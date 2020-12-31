Save Up to 60% on Great Furniture at Wayfair's Giant Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.
Looking to update your home but don't want to spend a fortune on furnishings? Well, you're in luck. Right now Wayfair, everyone's favorite online discount furniture warehouse, is running an end-of-year clearance sale of up to 60% off. From seating to tables to home office equipment — everything's discounted. (Wayfair also owns and operates Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane, many of which are also running sales right now.)
Wayfair's pricing is dynamic, meaning MSRP is rarely the actual list price of an item, and thus "sale" prices are actually more in line with the prices you'd pay at other retailers. (Many retailers, including Amazon, engage in this practice.) However, this doesn't mean you aren't getting a great deal on a design that would otherwise cost you much more money from a different retailer.
Here are some of our favorite pieces that are on sale now — check out Wayfair.com for the entire selection.
Best Wayfair Home Office Deals
$323 $225 (30% off) $242 $114 (53% off) $310 $170 (45% off) $233 $175 (15% off) $99 $89 (11% off) $170 $103 (39% off) $140 $87 (38% off) $361 $135 (63% off) $525 $399 (24% off) $240 $153 (47% off) $705 $226 (68% off)
Best Wayfair Kitchen and Dining Deals
$200 $167 (17% off) $246 $145 (41% off) $1,224 $599 (51% off) $190 $118 (38% off) $520 $425 (15% off) $265 $66 (64% off) $650 $399 (30% off)
Best Wayfair Living Room Deals
$1,383 $530 (62% off) $157$124 (21% off) $631 $350 (42% off) $430 $358 (17% off) $559 $435 (35% off) $200 $63 (69% off) $50 $38 (25% off) $288 $127 (58% off) $1,300 $320 (75% off) $170 $60 (65% off)
Best Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals
$502 $466 (20% off) $752 $290 (61% off) $2,267 $360 (84% off) $499 $430 (14% off)
Best Wayfair Bedroom Deals
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
33% OFF
TBô makes some of the most comfortable underwear that you’ll ever own, using super-soft, sustainable and breathable bamboo fabric. Right now, the brand is offering 33 percent off its best selling three-packs for Gear Patrol readers.
$29 OFF W/ CODE BYE2020 (20%)
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.
$108 OFF (45%)
Bring your briefcase up to speed by swapping it out for one designed by the same folks who create bags for wildlands firefighters and active-duty members of the military.
$29 OFF (22%)
A unique take on one of the most well-known boots around, this edition of the Bean Boot looks great and still packs in everything you love about the Maine retailer's iconic silhouette.
$30 OFF (17%)
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. This is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
$7 OFF (20%)
The Rolls Royce of hot sauces, Truff delivers an unprecedented, high-class take on one of the most versatile items in your kitchen. Infused with White Truffle, this delectable sauce is considered "slightly hot," with a 2500-3000 Scoville rating — the ultimate measure of hotness. If you're looking to elevate your sauce shelf, this is a must-have.
$22 OFF (36%)
Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These take the classics up a notch with the brand's Body Modal fabric — an ultra-soft blend that keeps you comfortable all day.
$33 OFF W/ CODE MERRYTUSH (30%)
You may be skeptical about bidets, but it is the best thing you can do for your bum. Seriously, once you start using it, you'll never go back to wiping with plain old toilet paper.
$56 OFF (30%)
Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear.
$60 OFF (11%)
Our pick for best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.
$3 OFF (30%)
Fit for the daily grind, this multitool is up to any challenge thrown your way. Plus, for $7, why not?
$5 OFF (25%)
If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles.
$12 OFF (44%)
Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron.
$60 OFF (17%)
Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office.
$43 OFF (44%)
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
$9 OFF (26%)
Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.
$40 OFF (20%)
Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.
$230 OFF (31%)
This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.
$15 OFF (19%)
At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.
$250 OFF (31%)
If you're looking to take the plunge and buy a Roomba but don't need to go all-in on a top model, pick this one up at a great price.
$32 OFF (40%)
Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.
$46 OFF (33%)
A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.
$105 OFF (30%)
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
$86 OFF (34%)
Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.