design with the X-ray mesh design. This also helps improve the airflow which makes the FirePit so good as keeping your fire smokeless.

BioLite Solar Starter Pack

This limited-edition emergency kit combines two of BioLite’s bestsellers: the SolarHome 620 charges phones and powers three hanging lights, while the four-pack of self-charging SunLights can be used all over the house. The control box not only stores power and displays battery life but also boasts a radio.

BioLite HeadLamp 330

BioLite's headlamps rethought the way a headlamp fits on your head for both comfort and stability. Building the lamp into the strap means the 330 lumens it spits out stay steady the whole time. Add in the fact that it's rechargeable and under $50 and you've got yourself a good camping gear addition for this summer.

BioLite CampStove 2+

Another product that’s handy in any situation, this clever stove converts fire made from burning sticks, wood scraps or pellets into electricity to power your devices. It also packs down to the size of wide-mouth 32-ounce water bottle.

