Save a Whopping $150 on an Awesome New Adventure Cooler (and More)

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.



Summer is not as far away as you think (and spring is just around the corner). That means it might be time to start thinking about how to keep your backyard and/or campsite brews frosty. And right now’s a good time to be in the market for an icebox, as is running a big sale that'll score you up to $150 off its best coolers — both soft- and hard-sided.

Otterbox Venture 25 Cooler otterbox.com SHOP NOW

That includes the likes of the of hard-sided, USA-made coolers (we recently reviewed the Venture 25 and loved it), which are all incredibly tough and can keep their contents ice-cold for days at a time. That's not all — the sale also includes the , which made our list of the best soft coolers you can buy and, at under $100 total, marks perhaps the best deal of the entire sale.

Otterbox Trooper 20 Soft Cooler otterbox.com SHOP NOW

And if you're not in the market for a cooler at all, you're far from out of luck. The brand also offers a wide range of tech accessories, like , which are also included, as well. But a sale like this was never meant to last, so score the savings while you can.