Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save Up to 60% on Great Furniture at Wayfair's Giant Sale

Say goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021 with new home furnishings at unbelievable prices.

By Oren Hartov
blue velvet sofa
Kenya Velvet Sofa, Photo: Wayfair

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.


Looking to update your home but don't want to spend a fortune on furnishings? Well, you're in luck. Right now Wayfair, everyone's favorite online discount furniture warehouse, is running an end-of-year clearance sale of up to 60% off. From seating to tables to home office equipment — everything's discounted. (Wayfair also owns and operates Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane, many of which are also running sales right now.)

Wayfair's pricing is dynamic, meaning MSRP is rarely the actual list price of an item, and thus "sale" prices are actually more in line with the prices you'd pay at other retailers. (Many retailers, including Amazon, engage in this practice.) However, this doesn't mean you aren't getting a great deal on a design that would otherwise cost you much more money from a different retailer.

Here are some of our favorite pieces that are on sale now — check out Wayfair.com for the entire selection.

Best Wayfair Home Office Deals

Dayne Desk
Dayne Desk
Willa Arlo Interiors wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$323 $225 (30% off)

Colette Task Chair
Colette Task Chair
Zipcode Design wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$242 $114 (53% off)

Babin 2-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet
Babin 2-Drawer Vertical Filing Cabinet
Upper Square wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$310 $170 (45% off)

Sariyah Desk
Sariyah Desk
Union Rustic wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$233 $175 (15% off)

Andel Task Chair
Andel Task Chair
Latitude Run wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$99 $89 (11% off)

Francesca Desk
Francesca Desk
Foundstone wayfair.com
$102.90
SHOP NOW

$170 $103 (39% off)

Pemberton Geometric Bookcase
Pemberton Geometric Bookcase
Wrought Studio wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $87 (38% off)

Benay Task Chair
Benay Task Chair
Latitude Run wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$361 $135 (63% off)

Babin Height Adjustable Standing Desk
Babin Height Adjustable Standing Desk
Upper Square wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$525 $399 (24% off)

Dodd Writing Desk
Dodd Writing Desk
Williston Forge wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$240 $153 (47% off)

Cyra Two-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet
Cyra Two-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet
Beachcrest Home wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$705 $226 (68% off)

Best Wayfair Kitchen and Dining Deals

Milana Bar & Counter Stool
Milana Bar & Counter Stool
Williston Forge wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $167 (17% off)

Avado Bar Faucet
Avado Bar Faucet
Elkay wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$246 $145 (41% off)

Nadine 7 Piece Dining Set
Nadine 7 Piece Dining Set
Darby Home Co wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$1,224 $599 (51% off)

Camron Upholstered Side Chair
Camron Upholstered Side Chair
Foundstone wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$190 $118 (38% off)

Borrayo Five-Piece Dining Set
Borrayo Five-Piece Dining Set
Brayden Studio wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$520 $425 (15% off)

Three-Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set
Three-Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set
Latitude Run wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$265 $66 (64% off)

Averill Five-Piece Dining Set
Averill Five-Piece Dining Set
Alcott Hill wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$650 $399 (30% off)

Best Wayfair Living Room Deals

Ungar Coffee Table with Storage
Ungar Coffee Table with Storage
Mercury Row wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$1,383 $530 (62% off)

Katharyn Frame Coffee Table
Katharyn Frame Coffee Table
Williston Forge wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$157$124 (21% off)

Gorlest Two-Door Accent Cabinet
Gorlest Two-Door Accent Cabinet
Three Posts wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$631 $350 (42% off)

Josiah Sled Coffee Table
Josiah Sled Coffee Table
Foundstone wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$430 $358 (17% off)

Mccoppin Solid Wood TV Stand
Mccoppin Solid Wood TV Stand
Alcott Hill wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$559 $435 (35% off)

Corey Distressed Abstract Area Rug
Corey Distressed Abstract Area Rug
AllModern wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $63 (69% off)

Delp 20" Table Lamp
Delp 20" Table Lamp
Orren Ellis wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $38 (25% off)

Boyden Armchair
Boyden Armchair
George Oliver wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$288 $127 (58% off)

Darren Tuxedo Arm Loveseat
Darren Tuxedo Arm Loveseat
Langley Street wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$1,300 $320 (75% off)

Shipton Floor Lamp
Shipton Floor Lamp
Willa Arlo Interiors wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $60 (65% off)

Best Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals

Honn 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
Honn 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
Brayden Studio\u00ae wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$502 $466 (20% off)

Rietta Four-Piece Sofa Set with Cushions
Rietta Four-Piece Sofa Set with Cushions
Beachcrest Home wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$752 $290 (61% off)

Crispin Sun Lounger Set
Crispin Sun Lounger Set
Wade Logan wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$2,267 $360 (84% off)

Pacific Four-Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group
Pacific Four-Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group
Bayou Breeze wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$499 $430 (14% off)

Best Wayfair Bedroom Deals

Tufted Solid Wood and Upholstered Standard Bed
Tufted Solid Wood and Upholstered Standard Bed
Three Posts wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$800 $237 (72% off)

Amherst Upholstered Platform Bed
Amherst Upholstered Platform Bed
Andover Mills wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$482 $194 (58% off)

Natalia 6 Drawer Double Dresser
Natalia 6 Drawer Double Dresser
Foundstone wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$765 $460 (33% off)

Related Stories
The 19 Best Office Chairs of 2021
The 28 Best Sofas and Couches You Can Buy in 2021


Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

tbo underwear
TBô Three-Pack Bamboo Underwear

Presented by TBô

SHOP NOW

33% OFF

TBô makes some of the most comfortable underwear that you’ll ever own, using super-soft, sustainable and breathable bamboo fabric. Right now, the brand is offering 33 percent off its best selling three-packs for Gear Patrol readers.

READ MORE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
$116 $145

$29 OFF W/ CODE BYE2020 (20%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. 

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Mystery Ranch Mission Hybrid 40L
Mystery Ranch Mission Hybrid 40L
$132 $240

$108 OFF (45%)

Bring your briefcase up to speed by swapping it out for one designed by the same folks who create bags for wildlands firefighters and active-duty members of the military.

Men's Bean Boots, 6"
Men's Bean Boots, 6"
$100 $129

$29 OFF (22%) 

A unique take on one of the most well-known boots around, this edition of the Bean Boot looks great and still packs in everything you love about the Maine retailer's iconic silhouette. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER BOOTS OF 2020

Jabra Elite 75t
Jabra Elite 75t
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. This is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

White Truffle Infused Hot Sauce - Limited Release
White Truffle Infused Hot Sauce - Limited Release
$28 $35

$7 OFF (20%)

The Rolls Royce of hot sauces, Truff delivers an unprecedented, high-class take on one of the most versatile items in your kitchen. Infused with White Truffle, this delectable sauce is considered "slightly hot," with a 2500-3000 Scoville rating — the ultimate measure of hotness. If you're looking to elevate your sauce shelf, this is a must-have. 

READ HOW TO STOCK YOUR PANTRY LIKE A MICHELIN-STARRED CHEF

Calvin Klein Body Modal Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
Calvin Klein Body Modal Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
$38 $60

$22 OFF (36%)

Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These take the classics up a notch with the brand's Body Modal fabric — an ultra-soft blend that keeps you comfortable all day. 

READ OUR GUIDE ON THE BEST STYLE BASICS

Tushy Classic Bidet
Tushy Classic Bidet
$76 $109

$33 OFF W/ CODE MERRYTUSH (30%)

You may be skeptical about bidets, but it is the best thing you can do for your bum. Seriously, once you start using it, you'll never go back to wiping with plain old toilet paper. 

READ WHY YOU SHOULD BUY A BIDET

Proof Stealth Down Popover
Proof Stealth Down Popover
$132 $188

$56 OFF (30%)

Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
$459 $519

$60 OFF (11%)

Our pick for best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.

READ OUR GUIDE TO STANDING DESKS

Keysmart MultiTool - 4-in-1 Keychain Tool
Keysmart MultiTool - 4-in-1 Keychain Tool
$7 $10

$3 OFF (30%)

Fit for the daily grind, this multitool is up to any challenge thrown your way. Plus, for $7, why not? 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES AND EDC

Outdoor Research Essential Filtered Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Essential Filtered Face Mask Kit
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE MASKS

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
$15 $27

$12 OFF (44%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
$289 $349

$60 OFF (17%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$55 $98

$43 OFF (44%)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST JACKETS COMING IN 2021

TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
$26 $35

$9 OFF (26%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2020

Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Pride Watch
$159 $199

$40 OFF (20%)

Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
$519 $749

$230 OFF (31%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
$65 $80

$15 OFF (19%)

At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME FITNESS GIFTS

iRobot Roomba i6+
iRobot Roomba i6+
$550 $800

$250 OFF (31%)

If you're looking to take the plunge and buy a Roomba but don't need to go all-in on a top model, pick this one up at a great price. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Adidas Stan Smiths
Adidas Stan Smiths
$48 $80

$32 OFF (40%)

Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.

THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
$94 $140

$46 OFF (33%)

A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$245 $350

$105 OFF (30%)

Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS 

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
$169 $255

$86 OFF (34%)

Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.

READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS

Related Stories
The 19 Best Office Chairs of 2021
The Best Sofas and Couches of 2020
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss