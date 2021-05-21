Today's Top Stories
BioLite’s Huge Memorial Day Sale Is Back Again

The only thing more robust than the variety — from stoves to solar kits to headlamps — is the savings on gear that’s especially relevant right now.

By Steve Mazzucchi
biolite lead
BioLite

BioLite is one of those rare brands that somehow offers a wide variety of loosely related items — and makes them all rock. Some of its best-known products include fire pits and headlamps that are beloved for their user-friendly performance. Considering that our activities have been largely limited to our own backyards and careful fitness excursions over the past year, that gear is still especially relevant right now.

So naturally, we’re stoked to report this news: thanks to a big Memorial Day sale, a bunch of BioLite products are as much as 25 percent off through May 31. Check out a few of our favorites below, and click the main link to see literally dozens of other awesome discounted items sure to be a big hit around the ol’ firepit.

SHOP NOW

BioLite
FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
$254.85
SHOP NOW

This package includes all the accessories necessary for toasty outdoor hangs with the family, including a safety mat, poker and solar carry cover. There’s also a grill grate that converts your smokeless firepit into a hibachi-style grill.

BioLite
Solar Starter Pack
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
$172.31
SHOP NOW

This limited-edition emergency kit combines two of BioLite’s bestsellers: the SolarHome 620 charges phones and powers three hanging lights, while the four-pack of self-charging SunLights can be used all over the house. The control box not only stores power and displays battery life but also boasts a radio.

BioLite
HeadLamp 330
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
$44.96
SHOP NOW

BioLite's headlamps rethought the way a headlamp fits on your head for both comfort and stability. Building the lamp into the strap means the 330 lumens it spits out stays steady the whole time. Add in the fact that it's rechargeable and under $50 and you've got yourself a good camping gear addition for this summer — or a smart Father's Day gift.

BioLite
CampStove 2+
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
$112.46
SHOP NOW

Another product that’s handy in any situation, this clever stove converts fire made from burning sticks, wood scraps or pellets into electricity to power your devices. It also packs down to the size of wide-mouth 32-ounce water bottle.

Today's Best Outdoor Deals

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GTX Hiking Shoe
Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GTX Hiking Shoe
Salomon avantlink.com
$124 $165

$41 OFF (25%)

Gone are the days where hiking boots required miles and miles of walking to break them in. Now you can pick up a shoe like this one that feels great right away and still has all the features you expect. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Camelbak Chute Mag Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel
Camelbak Chute Mag Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel
skimresources.com
$27 $36

$9 OFF W/ CODE SUMMER25 (25%)

Double-walled vacuum insulation lets you fill it with hot coffee in the morning and switch ice water in the afternoon. The cap is a game changer — it has a handle for easy carrying and a clever magnetic top that stays out of the way when open and is leakproof when closed.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Osprey Daylite Pack
Osprey Daylite Pack
Osprey skimresources.com
$35 $50

$15 OFF (30%) 

Osprey's backpacks and travel bags never let us down, and this daypack is no exception. At 13 liters, it is ready for any day trip, all while staying light and maintaining its easy-to-wear feel.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS AND BACKPACKS

REI Co-op XeroDry GTX Jacket
REI Co-op XeroDry GTX Jacket
REI Co-op skimresources.com
$111 $159

$48 OFF (30%)

It isn't always easy to find the perfect Gore-Tex jacket to combat summer showers at a decent price, but do a little digging and you'll find a gem like this from REI Co-op — a perfectly fine brand for daily wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

Biolite CampStove Complete Cook Kit
Biolite CampStove Complete Cook Kit
skimresources.com
$180 $240

$60 OFF (25%)

This kit has everything you need to cook at a campsite. It has a grilltop that fits four burgers, a coffee press and, of course, everything. you need to heat it up. Plus, it recycles energy to charge your devices.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Icebreaker Merino Tech Lite Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Icebreaker Merino Tech Lite Short Sleeve T-Shirt
skimresources.com
$56 $75

$19 OFF (25%)

We've touted the benefits of merino before and we're here to do it again. It is naturally odor-resistant and keeps you cool when it's hot and warm when it gets cold. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GEAR FOR SUMMER

Kammok Roo Single
Kammok Roo Single
skimresources.com
$55 $69

$14 OFF (20%)

When it comes to summer lounging, there really is nothing better than a hammock. Kammok makes excellent ones with durable hardware and ripstop fabric that stands up to anything.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HAMMOCKS

Columbia PFG Bahama II Short Sleeve Shirt
Columbia PFG Bahama II Short Sleeve Shirt
skimresources.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

This lightweight, boxy shirt from Columbia, made specifically for warm-weather fishing, has excelled at its original use but has also become the perfect shirt for any summer activity. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER POLOS

Teva Universal Sandal
Teva Universal Sandal
skimresources.com
$25 $50

$25 OFF (50%)

This sandal from Teva is a summer icon. The classic look and rugged materials make for a sandal that can do anything your summer adventures require, from the farmer's market to the river. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SANDALS

The North Face Flight Futurelight Jacket
The North Face Flight Futurelight Jacket
The North Face avantlink.com
$168 $280

$112 OFF (40%)

This high-tech jacket is made with running in mind, elevating what is normally a fairly stripped-down genre and adding some much-needed protection from the elements. You can't only run in the sun.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Costa Switchfoot 580P Polarized Sunglasses
Costa Switchfoot 580P Polarized Sunglasses
avantlink.com
$132 $189

$57 OFF (30%)

Once you take a look through Costa polarized lenses, it is possible that you'll never want to look through any pair of sunglasses in your life. No matter what you're doing outdoors, Costa makes it look better.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR MEN

Hoka One One Challenger ATR 5
Hoka One One Challenger ATR 5
HOKA ONE ONE skimresources.com
$104 $130

$26 OFF (20%)

These trail runners exemplify the excellence of Hoka — they're probably some of the most comfortable, cushy trail runners you'll find. Plus, this colorway looks great if you ask us. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Luminox Scott Cassell Deep Dive
Luminox Scott Cassell Deep Dive
Luminox
$382 $695

$313 OFF (45%)

This Swiss-made Luminox is tough-as-nails and ready for anything you can throw at it. Its unassisted lume will work for 25 years and quartz movement requires little attention and is deadly accurate.

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST RECENT WATCH RELEASES

Keen Uneek
Keen Uneek
New Color skimresources.com
$96 $120

$24 OFF (20%)

You may do a double-take at these sandals, for a multitude of reasons, but when it comes down to it, they are just plain good. Super comfy and ready for any adventure, Keen nailed it on this one. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SANDALS

Osprey Arcane Tote Pack Hemp
Osprey Arcane Tote Pack Hemp
skimresources.com
$96 $150

$54 OFF (36%)

This tote from Osprey is made from a sustainable hemp blend and has all the features you'd want from a tote/backpack combo, including a comfy back panel and a 15-inch padded laptop sleeve.

READ ABOUT NEW GEAR WE LOVE

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
skimresources.com
$150 $250

$100 OFF (40%)

Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

