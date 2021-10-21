Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
$350 $248 (29% OFF)
The WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed.
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
Getting quality recovery after a workout is often overlooked but is one of the most important aspects of improving your fitness levels. This foam roller doubles down with a vibrating motor to make your recovery even better.
$100 $50 (50% OFF)
These sleeping bag-inspired slip-ons are a rugged take on slippers that can you can wear as a mule around the house or pull all the way on for quick errands around town.
$1,199 $999 (17% OFF)
This iPad Pro features the Apple M1 chip for unmatched performance, a liquid retina display and Face ID for security and Apple Pay. It also has one of the best cameras you can get on a portable device.
$229 $119 (48% OFF)
This intuitive air purifier has three fan settings and can cover over 361 sq. ft. of space. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.
$59 $50 (16% OFF)
Made to attach to the back of your iPhone via MagSafe, this slim leather wallet is handsome and holds four cards — enough for the essentials.
$300 $270 (10% OFF)
Five shaving elements and sonic vibrations make this one of the most efficient, comfortable razors you can buy. This can also be used wet or dry and for up to 60 minutes on one charge.
$2,295 $1,795 (22% OFF)
If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now do it in the comfort of your own home.
$80 $64 (20% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20)
Whether you need to light up the backyard or the campsite, the AlpenGlow 500's ChromaReal LED technology will provide a natural-feeling glow. It has five light settings and can run for five hours on high and 200 hours on low.
$400 $300 (25% OFF)
Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Fluffy uses powerful suction and clever attachments to capture dust, animal hair, allergens and deep clean carpets.
$700 $600 (14% OFF)
The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.
$200 $171 (14% OFF)
One of the fastest racing shoes ever made, the innovative Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% was literally made to break records. If you want to set your new personal best, these are the shoes you want.
HOME & FURNITURE DEALS
$550 $440 (20% off)
It's time to get an office chair.
$599 $399 (34% off)
What looks better: your meal or this dining table?
$229 $195 (15% off)
A coffee table with some added storage.
499 $399 (20% off)
Desks haven't looked this good, well, ever.
499 $399 (20% off)
So you want to talk About A Chair.
375 $319 (15% off)
You snooze, you lose. You buy on sale, you win.
2,562 $1,300 (49% off)
Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?
195 $156 (20% off)
Hey, Siri, play "Under Pressure."
400 $130 (68% off)
Sleep tight in a great deal.
895 $806 (10% off)
A mattress that'll make you hit snooze more often.
119 $107 (10% off)
If a rug ties the room together, what does a throw tie together?
OUTDOOR DEALS
$33 $21 (36% OFF)
With 19 tools, this multitool from Crankbrothers is the ideal companion for off-the-grid backcountry mountain bike adventures, bikepacking, bike camping and gravel riding.
$600 $500 (17% OFF)
Ideal for road trips, car camping or home backup, the Explorer 500 power station has a 500 watt-hour battery that can charge your devices and power heaters, TVs and more.
$38 $22 (42% OFF)
More than just a pocket knife, the Obsidian also has the tools to get you through daily tasks, like cross point and flathead screwdrivers, a file and a bottle opener.
$60 $40 (33% OFF)
If you need a straightforward, simple rain shell that is lightweight and easy to store, this is an ideal pick at just $40.
$22 $17 (23% OFF)
These heavily cushioned wool socks made by Pendleton not only boast the brand's signature good looks but are sturdy enough to stand up to all of your winter adventures in town and on the mountain.
$240 $180 (25% OFF)
This down jacket from Marmot features lightweight 700-fill down, Down Defender to prevent down soak and Pertex Quantum fabric that is weather-resistant and durable.
$190 $152 (20% OFF)
This breathable, quick-drying windbreaker will stand up to the harshest of winds and is the ideal layer for high-intensity activities that require an extra bit of protection from the elements.
$13 $8 (39% OFF)
This pocket knife may be tiny, but it is the ideal EDC option for opening packages, letters or just about anything else you'll need a knife for on a day-to-day basis.
$210 $157 (25% OFF)
Gone are the days where hiking boots required miles and miles of walking to break them in. Now you can pick up a shoe like this one that feels great right away and still has all the features you expect.
$26 $13 (50% OFF)
Ideal for car camping or backpacking, this lightweight cooking set is made by industry giants Stanley and was designed with durability and versatility in mind.
$89 $62 (30% OFF)
Ideal for fall and winter workouts and outdoor adventures, this fleece is made with stretch fabric to move with you and has a zip pocket on the side to hold valuables or snacks for the trail.
$119 $71 (40% OFF)
Designed to keep wet gear away from your dry gear, but still ideal for everyday adventures, the Planing Divider Backpack from Patagonia is the bag you need if you spend your mornings on the water.
$135 $95 (30% OFF)
These retro-inspired boots call back to the early days of The North Face, combining heritage looks with modern comfort to be a boot you will look good in all winter long.
$150 $50 (66% OFF)
At a quick glance, this may appear to be your typical fleece jacket. It is actually 70% wool, one of the best thermoregulating materials you can buy. It combines the ruggedness and warmth of wool with good looks to be your go-to jacket for fall and winter.
$100 $50 (50% OFF)
If you've been looking for the perfect winter slippers, for adventures to the cabin or brisk mornings emerging from your tent, these are the ones.
$179 $72 (60% OFF)
This is probably one of the best deals you'll find on an insulated puffer for fall and winter. Not only is it warm, but it has DWR to keep you dry when it starts to drizzle on you.
FITNESS DEALS
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$228 $198 (14% off)
The warmest trucker jacket around.
$675 $330 (51% off)
Act fast before it's gone.
$70 $24 (76% off)
Use the code SHOPNOW for this incredible deal.
$498 $244 (51% off)
Beat the elements.
$215 $151 (30% off)
Cool-weather companions.
$70 $46 (35% off)
A layer for cooler nights.
$295 $179 (40% off)
A stylish parka for poor weather.
$100 $75 (42% off)
This classic sneaker won't steer you wrong.
$118 $71 (40% off)
Olive cashmere joggers? Great choice.
$52 $29 (44% off)
We all take pictures of sunsets.
$78 $43 (44% off)
For chilly mornings ahead.
$135 $101 (25% off)
Superior comfort at home or on the go.
TECH DEALS
$50 $39 (22% OFF)
Rains makes simple, stylish wet-weather gear that is subtle and affordable yet still brings an elevated look to everything it adorns. This laptop sleeve is waterproof and is lined with microfiber to keep your gear protected.
$249 $199 (20% OFF W/ CODE TAKE20)
Master & Dynamic make some of the best-looking earbuds that you can buy. The MW07 are loved by our editors and writers thanks to comfort, versatility and quality sound.
$50 $30 (40% OFF)
You're probably working from home and streaming a lot more content than you ever have, so why not optimize your entire home's WiFi? Save 40% now on this WiFi extender system from TP-Link.
$200 $170 (15% OFF)
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests.
$2,500 $1,797 (28% OFF)
Our Senior Tech Writer says that this TV from LG is the best OLED TV for most people, thanks to a reasonable price point, excellent display and internet compatibility.
$450 $100 (78% OFF)
This is a crazy deal on an excellent Bluetooth speaker from Harman Kardon. It features eight hours of battery life, has integrated Siri and Google Now and looks good in any room, to boot.
$199 $99 (50% OFF)
If you're looking for an affordable soundbar to take your home theater up a notch, this refurbished Solo soundbar from Bose is the ideal option: it is compact, has Bluetooth connectivity and boasts the sound quality that made Bose so well known.
$249 $179 (28% OFF)
Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
$1,099 $999 (9% OFF)
Now that Apple has announced the release of its new tech for fall, it is likely that we'll see discounts on the previous models. It is rare to see a deal on any iPad this new, so go ahead and get it now.
$39 $27 (30% OFF)
The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods.
$175 $105 (40% OFF)
A classy wireless charging pad and catch-all tray will make any desk, counter or entryway look better while also giving you a place for all of your bits and bobs.
WATCH DEALS
$89 $39 (56% off)
Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.
$295 $212.40 (28% off)
Use promo code "FALL"
$189 $132 (30% off)
The classic "Coke" colors.
$1,050 $840 (20% off)
Legit military cred.
$35 $21.00 (40% off)
How cool is this!
$525 $393.75 (25% off)
Use promo code "FALL"
$130 $83 (36% off)
Tough Solar is what you want in a tough G-Shock.
$138 $60 (56% off)
Everyone needs a field watch.
$595 $476 (20% off)
The "other Moonwatch."
$446 $364 (18% off)
The modern version of a classic diver.
$179 $143 (20% off)
One of the coolest quartz watches on the market.
$292 $212 (22% off)
A simple and handsome dress watch.
$675 $329 (50% off)
A squarish watch that's not a Tank.