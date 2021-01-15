Save Up to 70% on Great Furniture at Wayfair's Giant Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.



Looking to update your home but don't want to spend a fortune on furnishings? Well, you're in luck. Right now Wayfair, everyone's favorite online discount furniture warehouse, is running a 72-hour clearance sale of up to 70% off. From seating to tables to home office equipment — everything's discounted. (Wayfair also owns and operates Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane, many of which are also running sales right now.)



Wayfair's pricing is dynamic, meaning MSRP is rarely the actual list price of an item, and thus "sale" prices are actually more in line with the prices you'd pay at other retailers. (Many retailers, including Amazon, engage in this practice.) However, this doesn't mean you aren't getting a great deal on a design that would otherwise cost you much more money from a different retailer.

Here are some of our favorite pieces that are on sale through 1/19 — check out Wayfair.com for the entire selection.

Best Wayfair Home Office Deals

Best Wayfair Kitchen and Dining Deals

Best Wayfair Living Room Deals

Best Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals

Rietta Four-Piece Sofa Set with Cushions Beachcrest Home wayfair.com SHOP NOW $752 $270 (64% off) Crispin Sun Lounger Set Wade Logan wayfair.com SHOP NOW $2,267 $400 (82% off) Pacific Four-Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group Bayou Breeze wayfair.com SHOP NOW $499 $375 (25% off)

Best Wayfair Bedroom Deals

Tufted Solid Wood and Upholstered Standard Bed Three Posts wayfair.com SHOP NOW $800 $319 (62% off) Amherst Upholstered Platform Bed Andover Mills wayfair.com SHOP NOW $482 $219 (54% off) Natalia 6 Drawer Double Dresser Foundstone wayfair.com SHOP NOW $765 $450 (35% off)





