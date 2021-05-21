BioLite’s Huge Memorial Day Sale Is Back Again

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
BioLite is one of those rare brands that somehow offers a wide variety of loosely related items — and makes them all rock. Some of its best-known products include fire pits and headlamps that are beloved for their user-friendly performance. Considering that our activities have been largely limited to our own backyards and careful fitness excursions over the past year, that gear is still especially relevant right now.
So naturally, we’re stoked to report this news: thanks to a big Memorial Day sale, a bunch of BioLite products are as much as 25 percent off through May 31. Check out a few of our favorites below, and click the main link to see literally dozens of other awesome discounted items sure to be a big hit around the ol’ firepit.
This package includes all the accessories necessary for toasty outdoor hangs with the family, including a safety mat, poker and solar carry cover. There’s also a grill grate that converts your smokeless firepit into a hibachi-style grill.
This limited-edition emergency kit combines two of BioLite’s bestsellers: the SolarHome 620 charges phones and powers three hanging lights, while the four-pack of self-charging SunLights can be used all over the house. The control box not only stores power and displays battery life but also boasts a radio.
BioLite's headlamps rethought the way a headlamp fits on your head for both comfort and stability. Building the lamp into the strap means the 330 lumens it spits out stays steady the whole time. Add in the fact that it's rechargeable and under $50 and you've got yourself a good camping gear addition for this summer — or a smart Father's Day gift.
Another product that’s handy in any situation, this clever stove converts fire made from burning sticks, wood scraps or pellets into electricity to power your devices. It also packs down to the size of wide-mouth 32-ounce water bottle.
Gone are the days where hiking boots required miles and miles of walking to break them in. Now you can pick up a shoe like this one that feels great right away and still has all the features you expect.
Double-walled vacuum insulation lets you fill it with hot coffee in the morning and switch ice water in the afternoon. The cap is a game changer — it has a handle for easy carrying and a clever magnetic top that stays out of the way when open and is leakproof when closed.
It isn't always easy to find the perfect Gore-Tex jacket to combat summer showers at a decent price, but do a little digging and you'll find a gem like this from REI Co-op — a perfectly fine brand for daily wear.
This kit has everything you need to cook at a campsite. It has a grilltop that fits four burgers, a coffee press and, of course, everything. you need to heat it up. Plus, it recycles energy to charge your devices.
Once you take a look through Costa polarized lenses, it is possible that you'll never want to look through any pair of sunglasses in your life. No matter what you're doing outdoors, Costa makes it look better.
Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors.
