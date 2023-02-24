Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save a Whopping $150 on an Awesome New Adventure Cooler (and More)

Otterbox's Trooper cooler is leakproof and keeps ice frozen for literal days — get it now for under $100.

By Sean Tirman
otterbox
Otterbox

Summer is not as far away as you think (and spring is just around the corner). That means it might be time to start thinking about how to keep your backyard and/or campsite brews frosty. And right now’s a good time to be in the market for an icebox, as OtterBox is running a big sale that'll score you up to $150 off its best coolers — both soft- and hard-sided.

Otterbox Venture 25 Cooler

otterbox.com
SHOP NOW

That includes the likes of the Venture lineup of hard-sided, USA-made coolers (we recently reviewed the Venture 25 and loved it), which are all incredibly tough and can keep their contents ice-cold for days at a time. That's not all — the sale also includes the Trooper 20 cooler, which made our list of the best soft coolers you can buy and, at under $100 total, marks perhaps the best deal of the entire sale.

Otterbox Trooper 20 Soft Cooler

otterbox.com
SHOP NOW

And if you're not in the market for a cooler at all, you're far from out of luck. The brand also offers a wide range of tech accessories, like wireless chargers, which are also included, as well. But a sale like this was never meant to last, so score the savings while you can.

SAVE NOW

